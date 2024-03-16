Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Cape Epic 2024

Pinkbike Primer 2024 CAPE EPIC Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS

The Schedule

March 17

Prologue:

March 18

Stage 1:

March 19

Stage 2:

March 20

Stage 3:

March 21

Stage 4:

March 22

Stage 5:

March 23

Stage 6:

March 24

Grand Finale:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Sunday March 17

Monday, March 18

Tuesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 20

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Toyota Tough Sections

Prologue

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Stage 5

Stage 6

Stage 7

2023 Recap

The 2023 Absa Cape Epic CM.com Women's category was a race for the ages as Sofia Gomez Villafane returned as defending champion alongside a new partner, Katerina Nash. Vera Looser and Kim le Court reunited after a successful 2022 SPAR Swiss Epic. Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill, who won the inaugural Absa African Women's jersey together, teamed up in a last minute decision.



These teams, along with a flying Monica Calderon and Greete Steinburg, put on a world class show in pursuit of the Orange CM.com leader jerseys that resulted in aggressive racing, physical and emotional limits pushed, mechanicals wreaking havoc, and teamwork rising to the top. — Cape Epic

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

After the drama and excitement of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic, no one thought the 19th edition, in 2023, would deliver even more #Untamed action.



The 8 days of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic was a full mix of everything The Untamed African MTB Race could offer. From flat out racing from a determined men's field, unprecedented weather conditions to some of the most challenging trails from years gone by. — Cape Epic

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Prologue Course Preview

How to Follow the Racing?

The Cape Epic is back for 2024 as it kicks off the XC race season and marks its 20th event. Across eight days of racing, riders will go from the Prologue in Lourensford to the grand finale at the end of the week in StellenboschHere's everything you need to know about the 2024 Cape Epic.The 20th edition of the Cape Epic is the steepest route in the event's history with 27.48 metres of elevation gained per kilometre. The full course will cover 617km with 16,500 metres of climbing across eight days of racing. Check out the breakdown of each stage below.Ahead of a week of gruelling racing the weather is looking almost perfect for this year's event. The only thing riders may have to watch out for is a wetter end to the week that could shake things up slightly for the final two stages.Weather forecast as of Saturday, March 16.To spice up each long day of racing the Cape Epic organisers feature more challenging technical sections of each day's course as the Toyota Tough Sections. The organisers describe these sections as "scintillating singletracks."Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 33:11:37.7Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill:Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash:Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 26:17:04.0Georg Egger & Lukas Baum:Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht:Ahead of the first day of racing take a quick look at what will await riders on the prologue stage.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Cape Epic coverage throughout the week with live broadcasts, results, highlights, race analysis and more.