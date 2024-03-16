Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Cape Epic 2024

The Cape Epic is back for 2024 as it kicks off the XC race season and marks its 20th event. Across eight days of racing, riders will go from the Prologue in Lourensford to the grand finale at the end of the week in Stellenbosch
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Cape Epic.
The Schedule
The 20th edition of the Cape Epic is the steepest route in the event's history with 27.48 metres of elevation gained per kilometre. The full course will cover 617km with 16,500 metres of climbing across eight days of racing. Check out the breakdown of each stage below. March 17Prologue: March 18Stage 1: March 19Stage 2: March 20Stage 3: March 21Stage 4: March 22Stage 5: March 23Stage 6: March 24Grand Finale:
What's the Weather Expected to be?
Ahead of a week of gruelling racing the weather is looking almost perfect for this year's event. The only thing riders may have to watch out for is a wetter end to the week that could shake things up slightly for the final two stages. Sunday March 17Sun through high clouds and warmer // 28°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 22km/hMonday, March 18Partly sunny // 28°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/hTuesday, March 19Bright periods // 29°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 22km/hWednesday, March 20Partly sunny // 28°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hThursday, March 21Partly sunny // 28°C // 0% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, March 22Mostly cloudy // 26°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, March 23Less humid with periods of clouds and sun // 21°C // 5% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, March 24Partly sunny // 23°C // 11% probability of precipitation // wind 20km/h
Weather forecast as of Saturday, March 16.
Toyota Tough Sections
To spice up each long day of racing the Cape Epic organisers feature more challenging technical sections of each day's course as the Toyota Tough Sections. The organisers describe these sections as "scintillating singletracks."Prologue
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Stage 6
Stage 7
2023 Recap
1st.
|The 2023 Absa Cape Epic CM.com Women's category was a race for the ages as Sofia Gomez Villafane returned as defending champion alongside a new partner, Katerina Nash. Vera Looser and Kim le Court reunited after a successful 2022 SPAR Swiss Epic. Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill, who won the inaugural Absa African Women's jersey together, teamed up in a last minute decision.
These teams, along with a flying Monica Calderon and Greete Steinburg, put on a world class show in pursuit of the Orange CM.com leader jerseys that resulted in aggressive racing, physical and emotional limits pushed, mechanicals wreaking havoc, and teamwork rising to the top.— Cape Epic
Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 33:11:37.72nd.
Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +32:24.63rd.
Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +43:17.7
1st.
|After the drama and excitement of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic, no one thought the 19th edition, in 2023, would deliver even more #Untamed action.
The 8 days of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic was a full mix of everything The Untamed African MTB Race could offer. From flat out racing from a determined men's field, unprecedented weather conditions to some of the most challenging trails from years gone by.— Cape Epic
Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 26:17:04.02nd.
Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +3:49.53rd.
Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +4:11.5
Prologue Course Preview
Ahead of the first day of racing take a quick look at what will await riders on the prologue stage.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Cape Epic coverage throughout the week with live broadcasts, results, highlights, race analysis and more.