Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:40.880

2nd. Morgane Charre: 30:03.540

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:13.350

4th. Hattie Harnden: 31:14.330

5th. Noga Korem: 31:16.500



Elite Men



1st. Youn Deniaud: 26:17.670

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 26:18.410

3rd. Louis Jeandel: 26:19.300

4th. Richie Rude: 26:26.150

5th. Jesse Melamed: 26:26.280



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 31:59.550

2nd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 32:00.070

3rd. Lily Planquart: 32:04.120

4th. Elly Hoskin: 32:31.200

5th. Sophie Riva: 33:17.960



U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 26:52.040

2nd. Raphaël Giambi: 26:53.540

3rd. Sascha Kim: 27:21.660

4th. Wei Tien Ho: 27:22.100

5th. Enzo Perez: 27:44.050



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

U21 Women

U21 Men

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, September 14

Saturday, September 16

Sunday, September 17

What are the Stages?

Falco Trail:

Barboss:

Foret Du Saix:

Hattock/Da Trail:

Coupe De France:

Haute Tension:

Komatrautrail:

Who's on the Entry List?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, September 14

Saturday, September 16

Sunday, September 17

How to Follow the Racing?