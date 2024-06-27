Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

After a three-week break since the third round of racing in Leogang, the 2024 Enduro World Cup series is back for the first of two stops in France. Here is everything you need to know before the racing round kicks off this weekend.
What Happened at the Last Round?
Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.
Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.
While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.
In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.
U21 Men:
1st. Wei Tien Ho: 26:08.939
2nd. Jt Fisher: 26:26.198
3rd. Sascha Kim: 26:27.611
4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 26:32.364
5th. Bruno Jimenez Andreus: 26:49.563
U21 Women:
1st. Winni Goldsbury: 30:48.330
2nd. Emmy Lan: 31:12.920
3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 31:55.136
4th. Lily Boucher: 32:06.115
5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 32:22.943
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:02.748
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 29:40.614
3rd. Morgane Charre: 29:42.602
4th. Ella Conolly: 30:10.178
5th. Bex Baraona: 30:21.084
Elite Men:
1st. Richie Rude: 24:52.002
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:59.314
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 25:06.131
4th. Kasper Woolley: 25:25.864
5th. Mirco Vendemmia: 25:30.113
Who's Leading the Overall?
After the first three rounds of racing, both of last year's World Cup series champions lead the overall standings as Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude top the rankings. The series is close in the women's racing as Courdurier is 73 points ahead of Hattie Harnden, with a near 400-point gap to third-placed Ella Conolly. Rude has created a more substantial lead in the men's series standings as Charlie Murray is behind by almost 200 points after three rounds. Rude's Yeti teammate Slawomir Lukasik sits in third with a total of 1111 points.Elite Women:1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 14052nd.
Hattie Harnden: 13323rd.
Ella Conolly: 10244th.
Morgane Charre: 10125th.
Mélanie Pugin: 809
Elite Men:1st.
Richie Rude: 13552nd.
Charlie Murray: 1159 3rd.
Slawomir Lukasik: 11114th.
Jesse Melamed: 8565th.
Alex Rudeau: 836
U21 Men:
1st. Wei Tien Ho: 580
2nd. Jt Fisher: 567
3rd. Bailey Christie: 556
4th. Sascha Kim: 486
5th. Alden Pate: 389
U21 Women:
1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 517
2nd. Lily Planquart: 444
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 357
4th. Emmy Lan: 305
5th. Winni Goldsbury: 247
What are the Stages?
The fourth round of the 2024 series will see racers battle across six stages with a full loop of 39.2 kilometres featuring 15.24 kilometres of timed stages. Across the six stages, there will be 2,283 metres of descending with the final stage offering the biggest descent of 522 metres.
Stage 1: Col Du Jaillet
// 2.4 km // -282m
Stage 2: Christomet
// 2.8 km // -478m
Stage 3: Rouge Des Frasses
// 1.7 km // -310m
Stage 4: Megeve
// 2.3 km // -451m
Stage 5: Cabane Du Terras
// 1.8 km // -240m
Stage 6: Combloux
// 4.24 km // -522m
Quick Stats:
Total Distance (Including Liasons): 39.2km
Total Stage Distance: 15.24km
Total Descending: 2,283m
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, June 27
• 9:00-17:00 // TrainingFriday, June 28
• 9:30 // EDR Race Start
• 17:30-18:30 // EDR Race FinishSaturday, June 29
• 9:30-10:30 // Training - Stage 1 E-EDR
• 11:00-12:00 // Training - Stage 2 E-EDRSunday, June 30
• 09:00 // E-EDR Race Start
• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish
• Official WBD race coverage is expected to release on Monday, July 1Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The first French round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series will see riders face a mixed weekend of weather with a threat of rain and thunderstorms to shake up the racing. The worst day of the week will be for Sunday's E-EDR race with higher probabilities of rain and thunderstorms. Thursday, June 27A thundershower on the prowl this morning; otherwise, some sun, then turning cloudy and warmer // 26°C // 43% probability of precipitation // 13% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/hFriday, June 28Very warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 28°C // 40% probability of precipitation // 24% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/hSaturday, June 29Very warm with variable cloudiness; an afternoon thunderstorm in parts of the area // 27°C // 48% probability of precipitation // 43% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/hSunday, June 30Mostly cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later // 22°C // 90% probability of precipitation // 54% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, June 27 from Accuweather
.
How to Follow the Racing?
To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or Pinkbike will be posting stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.
We expect racing to kick off at 9:30 local time on Friday, June 28 (8:30 BST // 0:30 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Monday, July 1 after the E-EDR on Sunday, June 30