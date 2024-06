Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Richie Rude in Châtel last year.

What Happened at the Last Round?

U21 Men:



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 26:08.939

2nd. Jt Fisher: 26:26.198

3rd. Sascha Kim: 26:27.611

4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 26:32.364

5th. Bruno Jimenez Andreus: 26:49.563

U21 Women:



1st. Winni Goldsbury: 30:48.330

2nd. Emmy Lan: 31:12.920

3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 31:55.136

4th. Lily Boucher: 32:06.115

5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 32:22.943



Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:02.748

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 29:40.614

3rd. Morgane Charre: 29:42.602

4th. Ella Conolly: 30:10.178

5th. Bex Baraona: 30:21.084

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 24:52.002

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:59.314

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 25:06.131

4th. Kasper Woolley: 25:25.864

5th. Mirco Vendemmia: 25:30.113



Who's Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

U21 Men:



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 580

2nd. Jt Fisher: 567

3rd. Bailey Christie: 556

4th. Sascha Kim: 486

5th. Alden Pate: 389

U21 Women:



1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 517

2nd. Lily Planquart: 444

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 357

4th. Emmy Lan: 305

5th. Winni Goldsbury: 247



What are the Stages?

Col Du Jaillet

Christomet

Rouge Des Frasses

Megeve

Cabane Du Terras

Combloux



Quick Stats:



Total Distance (Including Liasons): 39.2km

Total Stage Distance: 15.24km

Total Descending: 2,283m





When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

How to Follow the Racing?

After a three-week break since the third round of racing in Leogang, the 2024 Enduro World Cup series is back for the first of two stops in France. Here is everything you need to know before the racing round kicks off this weekend.Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.After the first three rounds of racing, both of last year's World Cup series champions lead the overall standings as Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude top the rankings. The series is close in the women's racing as Courdurier is 73 points ahead of Hattie Harnden, with a near 400-point gap to third-placed Ella Conolly. Rude has created a more substantial lead in the men's series standings as Charlie Murray is behind by almost 200 points after three rounds. Rude's Yeti teammate Slawomir Lukasik sits in third with a total of 1111 points.Isabeau Courdurier: 1405Hattie Harnden: 1332Ella Conolly: 1024Morgane Charre: 1012Mélanie Pugin: 809Richie Rude: 1355Charlie Murray: 1159Slawomir Lukasik: 1111Jesse Melamed: 856Alex Rudeau: 836The fourth round of the 2024 series will see racers battle across six stages with a full loop of 39.2 kilometres featuring 15.24 kilometres of timed stages. Across the six stages, there will be 2,283 metres of descending with the final stage offering the biggest descent of 522 metres.Stage 1:// 2.4 km // -282mStage 2:// 2.8 km // -478mStage 3:// 1.7 km // -310mStage 4:// 2.3 km // -451mStage 5:// 1.8 km // -240mStage 6:// 4.24 km // -522mHere is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 9:00-17:00 // Training• 9:30 // EDR Race Start• 17:30-18:30 // EDR Race Finish• 9:30-10:30 // Training - Stage 1 E-EDR• 11:00-12:00 // Training - Stage 2 E-EDR• 09:00 // E-EDR Race Start• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish• Official WBD race coverage is expected to release on Monday, July 1The first French round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series will see riders face a mixed weekend of weather with a threat of rain and thunderstorms to shake up the racing. The worst day of the week will be for Sunday's E-EDR race with higher probabilities of rain and thunderstorms.Weather forecast as of Thursday, June 27 from Accuweather To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or Pinkbike will be posting stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.We expect racing to kick off at 9:30 local time on Friday, June 28 (8:30 BST // 0:30 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Monday, July 1 after the E-EDR on Sunday, June 30