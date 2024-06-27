Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Jun 27, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Richie Rude battling the muddy off camber roots of Stage 3
Richie Rude in Châtel last year.

After a three-week break since the third round of racing in Leogang, the 2024 Enduro World Cup series is back for the first of two stops in France. Here is everything you need to know before the racing round kicks off this weekend.


What Happened at the Last Round?


Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.

Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.

While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.

In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.

U21 Men:

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 26:08.939
2nd. Jt Fisher: 26:26.198
3rd. Sascha Kim: 26:27.611
4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 26:32.364
5th. Bruno Jimenez Andreus: 26:49.563
U21 Women:

1st. Winni Goldsbury: 30:48.330
2nd. Emmy Lan: 31:12.920
3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 31:55.136
4th. Lily Boucher: 32:06.115
5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 32:22.943

Elite Women:

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:02.748
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 29:40.614
3rd. Morgane Charre: 29:42.602
4th. Ella Conolly: 30:10.178
5th. Bex Baraona: 30:21.084
Elite Men:

1st. Richie Rude: 24:52.002
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:59.314
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 25:06.131
4th. Kasper Woolley: 25:25.864
5th. Mirco Vendemmia: 25:30.113


Who's Leading the Overall?

Isabeau Courdurier dominated the women s race to win by nearly 40 seconds

After the first three rounds of racing, both of last year's World Cup series champions lead the overall standings as Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude top the rankings. The series is close in the women's racing as Courdurier is 73 points ahead of Hattie Harnden, with a near 400-point gap to third-placed Ella Conolly. Rude has created a more substantial lead in the men's series standings as Charlie Murray is behind by almost 200 points after three rounds. Rude's Yeti teammate Slawomir Lukasik sits in third with a total of 1111 points.

Elite Women:

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 1405
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 1332
3rd. Ella Conolly: 1024
4th. Morgane Charre: 1012
5th. Mélanie Pugin: 809



Elite Men:

1st. Richie Rude: 1355
2nd. Charlie Murray: 1159
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 1111
4th. Jesse Melamed: 856
5th. Alex Rudeau: 836



U21 Men:

1st. Wei Tien Ho: 580
2nd. Jt Fisher: 567
3rd. Bailey Christie: 556
4th. Sascha Kim: 486
5th. Alden Pate: 389
U21 Women:

1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 517
2nd. Lily Planquart: 444
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 357
4th. Emmy Lan: 305
5th. Winni Goldsbury: 247


What are the Stages?


Download the Trailforks App

The fourth round of the 2024 series will see racers battle across six stages with a full loop of 39.2 kilometres featuring 15.24 kilometres of timed stages. Across the six stages, there will be 2,283 metres of descending with the final stage offering the biggest descent of 522 metres.

Stage 1: Col Du Jaillet // 2.4 km // -282m
Stage 2: Christomet // 2.8 km // -478m
Stage 3: Rouge Des Frasses // 1.7 km // -310m
Stage 4: Megeve // 2.3 km // -451m
Stage 5: Cabane Du Terras // 1.8 km // -240m
Stage 6: Combloux // 4.24 km // -522m


Quick Stats:

Total Distance (Including Liasons): 39.2km
Total Stage Distance: 15.24km
Total Descending: 2,283m




When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?


Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.

All times CEST

Thursday, June 27
• 9:00-17:00 // Training

Friday, June 28
• 9:30 // EDR Race Start
• 17:30-18:30 // EDR Race Finish

Saturday, June 29
• 9:30-10:30 // Training - Stage 1 E-EDR
• 11:00-12:00 // Training - Stage 2 E-EDR

Sunday, June 30
• 09:00 // E-EDR Race Start
• 17:30 // E-EDR Race Finish
• Official WBD race coverage is expected to release on Monday, July 1

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


What's the Weather Expected to be?


The first French round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series will see riders face a mixed weekend of weather with a threat of rain and thunderstorms to shake up the racing. The worst day of the week will be for Sunday's E-EDR race with higher probabilities of rain and thunderstorms.

Thursday, June 27

A thundershower on the prowl this morning; otherwise, some sun, then turning cloudy and warmer // 26°C // 43% probability of precipitation // 13% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/h

Friday, June 28

Very warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 28°C // 40% probability of precipitation // 24% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/h

Saturday, June 29

Very warm with variable cloudiness; an afternoon thunderstorm in parts of the area // 27°C // 48% probability of precipitation // 43% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/h

Sunday, June 30

Mostly cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later // 22°C // 90% probability of precipitation // 54% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/h

Weather forecast as of Thursday, June 27 from Accuweather.


How to Follow the Racing?


To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or Pinkbike will be posting stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.

We expect racing to kick off at 9:30 local time on Friday, June 28 (8:30 BST // 0:30 PDT). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Monday, July 1 after the E-EDR on Sunday, June 30



Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Pinkbike Primer EDR Combloux 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,247 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
61666 views
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
40706 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40256 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
38980 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
34057 views
First Ride: RockShox Flight Attendant Trail Suspension System
31962 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
29999 views
Review: EXT's New Storia V4 Coil Shock
28040 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 That live screen coverage they had in Leogang sparks some hope that they have something planned for world championship race or for next year. Goodluck to racers, go Tarmo!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035823
Mobile Version of Website