Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Richie Rude in Châtel last year.

What Happened at the Last Round?

U21 Men:



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 26:08.939

2nd. Jt Fisher: 26:26.198

3rd. Sascha Kim: 26:27.611

4th. Jakub Pivnicka: 26:32.364

5th. Bruno Jimenez Andreus: 26:49.563

U21 Women:



1st. Winni Goldsbury: 30:48.330

2nd. Emmy Lan: 31:12.920

3rd. Simona Kuchynkova: 31:55.136

4th. Lily Boucher: 32:06.115

5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 32:22.943



Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:02.748

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 29:40.614

3rd. Morgane Charre: 29:42.602

4th. Ella Conolly: 30:10.178

5th. Bex Baraona: 30:21.084

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 24:52.002

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:59.314

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 25:06.131

4th. Kasper Woolley: 25:25.864

5th. Mirco Vendemmia: 25:30.113



Who's Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Men:



1st. Wei Tien Ho: 580

2nd. Jt Fisher: 567

3rd. Bailey Christie: 556

4th. Sascha Kim: 486

5th. Alden Pate: 389

U21 Women:



1st. Simona Kuchynkova: 517

2nd. Lily Planquart: 444

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 357

4th. Emmy Lan: 305

5th. Winni Goldsbury: 247



What are the Stages?

Col Du Jaillet

Christomet

Rouge Des Frasses

Megeve

Cabane Du Terras

Combloux



Quick Stats:



Total Distance (Including Liasons): 39.2km

Total Stage Distance: 15.24km

Total Descending: 2,283m





When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

How to Follow the Racing?