Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Crans Montana World Cup 2024

It's a busy couple of weeks for cross-country athletes as they race in three different countries over the course of four weeks. Following last weekend's incredible racing at round four in Val di Sole, which saw a dominant performance from Pauline Ferrand Prevot and a 36th XC World Cup win from Nino Schurter, athletes head to a brand new venue in Crans-Montana, Switzerland for the fifth round of the XC World Cup before one last race in Les Gets July 5 ahead of the Olympic Games July 28-29, 2024.
The Crans Montana area is no stranger to international mountain bike races having hosted the Enduro World Series in 2021 and 2022, and the Swiss National Championships in 2023. This is the first time we'll see an XC World Cup in the area as Valais prepares to host the 2025 UCI World Championships. It looks like we'll see cool conditions this weekend and the potential for some inclement weather, so it will be interesting to see how riders tackle this technical course just weeks ahead of the Paris Olympics.
We won't see Pauline Ferrand Prevot on the start line this weekend as she is preparing for the Olympics with an altitude camp. Jolanda Neff will also not be racing on home soil this weekend as she is doing therapy to heal her lungs ahead of the Paris Olympics. Anne Terpstra is another athlete that is sitting this one out after a hand injury sustained in Leogang. Tom Pidcock will be taking part in his second XC World Cup of the season however, ahead of the Tour de France and the Paris Olympics.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fifth round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
The track
The Crans-Montana, Valais course will be a new experience for most of the field, with the most high-profile race to date being the Swiss national championship in June 2023. Alessandra Keller became the XCC and XCO Swiss Champion last year, while Thomas Litscher won the men's Short Track and Mathias Flückiger took the win in the Olympic distance. Nino Schurter didn't race the Swiss Championships last year.
The Short Track start loop is 1.33km long with 70m of elevation while the regular loop is 1.6km long with 72m of elevation. The XCO start lap is the same as the Short Track start lap and the regular lap is 3.5km long with 162m of elevation.
The course looks incredibly technical, with tons of handbuilt features and steep sections.
Last round recap
Isabella Holmgren took another XCO victory in 2024 as she crossed the line over a minute ahead of any other rider. Holmgren follows up a big win in Nove Mesto with another unmatched performance with only France's Olivia Onesti coming within two and a half minutes of her time.
Riley Amos continues a perfect season of XCO victories as he crossed the line in first for the fourth time in 2024. Amos rode another strong race in Val di Sole as he ended the weekend nine seconds ahead of Bjorn Riley who ended the perfect season of Amos in the XCC Short Track earlier on the Friday. Finn Treudler wrapped up the top three 29 seconds back after six laps of racing.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot continues her peak performance after a win in Nove Mesto was followed by a second 2024 victory in Val di Sole. From the start of lap two Ferrand Prevot created a lead that couldn't be pulled back as she stormed the climbs ending the race 50 seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse. Pieterse tried her best to catch the 2023 World Champ, but she had to settle for 2nd place ahead of a great race for Candice Lill in 3rd.
Nino Schurter wins for the first time in 2024 after a masterclass in race tactics saw him control the race from the start loop. Ending the day seven seconds in the lead Nino Schurter powered around the technical Val di Sole course riding away from Alan Hatherly in the final stages of the race. In a three-way sprint to the line, Mathis Azzaro took third place as he went over the line ahead of Luca Braidot and Filippo Colombo.
There's no rest for the XC racers as they check out a brand-new World Cup venue in Switzerland this weekend.
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:04
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 1:21:54 // (+50)
3rd. Candice Lill: 1:22:17 // (+1:13)
4th. Loana Lecomte: 1:22:43 // (+1:39)
5th. Savilia Blunk: 1:22:54 // (+1:50)
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:18:25
2nd. Alan Hatherly: 1:18:32 // (+7)
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:19:11 // (+46)
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:19:11 // (+46)
5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:19:11 // (+46)
2023 Overall Standings
WOMEN
1st. Haley Batten 901
2nd. Alessandra Keller 743
3rd. Savilia Blunk 738
4th. Jenny Rissveds 631
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot 630
MEN
1st. Victor Koretzky 789
2nd. Nino Schurter 755
3rd. Alan Hatherly 709
4th. Filippo Colombo 664
5th. Samuel Gaze 601
Weather forecast
It looks like we could have a wet course come Sunday in Crans Montana, with cool temperatures throughout the week and a decent chance of rain and even thunderstorms in the coming days.
Thursday, June 20
- TrainingCloudy and cooler with a stray thunderstorm // 14° // 80% chance of rain and a 48% chance of a thunderstormFriday, June 21
- U23 Men and U23 Women Short TrackCloudy with showers and thunderstorms // 13° // 96% chance of rain and a 44% chance of a thunderstormSaturday, June 22
- Elite Men and Elite Women XCC / U23 Men XCOSun followed by increasing clouds with thundershowers in the afternoon // 12° // 69% chance of rain and a 21% chance of a thunderstormSunday, June 23
- Elite Men, Elite Women and Women U23 XCOA thick cloud cover and chilly with a couple of showers // 9° // 90% chance of rain and a 18% chance of a thunderstorm
Weather forecast as of June 19. Live updates from Accuweather
ScheduleAll times CESTThursday, June 20
• 11:00 - 17:00 // TrainingFriday, June 21
• 09:00 - 16:15 Training XCO
• 12:45 - 13:45 Training XCC
• 14:00 - 14:30 RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track - Women U23 XCC
• 14:35 - 15:00 RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track - Men U23 XCCSaturday, June 22
• 09:00 - 15:15 Training XCO
• 11:45 - 12:45 Training XCC
• 13:00 - 13:30 RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track - Women Elite XCC
• 13:35 - 14:00 RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track - Men Elite XCC
• 15:30 - 16:30 RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men U23 XCOSunday, June 23
• 08:30 - 09:30 Training XCO
• 10:00 - 12:00 RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women U23 XCO
• 12:00 - 14:30 RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite XCO
• 14:30 - 17:00 RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite XCONote: All times are subject to change by the UCI or event organizer.
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Crans Montana this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.
For details on how to watch the 2024 World Cup Elite broadcasts in your country, take a look at our How to Watch the 2024 World Cup
guide. U23 racing can be viewed on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page
.Elite live broadcast times:
• Women and Men Elite XCC // Saturday June 22 13:00 CEST
• Women Elite XCO // Sunday June 23 12:00pm CEST
• Men Elite XCO // Sunday June 23 14:30pm CEST