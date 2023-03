Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Derby Enduro World Cup

What happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930

2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510

3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650

4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010

5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530

6th. Rae Morrison: 34:02.390

7th. Kate Weatherly: 34:15.730

8th. Melanie Pugin: 34:22.850

9th. Noga Korem: 34:23.180

10th. Vali Höll: 34:34.750



Elite Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210

2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040

3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450

4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780

5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920

6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 29:28.920

7th. Richie Rude: 29:30.280

8th. Ed Masters: 29:40.300

9th. Youn Deniaud: 29:43.860

10th. Zakarias Johansen: 29:46.710

U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 35:28.900

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 35:32.580

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 36:43.800

4th. Xanthe Robb: 37:15.380

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 37:21.150

6th. Sophie Riva: 37:30.060

7th. Lily Boucher: 38:39.170

8th. Justine Henry: 41:24.140







U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 29:26.110

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 29:44.900

3rd. Will Hynes: 30:06.450

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 30:11.020

5th. Johnathan Helly: 30:32.310

6th. Jack Piercy: 30:32.950

7th. Lee Witzerman: 30:34.190

8th. Harvey Lee: 30:37.370

9th. Alexis Icardo: 30:47.260

10th. Bailey Christie: 31:00.070



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 499

2nd. Morgane Charre: 439

3rd. Ella Conolly: 391

4th. Bex Baraona: 341

5th. Hattie Harnden: 304

6th. Rae Morrison: 291

7th. Vali Höll: 269

8th. Kate Weatherly: 266

9th. Melanie Pugin: 244

10th. Noga Korem: 220

11th. Raphaela Richter: 200

12th. Barbora Prudkova: 196

13th. Florencia Espineira: 177

14th. Polly Henderson: 166

15th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 150

16th. Leanna Curtis: 145

17th. Gloria Scarsi: 137

18th. Katy Winton: 126

19th. Chloe Taylor: 110

20th. Amy Morrison: 108

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 506

2nd. Dan Booker: 449

3rd. Connor Fearon: 380

4th. Rhys Verner: 330

5th. Troy Brosnan: 300

6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 290

7th. Richie Rude: 279

8th. Ed Masters: 247

9th. Youn Deniaud: 225

10th. Zakarias Johansen: 224

11th. Jesse Melamed: 204

12th. Slawomir Lukasik: 202

13th. Alex Rudeau: 200

14th. Remi Gauvin: 192

15th. Alex Storr: 191

16th. Martin Maes: 180

17th. Charlie Murray: 171

18th. Matthew Walker: 170

19th. Jack Moir: 160

20th. Adrien Dailly: 159



U21 Women:



1st. Emmy Lan: 256

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 202

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 134

4th. Xanthe Robb: 103

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 81

6th. Sophie Riva: 55

7th. Lily Boucher: 30

8th. Justine Henry: 20

U21 Men:



1st. Sascha Kim: 241

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 219

3rd. Will Hynes: 178

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 168

5th. Jack Piercy: 137

6th. Johnathan Helly: 136

7th. Harvey Lee: 123

8th. Lee Witzerman: 120

9th. Alexis Icardo: 113

10th. Bailey Christie: 109



Where is the Opening Round?

What Happened Last Time We Saw a Race Here?

Men:

1st. Martin Maes: 24:22.200

2nd. Florian Nicolai: +17.47

3rd, Connor Fearon: +23.33

4th. Remi Gauvin: +25.48

5th. Kevin Miquel: +25.95

Women:

1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 27:55.660

2nd. Jill Kintner: +22.2

3rd, Rowena Fry: +34.55

4th. Noga Korem: +49.6

5th. ALN: +54.86



Under 21 Men:

1st. Antoine Vidal: 25:24.270

2nd. Roly Kyme: +15.89

3rd, Kasper Woolley: +18.37

Under 21 Women:

1st. Fenella Harris: 30:14.300

2nd. Laura Craft: +2:03.09



EWS Derby was so long ago that we still used Scribd.

What are the Stages?

Total:

Roxanne:

Dambusters:

Trouty:

Detonate:

Cuddles:

Kamma-Gutza:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Who is Racing?

How to Follow the Racing?

After last weekend's racing in Maydena the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup heads four hours across Tasmania to Derby. Following the fresh venue and new format changes facing riders at the opening round of the 2023 season we are now at a venue that will be familiar to some riders as it previously hosted EWS races in 2017 and 2019. Derby is set to provide plenty of flat-out racing and riders will need to commit to the technical trails to take the win on race day. Here is everything you need to know before the second round of the Enduro World Cup on Saturday, April 1.The opening round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup offered a tough six-stage challenge for riders with racing taking place among eucalyptus trees high above the Derwent Valley. For the first challenge of the 2023 season the course saw racers take on a 54km course with more than 1,200 meters of climbing and 3,000 meters of descent.In the Women's race, it was a continuation of 2022 as we saw the top two match the EWS overall with Isabeua Courdurier pulling just ahead of Morgane Charre. Vali Höll provided a strong challenge for the win but a stage five crash would take the Austrian DH World Champ out of continuation for the top step of the podium. Wrapping up the top three is Ella Conolly who managed to stay consistent across the six stages and secured a great start to the season.The Men's racing saw an Australian domination as all three podium spots went to riders at their home race. Standing on the top step was Luke Meier-Smith who managed to take the win not only at his first Elite Enduro race but also at his first big race with his new Giant team. Following close behind were Dan Booker and Connor Fearon who mastered the trails and conditions to stay at the sharp end of the racing throughout the day. The only non-Australian rider in the top six was Rhys Verner who broke up the party with a fourth-place finish.For 2023 there is a new stage points system that meant that for the opening round the overall standings were not the same as the race results. A stage win will now award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position.The biggest jumps we saw from the new points changes was Vali Höll being launched into 7th position with 269 points after finishing the day in MAydean in 10th. Vali's two stage wins proved useful in securing her a better overall standing ahead of round two. Jesse Melamed also benefited greatly from the stage points as he saw himself go from 19th place to 11th place standing after a tough weekend.After a few seasons and a global pandemic international enduro racing finally makes its return to Derby, Tasmania for the first time since 2019. Previously the small town started as a riverside tin mining outpost in the 1800’s hosted the EWS in 2017 and 2019 with the first event winning EWS Trail of the Year.The trails at Derby have already proved themselves on the world stage offering an unrelenting challenge that will test every racers speed and commitment across the six planned stages. A lot has changed for enduro since we last visited Derby but the trails will still be just as tough and provide an exciting weekend of racing.The second round of the 2019 EWS at Derby provided plenty of rowdy racing as big crowds were in attendance to watch some fresh faces step onto the podium.42.5km / 1444m descent / 1444m climb3km / 235m descent - Stage 12.4km / 190m descent - Stage 21.3km / 200m descent - Stage 32.3km / 199m descent - Stage 41.6km / 180m descent - Stage 54.1km / 398m descent - Stage 6While things have been wet in the run-up to this weekend's racing it looks like conditions will be drying out with a day of sunshine and clouds for race day on Saturday.Weather forecast as of Thursday, March 30 from Accuweather We don't have the official start list just yet but based on the entry list there are the usual big names and race favourites as well as Vali Höll returning for another week of racing after some stage wins in Maydena.As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9 am local time on Saturday, April 1 (11pm GMT Friday, March 31 // 3pm PDT Friday, March 31 // 12AM CET Saturday, April 1). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage and photo epics on the site across the weekend.