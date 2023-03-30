Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Derby Enduro World Cup

What happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930

2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510

3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650

4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010

5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530

6th. Rae Morrison: 34:02.390

7th. Kate Weatherly: 34:15.730

8th. Melanie Pugin: 34:22.850

9th. Noga Korem: 34:23.180

10th. Vali Höll: 34:34.750



Elite Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210

2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040

3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450

4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780

5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920

6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 29:28.920

7th. Richie Rude: 29:30.280

8th. Ed Masters: 29:40.300

9th. Youn Deniaud: 29:43.860

10th. Zakarias Johansen: 29:46.710

U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 35:28.900

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 35:32.580

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 36:43.800

4th. Xanthe Robb: 37:15.380

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 37:21.150

6th. Sophie Riva: 37:30.060

7th. Lily Boucher: 38:39.170

8th. Justine Henry: 41:24.140







U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 29:26.110

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 29:44.900

3rd. Will Hynes: 30:06.450

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 30:11.020

5th. Johnathan Helly: 30:32.310

6th. Jack Piercy: 30:32.950

7th. Lee Witzerman: 30:34.190

8th. Harvey Lee: 30:37.370

9th. Alexis Icardo: 30:47.260

10th. Bailey Christie: 31:00.070



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 499

2nd. Morgane Charre: 439

3rd. Ella Conolly: 391

4th. Bex Baraona: 341

5th. Hattie Harnden: 304

6th. Rae Morrison: 291

7th. Vali Höll: 269

8th. Kate Weatherly: 266

9th. Melanie Pugin: 244

10th. Noga Korem: 220

11th. Raphaela Richter: 200

12th. Barbora Prudkova: 196

13th. Florencia Espineira: 177

14th. Polly Henderson: 166

15th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 150

16th. Leanna Curtis: 145

17th. Gloria Scarsi: 137

18th. Katy Winton: 126

19th. Chloe Taylor: 110

20th. Amy Morrison: 108

Elite Men:



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 506

2nd. Dan Booker: 449

3rd. Connor Fearon: 380

4th. Rhys Verner: 330

5th. Troy Brosnan: 300

6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 290

7th. Richie Rude: 279

8th. Ed Masters: 247

9th. Youn Deniaud: 225

10th. Zakarias Johansen: 224

11th. Jesse Melamed: 204

12th. Slawomir Lukasik: 202

13th. Alex Rudeau: 200

14th. Remi Gauvin: 192

15th. Alex Storr: 191

16th. Martin Maes: 180

17th. Charlie Murray: 171

18th. Matthew Walker: 170

19th. Jack Moir: 160

20th. Adrien Dailly: 159



U21 Women:



1st. Emmy Lan: 256

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 202

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 134

4th. Xanthe Robb: 103

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 81

6th. Sophie Riva: 55

7th. Lily Boucher: 30

8th. Justine Henry: 20

U21 Men:



1st. Sascha Kim: 241

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 219

3rd. Will Hynes: 178

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 168

5th. Jack Piercy: 137

6th. Johnathan Helly: 136

7th. Harvey Lee: 123

8th. Lee Witzerman: 120

9th. Alexis Icardo: 113

10th. Bailey Christie: 109



Where is the Opening Round?

What Happened Last Time We Saw a Race Here?

Men:

1st. Martin Maes: 24:22.200

2nd. Florian Nicolai: +17.47

3rd, Connor Fearon: +23.33

4th. Remi Gauvin: +25.48

5th. Kevin Miquel: +25.95

Women:

1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 27:55.660

2nd. Jill Kintner: +22.2

3rd, Rowena Fry: +34.55

4th. Noga Korem: +49.6

5th. ALN: +54.86



Under 21 Men:

1st. Antoine Vidal: 25:24.270

2nd. Roly Kyme: +15.89

3rd, Kasper Woolley: +18.37

Under 21 Women:

1st. Fenella Harris: 30:14.300

2nd. Laura Craft: +2:03.09



EWS Derby was so long ago that we still used Scribd.

What are the Stages?

Total:

Roxanne:

Dambusters:

Trouty:

Detonate:

Cuddles:

Kamma-Gutza:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Who is Racing?

How to Follow the Racing?