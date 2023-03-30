Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Derby Enduro World Cup

After last weekend's racing in Maydena the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup heads four hours across Tasmania to Derby. Following the fresh venue and new format changes facing riders at the opening round of the 2023 season we are now at a venue that will be familiar to some riders as it previously hosted EWS races in 2017 and 2019. Derby is set to provide plenty of flat-out racing and riders will need to commit to the technical trails to take the win on race day. Here is everything you need to know before the second round of the Enduro World Cup on Saturday, April 1.
What happened at the Last Round?
The opening round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup offered a tough six-stage challenge for riders with racing taking place among eucalyptus trees high above the Derwent Valley. For the first challenge of the 2023 season the course saw racers take on a 54km course with more than 1,200 meters of climbing and 3,000 meters of descent.
In the Women's race, it was a continuation of 2022 as we saw the top two match the EWS overall with Isabeua Courdurier pulling just ahead of Morgane Charre. Vali Höll provided a strong challenge for the win but a stage five crash would take the Austrian DH World Champ out of continuation for the top step of the podium. Wrapping up the top three is Ella Conolly who managed to stay consistent across the six stages and secured a great start to the season.
The Men's racing saw an Australian domination as all three podium spots went to riders at their home race. Standing on the top step was Luke Meier-Smith who managed to take the win not only at his first Elite Enduro race but also at his first big race with his new Giant team. Following close behind were Dan Booker and Connor Fearon who mastered the trails and conditions to stay at the sharp end of the racing throughout the day. The only non-Australian rider in the top six was Rhys Verner who broke up the party with a fourth-place finish. Results:
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930
2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510
3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650
4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010
5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530
6th. Rae Morrison: 34:02.390
7th. Kate Weatherly: 34:15.730
8th. Melanie Pugin: 34:22.850
9th. Noga Korem: 34:23.180
10th. Vali Höll: 34:34.750
Elite Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210
2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040
3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450
4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780
5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920
6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 29:28.920
7th. Richie Rude: 29:30.280
8th. Ed Masters: 29:40.300
9th. Youn Deniaud: 29:43.860
10th. Zakarias Johansen: 29:46.710
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 35:28.900
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 35:32.580
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 36:43.800
4th. Xanthe Robb: 37:15.380
5th. Lia Ladbrook: 37:21.150
6th. Sophie Riva: 37:30.060
7th. Lily Boucher: 38:39.170
8th. Justine Henry: 41:24.140
U21 Men
1st. Sascha Kim: 29:26.110
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 29:44.900
3rd. Will Hynes: 30:06.450
4th. Lisandru Bertini: 30:11.020
5th. Johnathan Helly: 30:32.310
6th. Jack Piercy: 30:32.950
7th. Lee Witzerman: 30:34.190
8th. Harvey Lee: 30:37.370
9th. Alexis Icardo: 30:47.260
10th. Bailey Christie: 31:00.070
Who is Leading the Overall?
For 2023 there is a new stage points system
that meant that for the opening round the overall standings were not the same as the race results. A stage win will now award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position.
The biggest jumps we saw from the new points changes was Vali Höll being launched into 7th position with 269 points after finishing the day in MAydean in 10th. Vali's two stage wins proved useful in securing her a better overall standing ahead of round two. Jesse Melamed also benefited greatly from the stage points as he saw himself go from 19th place to 11th place standing after a tough weekend.
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 499
2nd. Morgane Charre: 439
3rd. Ella Conolly: 391
4th. Bex Baraona: 341
5th. Hattie Harnden: 304
6th. Rae Morrison: 291
7th. Vali Höll: 269
8th. Kate Weatherly: 266
9th. Melanie Pugin: 244
10th. Noga Korem: 220
11th. Raphaela Richter: 200
12th. Barbora Prudkova: 196
13th. Florencia Espineira: 177
14th. Polly Henderson: 166
15th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 150
16th. Leanna Curtis: 145
17th. Gloria Scarsi: 137
18th. Katy Winton: 126
19th. Chloe Taylor: 110
20th. Amy Morrison: 108
Elite Men:
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 506
2nd. Dan Booker: 449
3rd. Connor Fearon: 380
4th. Rhys Verner: 330
5th. Troy Brosnan: 300
6th. Ryan Gilchrist: 290
7th. Richie Rude: 279
8th. Ed Masters: 247
9th. Youn Deniaud: 225
10th. Zakarias Johansen: 224
11th. Jesse Melamed: 204
12th. Slawomir Lukasik: 202
13th. Alex Rudeau: 200
14th. Remi Gauvin: 192
15th. Alex Storr: 191
16th. Martin Maes: 180
17th. Charlie Murray: 171
18th. Matthew Walker: 170
19th. Jack Moir: 160
20th. Adrien Dailly: 159
U21 Women:
1st. Emmy Lan: 256
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 202
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 134
4th. Xanthe Robb: 103
5th. Lia Ladbrook: 81
6th. Sophie Riva: 55
7th. Lily Boucher: 30
8th. Justine Henry: 20
U21 Men:
1st. Sascha Kim: 241
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 219
3rd. Will Hynes: 178
4th. Lisandru Bertini: 168
5th. Jack Piercy: 137
6th. Johnathan Helly: 136
7th. Harvey Lee: 123
8th. Lee Witzerman: 120
9th. Alexis Icardo: 113
10th. Bailey Christie: 109
Where is the Opening Round?
After a few seasons and a global pandemic international enduro racing finally makes its return to Derby, Tasmania for the first time since 2019. Previously the small town started as a riverside tin mining outpost in the 1800’s hosted the EWS in 2017 and 2019 with the first event winning EWS Trail of the Year.
The trails at Derby have already proved themselves on the world stage offering an unrelenting challenge that will test every racers speed and commitment across the six planned stages. A lot has changed for enduro since we last visited Derby but the trails will still be just as tough and provide an exciting weekend of racing.
What Happened Last Time We Saw a Race Here?
The second round of the 2019 EWS at Derby provided plenty of rowdy racing as big crowds were in attendance to watch some fresh faces step onto the podium.
Men:
1st. Martin Maes: 24:22.200
2nd. Florian Nicolai: +17.47
3rd, Connor Fearon: +23.33
4th. Remi Gauvin: +25.48
5th. Kevin Miquel: +25.95
Women:
1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 27:55.660
2nd. Jill Kintner: +22.2
3rd, Rowena Fry: +34.55
4th. Noga Korem: +49.6
5th. ALN: +54.86
Under 21 Men:
1st. Antoine Vidal: 25:24.270
2nd. Roly Kyme: +15.89
3rd, Kasper Woolley: +18.37
Under 21 Women:
1st. Fenella Harris: 30:14.300
2nd. Laura Craft: +2:03.09
EWS Derby was so long ago that we still used Scribd.
What are the Stages?
Total:
42.5km / 1444m descent / 1444m climb
Roxanne:
3km / 235m descent - Stage 1Dambusters:
2.4km / 190m descent - Stage 2Trouty:
1.3km / 200m descent - Stage 3Detonate:
2.3km / 199m descent - Stage 4 Cuddles:
1.6km / 180m descent - Stage 5Kamma-Gutza:
4.1km / 398m descent - Stage 6
What's the Weather Expected to be?
While things have been wet in the run-up to this weekend's racing it looks like conditions will be drying out with a day of sunshine and clouds for race day on Saturday. Friday, March 31Turning cloudy with a shower in the afternoon // 20°C // 62% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hSaturday, April 1Intervals of clouds and sunshine // 17°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, March 30 from Accuweather
Who is Racing?
We don't have the official start list just yet but based on the entry list there are the usual big names and race favourites as well as Vali Höll returning for another week of racing after some stage wins in Maydena.
How to Follow the Racing?
As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9 am local time on Saturday, April 1 (11pm GMT Friday, March 31 // 3pm PDT Friday, March 31 // 12AM CET Saturday, April 1). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.
We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage and photo epics on the site across the weekend.
