Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

After two years away the top level of international enduro racing heads back to the trails of Finale Ligure for the opening round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series. Here is everything you need to know before the first round of racing kicks off this weekend.
Race Briefing
The first round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series sees the first of six European stops in the iconic location of Finale Ligure. This part of the coastline in the Italian Riviera has been integral in the history of international enduro racing since the early years of EWS racing in 2013. With countless hours of racing and incredible technical trails, it will offer a spectacle for the first round of racing in 2024.
For the racing in Finale Ligure, riders will face five stages covering 18.4 kilometres of a 57-kilometre course with 2,570 metres of descending. The longest stage of the day will be Supergroppo, marking the mid-point of the race the third stage is 7.2km long with 653 metres of descent.
Over the off-season, we saw some big changes amongst the enduro race teams as sadly we bid farewell to a number of the bigger teams including the likes of Devinci
, Ibis
, GT
and Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing. While we will no longer see some teams in this year's pit there were a few new additions with the Simplon Trailblazers
and Commencal x 7mesh
amongst those joining the team list for 2024.
Alongside changes amongst the teams, the off-season also brought some big moves for riders as we saw those left without teams create personal setups to take on the 2024 season. Greg Callaghan will be racing this year on an Ibis HD6 after building his own program and winner of the Derby round last year, Bex Baraona, is riding under the new Gowaan Racing. Jack Menzies will be flaying the flag for Canyon in 2024 joining Jesse Melamed on the CLLCTV squad, while Dimitri Tordo is on Commencal.
We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the first round of Enduro racing in Finale Ligure
Who Won the 2023 Overall?
The battle for the 2023 overall titles showcased some of what makes Enduro racing so exciting as it came down to the wire at the season finale. By the end of the final stage of the 2023 season, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude crowned as the first EDR series champions. With the scores wiped for 2024, who will come out ahead after round one this weekend? Elite Women:1st.
Isabeau Coudurier: 31832nd.
Morgane Charre: 30213rd.
Harriet Harnden: 23334th.
Gloria Scarsi: 20615th.
Bex Baraona: 2012
Elite Men:1st.
Richie Rude: 25762nd.
Jesse Melamed: 24433rd.
Alex Rudeau: 23954th.
Rhys Verner: 20445th.
Charlie Murray: 1934
U21 Women:
1st. Emmy Lan: 1224
2nd. Elly Hoskin: 693
3rd. Lily Planquart: 619
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 462
5th. Sophie Riva: 448
U21 Men:
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 1120
2nd. Raphaël Giambi: 1003
3rd. Sascha Kim: 995
4th. Alexis Icardo: 784
5th. Johnathan Helly: 779
What are the Stages?Base Natio:
2.6km / 381m descent - Stage 1Ingegnere:
3.8km / 484m descent - Stage 2Supergroppo:
7.2km / 653m descent - Stage 3Rocche Gianche:
2km / 252m descent - Stage 4 DH Men:
2.8km / 283m descent - Stage 5
Quick Stats:
Total Distance (Inlucing Liasons): 57km
Total Stage Distance: 18.4km
Total Elevation (Not Including Shuttles): 1,600m
Total Descending: 2,570m
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTFriday, May 10
• 9:00-18:00 // TrainingSaturday, May 11
• 8:00 // EDR Race Start
• 18:30 // EDR Race FinishSunday, May 12
• 08:00 // E-EDR Race Start
• 18:30 // E-EDR Race Finish
• Offical WBD race coverage is expected to release in the evening on May 12Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
Who's on the Entry List?
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend for the 2024 EDR World Cup opening round.Elite Men
Elite Women
U21 Women
U21 MenThe entry lists were correct as of May 9 according to the organisers.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like we are in for a mostly dry first round of racing in Italy. For the day of practice on Friday conditions are looking almost perfect before the threat of rain and thunderstorms arrives for the EDR race on Saturday. The E-EDR races look to be getting the best race conditions on Sunday with it predicted to be mostly clouded with a 25% probability of precipitation.Friday, May 10Mostly sunny and pleasant // 21°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/hSaturday, May 11A couple of morning showers; otherwise, partly sunny // 21°C // 60% probability of precipitation // 12% probability of thunderstorms // wind 11km/hSunday, May 12Mostly cloudy // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, May 9 from Accuweather
.
Previous Winners
Elite Men
2021 // Jack Moir
2020 // Jesse Melamed
2018 // Richie Rude
2017 // Damien Oton
2016 // Martin Maes
2015 // Jared Graves
2014 // Fabien Barel
2013 // Jerome Clementz
Elite Women
2021 // Morgane Charre
2020 // Morgane Charre
2018 // Cécile Ravanel
2017 // Cécile Ravanel
2016 // Cécile Ravanel
2015 // Tracy Moseley
2014 // Anne-Caroline Chausson
2013 // Tracy Moseley
How to Follow the Racing?
To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or Pinkbike will be posting in-depth stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.
We expect racing to kick off at 8:00 local time on Saturday, May 11 (7:00 BST // 23:00 PDT Friday, May 10). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available the following evening after the E-EDR on Sunday, May 12.
Seriously tho that field is much smaller than year before right?