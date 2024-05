Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

Race Briefing

Who Won the 2023 Overall?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

U21 Women:



1st. Emmy Lan: 1224

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 693

3rd. Lily Planquart: 619

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 462

5th. Sophie Riva: 448

U21 Men:



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 1120

2nd. Raphaël Giambi: 1003

3rd. Sascha Kim: 995

4th. Alexis Icardo: 784

5th. Johnathan Helly: 779



What are the Stages?

Base Natio:

Ingegnere:

Supergroppo:

Rocche Gianche:

DH Men:



Quick Stats:



Total Distance (Inlucing Liasons): 57km

Total Stage Distance: 18.4km

Total Elevation (Not Including Shuttles): 1,600m

Total Descending: 2,570m





When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Who's on the Entry List?

Elite Men

Elite Women

U21 Women

U21 Men

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Previous Winners

Elite Men



2021 // Jack Moir

2020 // Jesse Melamed

2018 // Richie Rude

2017 // Damien Oton

2016 // Martin Maes

2015 // Jared Graves

2014 // Fabien Barel

2013 // Jerome Clementz

Elite Women



2021 // Morgane Charre

2020 // Morgane Charre

2018 // Cécile Ravanel

2017 // Cécile Ravanel

2016 // Cécile Ravanel

2015 // Tracy Moseley

2014 // Anne-Caroline Chausson

2013 // Tracy Moseley



How to Follow the Racing?

After two years away the top level of international enduro racing heads back to the trails of Finale Ligure for the opening round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series. Here is everything you need to know before the first round of racing kicks off this weekend.The first round of the 2024 EDR World Cup series sees the first of six European stops in the iconic location of Finale Ligure. This part of the coastline in the Italian Riviera has been integral in the history of international enduro racing since the early years of EWS racing in 2013. With countless hours of racing and incredible technical trails, it will offer a spectacle for the first round of racing in 2024.For the racing in Finale Ligure, riders will face five stages covering 18.4 kilometres of a 57-kilometre course with 2,570 metres of descending. The longest stage of the day will be Supergroppo, marking the mid-point of the race the third stage is 7.2km long with 653 metres of descent.Over the off-season, we saw some big changes amongst the enduro race teams as sadly we bid farewell to a number of the bigger teams including the likes of Devinci GT and Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing. While we will no longer see some teams in this year's pit there were a few new additions with the Simplon Trailblazers and Commencal x 7mesh amongst those joining the team list for 2024.Alongside changes amongst the teams, the off-season also brought some big moves for riders as we saw those left without teams create personal setups to take on the 2024 season. Greg Callaghan will be racing this year on an Ibis HD6 after building his own program and winner of the Derby round last year, Bex Baraona, is riding under the new Gowaan Racing. Jack Menzies will be flaying the flag for Canyon in 2024 joining Jesse Melamed on the CLLCTV squad, while Dimitri Tordo is on Commencal.We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the first round of Enduro racing in Finale LigureThe battle for the 2023 overall titles showcased some of what makes Enduro racing so exciting as it came down to the wire at the season finale. By the end of the final stage of the 2023 season, it was Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude crowned as the first EDR series champions. With the scores wiped for 2024, who will come out ahead after round one this weekend?Isabeau Coudurier: 3183Morgane Charre: 3021Harriet Harnden: 2333Gloria Scarsi: 2061Bex Baraona: 2012Richie Rude: 2576Jesse Melamed: 2443Alex Rudeau: 2395Rhys Verner: 2044Charlie Murray: 19342.6km / 381m descent - Stage 13.8km / 484m descent - Stage 27.2km / 653m descent - Stage 32km / 252m descent - Stage 42.8km / 283m descent - Stage 5Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 9:00-18:00 // Training• 8:00 // EDR Race Start• 18:30 // EDR Race Finish• 08:00 // E-EDR Race Start• 18:30 // E-EDR Race Finish• Offical WBD race coverage is expected to release in the evening on May 12Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend for the 2024 EDR World Cup opening round.It looks like we are in for a mostly dry first round of racing in Italy. For the day of practice on Friday conditions are looking almost perfect before the threat of rain and thunderstorms arrives for the EDR race on Saturday. The E-EDR races look to be getting the best race conditions on Sunday with it predicted to be mostly clouded with a 25% probability of precipitation.Weather forecast as of Thursday, May 9 from Accuweather To follow the racing live there will be live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or Pinkbike will be posting in-depth stage recaps through race day with full results available shortly after the racing.We expect racing to kick off at 8:00 local time on Saturday, May 11 (7:00 BST // 23:00 PDT Friday, May 10). Race coverage from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available the following evening after the E-EDR on Sunday, May 12.