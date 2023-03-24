Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the First Enduro World Cup

Mar 24, 2023
Moments later Jesse Melamed would wash out the next corner costing his precious second and a few places in the overall.

The 2023 racing season is heating up as the brand-new UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup kicks off at Maydena in Tasmania. Not only do we have an updated format for racing but there is a brand new venue for riders to contend with as well as plenty of off-season team moves. Here is everything you need to know before the flat-out racing on Sunday, March 26.


What has Changed with the New Enduro World Cup?


After 10 years of EWS racing this weekend will see a big shift as the premier Enduro race series reaches World Cup status. Alongside the name changes and the new and still slightly confusing EDR acronym, all racing will now be raced on a single day. Gone are the Pro and Queen stages with additional points now awarded for every stage with the aim to create tighter and more exciting racing and hopefully closer overall title fights.

Stage points

A stage win will award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position. The winner of each round will still be decided on overall time so while stage wins can score additional points the best rider of the day will still be the one with the lowest race time at the finish line. Just as before the bulk of the overall standing points will be given based on the positions of riders at each round.


Where is the Opening Round?



Maydena Bike Park is set for a historic opening round as it holds its first international Enduro race and the first-ever Enduro World Cup. The racing this weekend also marks the first time the EWS or now the EDR has returned to Australia since before the pandemic.

The trails at Maydena Bike Park are set to offer plenty of challenge for the riders with over 800 meters of elevation in the forests of the Derwent Valley and with that comes plenty of technical challenges and big jumps for the racers. The Bike Park previously hosted an EWS Qualifier event in 2021 where Dan Booker and Connor Fearon dominated the men's field.




What are the Stages?



Total: 54.5km / 2511m descent / 1248m climb



Gnar Yeah: 4km / 720m descent - Stage 1

Outer Limits: 1.8km / 250m descent - Stage 2

Thrash Horse: 1.2km / 160m descent - Stage 3

The Natty: 1.5km / 290m descent - Stage 4

Wedgetail: 1.8km / 320m descent - Stage 5

Tech As Heck: 5km / 820m descent - Stage 6


What's the Weather Expected to be?



The weather is looking perfect for the opening round of the Enduro World Cup as the already dry and dusty conditions are set to continue until race day on Sunday.

Saturday, March 25

Low clouds // 16°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/h

Sunday, March 26

Partly sunny // 19°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h


Weather forecast as of Friday, May 24 from Accuweather.


Who is Racing?


We don't have the official start list just yet but based on the entry list there are the usual big names and race favourites as well as a few surprises including Vali Höll and Troy Brosnan. Interestingly there is no Sam Hill on the entry list for the opening round this weekend.



Who Won the 2022 Overall?


2022 EWS Champions - Jesse Melamed and Issabeau Cordurier

2022 closed out the legacy of the EWS with Isabeau Courdurier fighting back from a horrific foot injury to secure another overall victory while Jesse Melamed finally took an incredibly well-deserved first overall win. In the U21 categories, the season was dominated by both Emmy Lan and Luke Meier-Smith. While Emmy Lan is still in U21s this year Luke Meier-Smith has moved up to Elites with a fresh bike and team.

Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier
Elite Men: Jesse Melamed

U21 Women: Emmy Lan
U21 Men: Luke Meier-Smith


How to Follow the Racing?


As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9 am local time on Sunday, March 26 (10pm GMT Saturday, March 25 // 3pm PDT Saturday, March 25 // 11PM CET Saturday, March 25). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.

We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage and photo epics on the site across the weekend.



  • 22 0
 "Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the First Enduro World Cup":


#1 No, you still can't watch it lol but buy a Discovery+ subscription and maybe we will let you watch World Cup DH (probably not)
  • 23 1
 No Fantasy this year?
  • 3 0
 Yeah I was about to ask that too…
  • 8 0
 No, they couldn't even sort their advent calendar winners for months, so now they don't even bother with fantasy leagues.
  • 6 0
 All we want is the fantasy....
  • 2 0
 No, Brian responded to me elsewhere.
  • 2 0
 @bashhard: There were winners????
  • 2 0
 I have a Fantasy, but I probably shouldn't talk about it here.
  • 8 0
 Damn, live timing? That must be the next level that ESO and discovery promised.
  • 4 1
 Damn that's a big day. 34 miles and about 9,500 ft of climbing. All while redlining on the race stages. The last climb looks rough too after a full day already. Assuming there are no shuttles on any of the transfers? I know some prior EWS races, such as the ones in Italy, had uplifts/shuttles on certain transfers.
  • 7 0
 I actually like this. What separates enduro from DH is the stamina component (although most DH riders are insanely fit), as well as riding gnarly terrain while generally underbiked. Having long transfers and climbs will force riders to make compromises on equipment while also separating the world class athletes from the rest.
  • 4 0
 pretty sure its ~5000ft since it says climb 1200m
  • 1 0
 Wait, they have to climb to the top of each stage? I thought they just got shuttled to the top of each run. Sorry, newb here.
  • 1 0
 @mjlee2003: you are right. they use some shuttles as well so it is some easy 1200m of climbing
  • 3 0
 @rbarbier12: riders were complaining last year after the round at Burke. I hope that discovery stays strong and doesn’t change courses this year to take out climbing like the EWS did last year for Sugarloaf.
  • 1 0
 @mkul7r4: Most of the time, this is the case in enduro racing. Occasionally, riders will get lucky and get some sort of lift up.
  • 5 1
 Do we need Discovery or Outside subscription for Fantasy League or what?
  • 6 2
 The beginning of end of enduro thanks UCI.
  • 3 0
 Tech as heck. who came up with these names.
  • 1 0
 The overwhelming majority of mountain bike trail names are horrendous. This is no surprise, as they are named by mountain bikers.
  • 1 1
 If points are only awarded to the top 10 in each stage, hypothetically, if someone finishes 11th in every stage all year, will they end up with the same points tally as someone who finishes dead last all year??
  • 1 0
 The points for a top 10 stage finish are in addition to the points you get for your overall position for each round. An 11th-place stage finish is worth the same number of points as a last-place stage finish, but if you are finishing 11th on every stage you will still place pretty well in that round and will get a decent number of points.
  • 1 0
 @edspratt: If the 20, 17, 15, etc., are points per stage, what are the points for the fastest rider in total on the day? I think that was missing context to understand overall winner at the end of the season.
  • 1 0
 Sorry but I have to ask, what does EDR stand for? I tried to find out but even the official website is still Enduro World Series
  • 1 0
 "EnDuro Racing"
Yeah, someone needs a flick in the bollocks.
Should be:
Enduro Racing Extreme Cycling Timed Interval Over Natural-terrain
  • 2 0
 So can I watch this live on TV or on the app or what????
  • 1 0
 Search UCImountain bike word series on Youtube: Lots of good footage of practive and interviews
  • 2 0
 NEXT GENERATION GMC CANYON....getting them big corp ads!
  • 1 0
 “You got any Sam Hill”
“No”
“It’d be a lot cooler if you did”
  • 2 2
 Post your Top Riders in the Comments
Mens:
1. Moir
2. Melamed
3. Meier-Smith
Womens
1. Courdurier
2. Conolly
3. Morrison
  • 2 0
 I think Brosnan and Höll will be on the podium
  • 2 0
 My money on Dan Booker the local guy for a podium
  • 1 0
 Mens:
1. Rude
2. Murray
3. Moir

Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Conolly
3. Baraona
  • 1 0
 It's good to see how large the women's field is compared to DH
  • 1 2
 "Everything you need to know" is like someone using the word literally when they should've used figuratively..... How the living phuck do we watch????????
  • 1 0
 There is a section at the bottom about how to follow the racing. For this race, it is live timing and highlights after the race on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.
  • 1 1
 Any free stream to follow and see ?
  • 1 0
