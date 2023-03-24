Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the First Enduro World Cup

The 2023 racing season is heating up as the brand-new UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup kicks off at Maydena in Tasmania. Not only do we have an updated format for racing but there is a brand new venue for riders to contend with as well as plenty of off-season team moves. Here is everything you need to know before the flat-out racing on Sunday, March 26.
What has Changed with the New Enduro World Cup?
After 10 years of EWS racing this weekend will see a big shift as the premier Enduro race series reaches World Cup status. Alongside the name changes and the new and still slightly confusing EDR acronym, all racing will now be raced on a single day. Gone are the Pro and Queen stages with additional points now awarded for every stage with the aim to create tighter and more exciting racing and hopefully closer overall title fights.
A stage win will award Elite Men and Women with an additional 20 points in the overall with 17 given to 2nd and 15 to 3rd. The new stage points will extend to 10th position where an extra 5 points are handed out. For U21 racers it is 10 points for first with the scale lowering to 3 points for a fifth place stage position. The winner of each round will still be decided on overall time so while stage wins can score additional points the best rider of the day will still be the one with the lowest race time at the finish line. Just as before the bulk of the overall standing points will be given based on the positions of riders at each round.
Where is the Opening Round?
Maydena Bike Park is set for a historic opening round as it holds its first international Enduro race and the first-ever Enduro World Cup. The racing this weekend also marks the first time the EWS or now the EDR has returned to Australia since before the pandemic.
The trails at Maydena Bike Park are set to offer plenty of challenge for the riders with over 800 meters of elevation in the forests of the Derwent Valley and with that comes plenty of technical challenges and big jumps for the racers. The Bike Park previously hosted an EWS Qualifier event in 2021
where Dan Booker and Connor Fearon dominated the men's field.
What are the Stages?
Total:
54.5km / 2511m descent / 1248m climb
Gnar Yeah:
4km / 720m descent - Stage 1Outer Limits:
1.8km / 250m descent - Stage 2Thrash Horse:
1.2km / 160m descent - Stage 3The Natty:
1.5km / 290m descent - Stage 4 Wedgetail:
1.8km / 320m descent - Stage 5Tech As Heck:
5km / 820m descent - Stage 6
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The weather is looking perfect for the opening round of the Enduro World Cup as the already dry and dusty conditions are set to continue until race day on Sunday. Saturday, March 25Low clouds // 16°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSunday, March 26Partly sunny // 19°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Friday, May 24 from Accuweather
.
Who is Racing?
We don't have the official start list just yet but based on the entry list there are the usual big names and race favourites as well as a few surprises including Vali Höll and Troy Brosnan. Interestingly there is no Sam Hill on the entry list for the opening round this weekend.
Who Won the 2022 Overall?
2022 closed out the legacy of the EWS with Isabeau Courdurier fighting back from a horrific foot injury
to secure another overall victory while Jesse Melamed finally took an incredibly well-deserved first overall win. In the U21 categories, the season was dominated by both Emmy Lan and Luke Meier-Smith. While Emmy Lan is still in U21s this year Luke Meier-Smith has moved up to Elites with a fresh bike and team.
Elite Women: Isabeau Courdurier
Elite Men: Jesse Melamed
U21 Women: Emmy Lan
U21 Men: Luke Meier-Smith
How to Follow the Racing?
As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9 am local time on Sunday, March 26 (10pm GMT Saturday, March 25 // 3pm PDT Saturday, March 25 // 11PM CET Saturday, March 25). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.
We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage and photo epics on the site across the weekend.
38 Comments
#1 No, you still can't watch it lol but buy a Discovery+ subscription and maybe we will let you watch World Cup DH (probably not)
Yeah, someone needs a flick in the bollocks.
Should be:
Enduro Racing Extreme Cycling Timed Interval Over Natural-terrain
“No”
“It’d be a lot cooler if you did”
Mens:
1. Moir
2. Melamed
3. Meier-Smith
Womens
1. Courdurier
2. Conolly
3. Morrison
1. Rude
2. Murray
3. Moir
Women:
1. Courdurier
2. Conolly
3. Baraona