Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Fort William World Cup DH

Round Two, Return to a Classic

Familiar Territory at the Scottish Classic

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2017 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2016 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2015 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2014 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2013 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2010 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2009 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2008 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2007 // Sam HILL // AUS *

2006 // Sam HILL // AUS

2005 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2004 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2003 // Cedric GRACIA // FRA

2002 // Chris KOVARIK // AUS

2017 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2014 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2011 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA

2009 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA

2008 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2007 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA *

2006 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2005 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2004 // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2003 // Céline GROS // FRA

2002 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

What Happened in 2018

Elite Men



1st. PIERRON Amaury 4:34.452

2nd. VERGIER Loris 4:34.722 +0.27

3rd. BROSNAN Troy 4:34.763 +0.311

4th. WILSON Reece 4:35.775 +1.323

5th. BRUNI Loic 4:37.039 +1.323





Elite Women



1st. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 5:10.960

2nd. NICOLE Myriam 5:19.211 +8.251

3rd. ATHERTON Rachel 5:20.016 +9.056

4th. CABIROU Marine 5:21.782 +10.822

5th. HANNAH Tracey 5:22.744 +13.408



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:58.839

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.404

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.764

4th. Charlie Harrison: +0.928

5th. Matt Walker: +1.610





Elite Women



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:25.888

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.855

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +2.638

4th. Marine Cabirou: +3.542

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +4.325





The Standings

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Friday, May 31 - Timed Training

Rain // 14°C // 100% precipitation, 20mm // wind 12km/h



Saturday, June 1 - Qualifying

Patchy rain // 16°C // 70% precipitation, 2-4mm // wind 18km/h



Sunday, June 2 - Finals

Light rain // 17°C // 90% precipitation, 5-10mm // wind 15km/h



Weather forecast from the

Weather forecast from the Weather Network as of Thursday, May 30.

The Schedule

Friday May 31

Saturday June 1

Sunday June 2

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Fort William LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

It's been over a month since we last saw the world's fastest downhill racers convene in Maribor for round one, but finally, the World Cup resumes this weekend at a venue that has been a stalwart on the circuit since 2002. We saw youth triumph at the first round, as Loic Bruni and Tahnee Seagrave took the wins in Slovenia. With a win in Fort William in 2018 for Tahnee and a fifth spot on the podium for Loic, they'll be the favourites going into round two. But let's not forget that Greg Minnaar already has seven wins at the classic venue and Rachel Atherton has three and you can bet they have their sights on the top step of the podium as well.The track is mostly unchanged, but the weather is sure to play a part in riders' preparation. Let's refresh your memory on what happened in Fort William last year, take a look at the course and the upcoming weather conditions and get primed and ready for the weekend!The track at Aonach Mor remains almost entirely unchanged from 2018. Only a small section of the recently modified woods section in the middle of the run has been adjusted. Instead of using the 'roughly paved' forest section that improved on the bog of years gone by, riders will now hit a soft and wide grass connector to reach the fast open berms above the road gap that have been unused for several years. It's worth noting that a good amount of maintenance work has gone in to freshen the track both high up on the moor and for the motorway jumps en route to the finish area.You can see the full Track Walk Photo Epic here and watch Ben Cathro's Track Walk here Note, * denotes a race which was a World Championship.In the Elite Women's race, Tahnee Seagrave was able to clinch that inaugural win on UK soil on the race track everyone wants to dominate most. Rachel Atherton fell foul to a snapped chain and a crash but was able to hold on for third, while Myriam Nicole also had a problem staying upright, but finished second.The men's race kept the party well alive and the storms held off until the French had taken over the podium. Amaury Pierron took his first ever victory ahead of countrymen Vergier and Bruni, while Reece Wilson experienced what must have been about the best day of his life, becoming the first Scotsman ever to reach the top steps at Fort William. Meanwhile, Troy Brosnan completed the podium and first place qualifier, Luca Shaw and series leader, Aaron Gwin appeared to be flat out of luck, blowing tyres and hitting the deck respectively.Maribor provided some close racing as the top four men were separated by less than a second. It would be current World Champion Loic Bruni who would take the win on board his new mixed wheel Specialized Demo. Less than half a second back was Danny Hart who was also sporting two wheel sizes and managed to hang onto the hot seat for what felt like most of the race. Troy Brosnan put together a great run that would place him third.In the Elite Women's race, it was an all-out battle between the two British riders Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. In the end, Tahnee would best Rachel by 0.855 seconds but the close split times show that this season is going to be pretty exciting between the two racers. Tracey Hannah couldn't quite match her top qualifying position, finishing third.1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 2162nd // Danny HART // GBR // 1603rd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 1604th // Charlie HARRISON // USA // 1435th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 1356th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 1357th // Matt WALKER // GBR // 1108th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 1059th // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 9010th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 751st // Tahnée SEAGRAVE // GBR // 2302nd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 2003rd // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 1904th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 1305th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 1256th // Nina HOFFMAN // GER // 1207th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 948th // Veronika WIDDMAN // ITA // 759th // Sandra RUBESAM // GER // 7210th // Carina CAPPELLARI // SUI // 71The forecast for this weekend looks like typical Scottish weather with lots of rain on the menu.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Fort William this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the second round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Sunday, June 2 at 1:30pm CEST.Fort William DHI Women: June 2 Live on Red Bull TV 1:30pm CESTFort William DHI Men: June 2 Live on Red Bull TV 2:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, check out our 2018 season breakdown and our Form Guide that takes a look at who is looking good coming into the season. Here are all the highlights videos from previous years' races.