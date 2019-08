Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Lenzerheide World Cup DH

Round Seven, Bike Park No Longer

Underestimate it at your peril.

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2018 // Loic BRUNI // FRA*

2017 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA





ELITE WOMEN

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR





What Happened in 2018?

Elite Men



1. BRUNI Loic 2:55.114

2. MAES Martin +0.213

3. HART Danny +0.305

4. VERGIER Loris +0.749

5. GWIN Aaron +1.341





Elite Women



1. ATHERTON Rachel 3:15.738

2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee +9.983

3. NICOLE Myriam +10.676

4. CABIROU Marine +15.963

5. HANNAH Tracey +15.966





What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:37.819

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.854

3rd. Loris Vergier: +4.882

4th. Amaury Pierron: +5.167

5th. Danny Hart: +6.849

6th. David Trummer: +6.923

7th. Greg Minnaar: +7.170

8th. Remi Thirion: +7.318

9th. Baptiste Pierron: +7.651

10th. Troy Brosnan: +8.021





Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:25.790

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +11.776

3rd. Camille Balanche: +18.324

4th. Veronika Widmann: +20.522

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +26.593

6th. Kate Weatherly: +28.123

7th. Monika Hrastnik: +28.802

8th. Eleonora Farina: +30.699

9th. Melanie Chappaz: +32.181

10th. Carina Cappellari: +35.691





The Standings

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Thursday, Aug 8 - Timed Training

Intervals of clouds and sunshine, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 60% precipitation, 5mm // wind 7km/h



Friday, Aug 9 - Qualifying

Intervals of clouds and sunshine, very warm; a thunderstorm around in the afternoon // 25°C // 40% precipitation, 1mm // wind 7km/h



Saturday, Aug 10 - Finals

Sunshine and some clouds, a shower or thunderstorm; warm // 24°C // 56% precipitation, 3mm // wind 7km/h



Weather forecast from

- Timed Training- Qualifying- FinalsWeather forecast from Accuweather as of Wednesday August 7.

The Schedule

Thursday, Aug 8

Friday Aug 9

Saturday Aug 10

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Despite only being on the World Cup circuit for four years, Lenzerheide has seen some significant changes over the years. First designed with help from Steve Peat and Claudio Caluori, the track has morphed from a machine-built bike park bore into something far more challenging. A loose, marbley surface, and deeply eroded track mean the rocks have come to the surface and there's a good helping of technicality to go along with the high speeds. This is a track that now requires some serious thought and evidence of that comes from the fact that this track favors the more experienced riders - Greg Minnaar and Rachel Atherton have taken the most wins here and the average age of the top ten here last year being higher than all the World Cup rounds apart from the new tracks - Losinj and La Bresse.Looking back through history, this track has seen some classic races including a near 10-second destruction from Rachel Atherton, Danny Hart's first-ever World Cup victory and Greg Minnaar's record-extending 22nd, and most recent, World Cup win. Let's hope for another momentous weekend this weekend in Switzerland, here's everything you need to know to get up to speed:Coming straight after Val di Sole, the Lenzerheide track might actually suit the 'snake' moniker better. Tightly wound switchbacks weave down the open face of the mountain while riders slither over the loose, gravelly surface. Lenzerheide is a trap for the unwary and after four annual batterings, it's far from a simple bikepark anymore.The two sections that tend to get the most attention are the rock garden near the start and The Plunge, a slow speed drop in the lower woods. These two features have ended many a race run at previous weekends here but they will only lose you the race, not win it. Instead, precision and accuracy through the many nadgery turns and will allow for the greatest exit speed and a much faster race run.Last year we saw a new loam section cut in for the World Championships and we've seen pictures of another one cut in for this year too. The woods here have always offered so much potential and it's great to see it being mined after four years of visiting here.Note, * denotes a World Championship.Last year Lenzerheide hosted the World Championships which meant custom kits and bikes were out in force. It also meant the racers came here in September, not high summer as normal, with a season of racing in their legs and the constant pressure of the World Cup replaced by a one-run, leave it all on the hill, style race.After a season disrupted by injury, Loic Bruni got his first win of the year and his third year in the rainbow stripes. Martin Maes, fresh off humbling the World Cup field in La Bresse, nearly did it again, just 0.2 back. Hart and Vergier were also within a second of Bruni, for one of the tightest World Champs races ever.The opposite was true in the women's race as Rachel Atherton put the field to the sword in her last race on Trek Factory Racing. Only Tahnee could get within ten seconds of Rachel, who claimed her fifth World Championship title.The Val di Sole track was at its most vicious and a downpour in qualifying really shook things up. On race day, we saw four first time World Cup winners - Marine Cabirou, Laurie Greenland, Mille Johnset and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 11322nd= // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 10002nd= // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 9394th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 7545th // Danny HART // GBR // 7236th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 6367th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 5968th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 4469th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 41910th // David TRUMMER // AUT // 4071st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 12502nd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 10803rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 7394th // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 7305th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 6696th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 5597th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 4938th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 4869th= // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 4659th= // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 452We could be in for another wet one with storms forecast all weekend in Lenzerheide• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Switzerland this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the seventh round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, August 10 at 12:30pm CEST.Lenzerheide DHI Women: August 10 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CESTLenzerheide DHI Men: August 10 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Friday. Check out our analysis of the season so far here