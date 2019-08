Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Lenzerheide World Cup XC

The track

Previous winners

2015:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja

2016:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Jenny Rissveds



2017:

Elite Men: Martins Blums

Elite Women: Annie Last

2018 - World Championships:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Kate Courtney



Last round recap



Elite Men



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:20:47

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +18

3rd. Nino Schurter: +53

4th. Henrique Avancini: +1:46

5th. Luca Braidot: +2:01

6th. Milan Vader: +2:42

7th. Daniele Braidot: +2:47

8th. Thomas Litscher: +2:55

9th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +3:10

10th. Stephane Tempier: +3:13





Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:21:59

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1

3rd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:01

4th. Yana Belomoina: +1:29

5th. Anne Tauber: +1:56

6th. Chloe Woodruff: +2:44

7th. Rebecca Mcconnell: +3:00

8th. Tanja Zakelj: +3:21

9th. Catharine Pendrel: +3:35

10th. Eva Lechner: +3:42





Overall Standings

MEN

1. Nino Schurter - 1390

2. Mathieu Van Der Poel - 1274

3. Henrique Avancini - 1165

4. Mathias Flueckiger - 1143

5. Jordan Sarrou - 813

6. Gerhard Kerschbaumer - 802

7. Maxime Marotte - 668

8. Ondrej Cink - 630

9. Jens Schuermans - 588

10. Titouan Carod - 578

WOMEN

1. Jolanda Neff - 1415

2. Kate Courtney - 1382

3. Anne Terpstra - 950

4. Pauline Ferrand Prevot - 940

5= Anne Tauber - 805

5= Sina Frei - 805

7. Rebecca McConnell - 797

8. Elisabeth Brandau - 754

9. Yana Belomoina - 744

10. Haley Smith - 641



Weather forecast

Friday, Aug 9 - Short Track

Sunshine and some clouds, a shower or thunderstorm; warm // 22°C // 55% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, Aug 10 - Practice

Times of clouds and sun, a shower or thunderstorm around; remaining warm // 24°C // 40% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Sunday, Aug 11 - Under 23 Men, Under 23 Women, Elite Men, Elite Women

Times of clouds and sun, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; turning colder in the afternoon // 21°C // 63% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Weather forecast as of Thursday, August 8. Live updates from

Weather forecast as of Thursday, August 8. Live updates from Accuweather

Schedule

Thursday, Aug 8

Friday, Aug 9

Saturday, Aug 10

Sunday, Aug 11

How to watch

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Mathieu VAN DER POEL

2 // Mathias FLUECKIGER

3 // Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Jolanda NEFF

2 // Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT

3 // Chloe WOODRUFF



Fantasy League

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

MENTIONS:

...And just like that, the season is nearly over. We head into the penultimate round of the XC World Cup this weekend in Lenzerheide but it seems like the season only started a few weeks ago.Lenzerheide drew a huge crowd last year, possibly the biggest ever. The atmosphere was electric and the home crowd cheered on three Swiss XC World Champions - Nino Schurter, Alessandra Keller (U23) and Alexandre Balmer (Junior). On top of that, a cumulative 46 million reportedly tuned in to watch the World Championships as a whole, making it the most viewed mountain bike event ever, truly impressive stuff.Lenzerheide's high-altitude challenge returns again this year and it's set to test riders once again. With titles on the line, stakes are high and the racing promises to be furious. Here's all the info you need before the weekend.Lenzerheide is one of the more technical tracks on the circuit with plenty of rooty woods sections and some sizable drops and rock rolls in the spectator-friendly open parts. It has remained largely unchanged since its inception on to the circuit so expect a similar layout for this year's event.The rains held off in Val di Sole for the XC, which made for fast-paced, hot as heck, action-packed racing. For the men, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, and Nino Schurter fought hard until the final lap when Mathieu van der Poel decided he had had enough hanging around and had to go. Mathias Flueckiger took a well earned second, and Nino would take third. In the women's race, Neff and Ferrand Prevot battled it out all race but the Frenchwoman took it in the final sprint to the line.The forecast for this weekend is mixed and it's looking quite likely that we might see some wet conditions on the track.• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men• 08:30-10:30 // Official XCO Training - Women• 10:30-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 09:00 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Under 23• 11:20 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite - Followed by Awards• 13:50 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite - Followed by Awards• 16:10 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Under 23Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Lenzerheide this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech.All the elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv Schedule:- Val Di Sole XCC Women and Men: Friday, Aug 2 - 5:20pm (7:20am PDT, 10:20am EDT, 4:20pm GMT, 02:20am NZST)- Val Di Sole XCO Women: Sunday, Aug 4 - 11:00am (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am GMT, 9:00pm NZST)- Val Di Sole XCO Men: Sunday, Aug 4 - 1:30pm (4:30am PDT, 7:30am EDT, 12:30pm GMT, 11:30pm NZST)Don't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before racing kicks off. If you don't know who to pick, our mid-season analysis for some idea as to who's going fast.