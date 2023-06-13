Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Style king Kade Edwards had a few bobbles yet remained in the top 20.

We are back with another packed weekend of World Cup racing in 2023 as the DH series makes the trip to Leogang. This week we will see another packed schedule of racing as the Juniors get a first taste of this years course on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's second round in Austria.


What happened at the Last Round?


Jordan Williams turned up the heat after a solid qualifying and semi finals performance.

Under the new race schedule, it was the Junior racers who kicked things off early on Friday in Lenzerehdie with the flat-out racing bringing two fresh faces to the top step of the podiums as Erice Van Leuven and Christian Hauser took home their first wins at their first Junior World Cups.

The Elite Women showcased another historic win for Rachel Atherton as she took home her 40th World Cup win. Half a second back from Rachel and Camille Balanche just missed out on a win at home as she ended the weekend with a 2nd place finish. After not riding in qualifying because of an injured knee Nina Hoffmann showed her strength coming into the season as she secured 3rd.

There was another historic moment in the Elite Men's racing as Jordan Williams piloted his Specialized Demo to the top spot on the podium at his first Elite World Cup. Loris Vergier was the closest rider to the young talent ending his day 0.495 seconds back. Loic Bruni couldn't match the speed of his teammate and crossed the line third with Finn Iles also putting a third Specialized inside the top five.

Elite Women

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:22.247
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.524
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:27.660
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:34.182
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.255

Junior Men

1st. Christian Hauser: 2:48.776
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.396
3rd. Hugo Marini: 2:51.775
4th. Henri Kiefer: 2:51.984
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:52.000


Christian Hauser was on it all weekend and was rewarded with the win in junior men.
Rachel Atherton attacking the lower section on her way to a surprise second place qualie.

Camille Balanche looking for the win on home soil.
Jackson Goldstone would like that one back just missing the podium in his first Elite race.

You can view the full elite results here.


Who is Leading the Overall?


After the first round of the 2023 season, it is Erice Van Leuven, Christian Hauser, Rachel Atherton and Jordan Williams who lead the overall standings.

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Where is the Second Round?


Juniro series leader Gracey Hemstreet took third in the drying mud.

The second round of the 2023 series sees riders head to the familiar venue of Leogang for another flat-out weekend of racing. Luckily the weather is looking good this week so we may get a dry woods section that has caused plenty of issues since it was first introduced during the World Champs in 2020.

No rain That ll do pig.
Fourth for Amaury Pierron after coming down fastest with only a few riders to go.

It s not every day an unknown rider in a national jersey lands on the podium but the top pros had to make some room for Louise Anna-Ferguson today.
X-rated style from Frixtalon.


What's the Track Like?


Ben Cathro takes us down the hazardous 2022 Leogang downhill World Cup track in the wet.


When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?


Mille Johnset entering the off camber rut zone in the best shape it been since trackwalk.

The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.

All times CEST

Wednesday, June 14
• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only

Thursday, June 15
• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B
• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A
• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men

Friday, June 9
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women
• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women
• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men

Saturday, June 10
• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women
• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men
• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women
• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men
• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Elite Men

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


What's the Weather Expected to be?


Despite some moody skies we were treated to a dry day in Leogang.

Leogang has produced some tricky conditions over the past few years but it looks like riders are in for a dry week.

Wednesday, June 14

Partly sunny and beautiful // 22°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Thursday, June 15

Sunshine and some clouds // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Friday, June 16

Periods of clouds and sun // 18°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Saturday, June 17

Partly sunny // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h


Weather forecast as of Monday, June 12 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time in Leogang?


The third round of the 2022 Downhill World Cup in Leogang provided a day of incredible racing. In the Junior Racing, Phoebe Gale laid down a dominant run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Jenna Hastings by 14 seconds. Round one and two winner Gracey Hemstreet had to settle for third place, just over 15 seconds off the pace. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by four seconds. A great performance by Lachlan Stevens-McNab put him in third place.

Camille Balanche proved she was once again the rider to beat in Leogang after a perfect and controlled run saw her take the win by over 11 seconds. Myriam Nicole had some problems at the top of the course but kept it clean for the rest of the course to take second place. Eleonora Farina also had a great run to secure third. The Elite Men saw a first-time World Cup winner as Matt Walker just bested Danny Hart to the line by 0.325 seconds. Angel Suarez had an amazing run to take third one and a half seconds back.

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 4:08.218
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.586
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:24.281
4th. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 4:29.876
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:30.258
Elite Men

1st. Matt Walker: 3:28.816
2nd. Danny Hart: 3:29.141
3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:30.370
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:30.530
5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.249

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766
Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969
4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407


Who has Won here Before?

Camille Balanche stops the clock a massive 11 seconds up on her competition.

Camille Balanche has been unstoppable in Leogang since she took the World Champs title here in 2020. The men's racing hasn't seen quite the dominance in recent years so we could see another new winner in final this weekend.

Elite Men

2022: Matt Walker
2021: Troy Brosnan
2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson
2019: Loic Bruni
2018: Amaury Pierron
2017: Aaron Gwin
2016: Aaron Gwin
2015: Aaron Gwin
2014: Josh Bryceland
2013: Steve Smith
2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar
2011: Aaron Gwin
2010: Greg Minnaar

Elite Women

2022: Camille Balanche
2021: Camille Balanche
2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche
2019: Tracey Hannah
2018: Rachel Atherton
2017: Tahnée Seagrave
2016: Rachel Atherton
2015: Rachel Atherton
2014: Manon Carpenter
2013: Emmeline Ragot
2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre
2011: Floriane Pugin
2010: Sabrina Jonnier



How to Follow the Racing?


Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Leogang coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.



