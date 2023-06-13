Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:22.247

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.524

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:27.660

4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:34.182

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.255



Junior Men



1st. Christian Hauser: 2:48.776

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.396

3rd. Hugo Marini: 2:51.775

4th. Henri Kiefer: 2:51.984

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:52.000





Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Second Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

What Happened Last Time in Leogang?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:08.218

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.586

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:24.281

4th. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 4:29.876

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:30.258

Elite Men



1st. Matt Walker: 3:28.816

2nd. Danny Hart: 3:29.141

3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:30.370

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:30.530

5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.249



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949

4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969

4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men



2022: Matt Walker

2021: Troy Brosnan

2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Amaury Pierron

2017: Aaron Gwin

2016: Aaron Gwin

2015: Aaron Gwin

2014: Josh Bryceland

2013: Steve Smith

2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar

2011: Aaron Gwin

2010: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2022: Camille Balanche

2021: Camille Balanche

2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche

2019: Tracey Hannah

2018: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahnée Seagrave

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton

2014: Manon Carpenter

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre

2011: Floriane Pugin

2010: Sabrina Jonnier





How to Follow the Racing?