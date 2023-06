Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:22.247

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.524

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:27.660

4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:34.182

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.255



Junior Men



1st. Christian Hauser: 2:48.776

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.396

3rd. Hugo Marini: 2:51.775

4th. Henri Kiefer: 2:51.984

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:52.000





Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Second Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

What Happened Last Time in Leogang?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:08.218

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.586

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:24.281

4th. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 4:29.876

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:30.258

Elite Men



1st. Matt Walker: 3:28.816

2nd. Danny Hart: 3:29.141

3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:30.370

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:30.530

5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.249



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:28.749

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:42.853

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:43.949

4th. Delia Da Mocogno: 4:48.373

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 4:52.766

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:39.314

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:43.318

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:43.969

4th. Davide Cappello: 3:44.172

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:53.407



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men



2022: Matt Walker

2021: Troy Brosnan

2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Amaury Pierron

2017: Aaron Gwin

2016: Aaron Gwin

2015: Aaron Gwin

2014: Josh Bryceland

2013: Steve Smith

2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar

2011: Aaron Gwin

2010: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2022: Camille Balanche

2021: Camille Balanche

2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche

2019: Tracey Hannah

2018: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahnée Seagrave

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton

2014: Manon Carpenter

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre

2011: Floriane Pugin

2010: Sabrina Jonnier





How to Follow the Racing?

We are back with another packed weekend of World Cup racing in 2023 as the DH series makes the trip to Leogang. This week we will see another packed schedule of racing as the Juniors get a first taste of this years course on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's second round in Austria.Under the new race schedule, it was the Junior racers who kicked things off early on Friday in Lenzerehdie with the flat-out racing bringing two fresh faces to the top step of the podiums as Erice Van Leuven and Christian Hauser took home their first wins at their first Junior World Cups.The Elite Women showcased another historic win for Rachel Atherton as she took home her 40th World Cup win. Half a second back from Rachel and Camille Balanche just missed out on a win at home as she ended the weekend with a 2nd place finish. After not riding in qualifying because of an injured knee Nina Hoffmann showed her strength coming into the season as she secured 3rd.There was another historic moment in the Elite Men's racing as Jordan Williams piloted his Specialized Demo to the top spot on the podium at his first Elite World Cup. Loris Vergier was the closest rider to the young talent ending his day 0.495 seconds back. Loic Bruni couldn't match the speed of his teammate and crossed the line third with Finn Iles also putting a third Specialized inside the top five.After the first round of the 2023 season, it is Erice Van Leuven, Christian Hauser, Rachel Atherton and Jordan Williams who lead the overall standings.The second round of the 2023 series sees riders head to the familiar venue of Leogang for another flat-out weekend of racing. Luckily the weather is looking good this week so we may get a dry woods section that has caused plenty of issues since it was first introduced during the World Champs in 2020.Ben Cathro takes us down the hazardous 2022 Leogang downhill World Cup track in the wet.The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenLeogang has produced some tricky conditions over the past few years but it looks like riders are in for a dry week.Weather forecast as of Monday, June 12 from Accuweather The third round of the 2022 Downhill World Cup in Leogang provided a day of incredible racing. In the Junior Racing, Phoebe Gale laid down a dominant run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Jenna Hastings by 14 seconds. Round one and two winner Gracey Hemstreet had to settle for third place, just over 15 seconds off the pace. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who pulled ahead of Jackson Goldstone by four seconds. A great performance by Lachlan Stevens-McNab put him in third place.Camille Balanche proved she was once again the rider to beat in Leogang after a perfect and controlled run saw her take the win by over 11 seconds. Myriam Nicole had some problems at the top of the course but kept it clean for the rest of the course to take second place. Eleonora Farina also had a great run to secure third. The Elite Men saw a first-time World Cup winner as Matt Walker just bested Danny Hart to the line by 0.325 seconds. Angel Suarez had an amazing run to take third one and a half seconds back.Camille Balanche has been unstoppable in Leogang since she took the World Champs title here in 2020. The men's racing hasn't seen quite the dominance in recent years so we could see another new winner in final this weekend.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Leogang coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.