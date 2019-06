Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Leogang World Cup DH

Round Three, Autobahn

High speeds ahead in the Austrian Alps

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2016 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2014 // Josh BRYCELAND //GBR

2013 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2012 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA*

2011 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2010 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

ELITE WOMEN

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2014 // Manon CARPENTER // GBR

2013 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2011 // Floriane PUGIN // FRA

2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA



What Happened in 2018

Elite Men



1st. PIERRON Amaury 3:10.991

2nd. GWIN Aaron 3:11.499 +0.508

3rd. GREENLAND Laurie 3:12.146 +1.155

4th. BROSNAN Troy 3:12.305 +1.314

5th. VERGIER Loris 3:13.121 +2.130





Elite Women



1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:41.141

2nd. NICOLE Myriam 3:41.779 +0.638

3rd. HANNAH Tracey 3:45.118 +3.977

4th. HRASTNIK Monika 3:49.597 +8.456

5th. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 3:52.780 +11.639



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:28.578

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +3.582

3rd. Loris Vergier: +3.631

4th. Finn Iles: +7.203

5th. Danny Hart: +7.518





Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:15.560

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.611

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +8.822

4th. Marine Cabirou: +13.374

5th. Veronika Widmann: +15.735





The Standings

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Friday, June 7 - Timed Training

Partly sunny; pleasant and warmer // 25°C // 1% precipitation, 20mm // wind 7km/h



Saturday, June 8 - Qualifying

Times of clouds and sun, a shower or thunderstorm around; cooler // 17°C // 55% precipitation, 2mm // wind 6km/h



Sunday, June 9 - Finals

Mostly sunny; warmer // 23°C // 3% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast from the

- Timed Training- Qualifying- FinalsWeather forecast from the Accuweather as of Wednesday, June 5.

The Schedule

Friday June 7

Saturday June 8

Sunday June 9

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Fort William LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Leogang slots into its usual spot the week after Fort William and comes at a crucial time in the season. Fort William left bodies battered and bruised so riders will have to pick themselves up quickly and recalibrate for the eye-popping speeds on offer in Leogang.Yes, it's easy to moan at the least technical track of the year but ride it at World Cup race pace and it's far from a walk in the park. Leogang has also provided some of the most dramatic racing of previous years including Aaron Gwin's chainless run, Manon Carpenter and Bernard Kerr being caught out by tape-gate and winning margins of less than a tenth of a second. Here's everything you need to know before the weekend.Without doubt the most controversial track of the year almost every year, Leogang's wide, hardpack straights have been a bone of contention for a lot of riders. From social media grumbles to hardtail practice runs, riders have made their thoughts clear about the high speeds and 'bike park-y' nature of the Austrian venue. Regardless of where you fall on the Leogang track, it always delivers a great show and incredibly tight racing. Any mistakes are swiftly punished and riders will have to be inch perfect to find themselves on the top spot on Sunday.Last year, a number of fresh cut, off camber and widely taped turns straight out of the start gate were introduced to try and silence the bike park bemoaners. These feed into a succession of rooty chutes through felled forests that spit riders out at the motorway, home to a succession of tabletops on a flat bit of trail where keeping the rhythm and catching downsides is key. The lower section of the track pops riders into the woods for some short technical sections ending with a few tight turns before the riders fly out of the treeline and into the finish area.Note, * denotes a race which was a World Championship.In the men's race, Aaron Gwin was barely able to hold on to the bars thanks to a thumb injury picked up in Fort William but still laid down the first fast run of the day. It stood firm against some serious challengers until Amaury Pierron dropped in and beat it by a margin of 0.5. Luca Shaw was up at the splits on the last run of the day but tumbled into the dirt within 30 seconds of the line, gifting Pierron his second race win in as many weekends and the lead in the overall points standings.In the women's race, Rachel Atherton had a point to prove after a tough weekend at Fort William. Going down uncharacteristically early after a rough qualifying, she saw off all attackers including a flying Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave, who blew off course on the motorway and was disqualified.Still fresh in the memory, Fort William was a wild round with storms whipping across Aonach Mor and playing havoc all weekend. There aren't may riders who had a clean weekend with high profile crashes for the very best in both fields.Amaury Pierron delivered a dominant run to take top spot in the men's race while Troy Brosnan claimed the overall leader's jersey with a second place finish. In the women's race, Rachel Atherton took the win and the leader's jersey but she was pushed hard by Tracey Hannah. With Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole now both injured, it looks set to be a tussle between these two for the title this year.1st // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 3502nd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 3303rd // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 3014th // Danny HART // GBR // 2925th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 2156th // Matt WALKER // GBR // 2147th // Finn IILES // CAN // 1828th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 1789th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 16010th // Laurie GREEnLAND // GBR // 1551st // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 4302nd // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 4003rd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 2904th // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 2855th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 2306th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 1977th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 1348th // Carina CAPPELLARI // SUI // 1319th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 13010th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 130There's a mixed forecast for Leogang this weekend with warm, sunny days and rainy nights.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Leogang this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the third round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Sunday, June 9 at 12:30pm CEST.Fort William DHI Women: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CESTFort William DHI Men: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the winning team from Fort William here