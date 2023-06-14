Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Leogang XC World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:24:41

2nd. Anne Terpstra: 1:24:59

3rd. Alessandra Keller: 1:25:13

4th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:25:20

5th. Puck Pieterse: 1:25:35

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:24:04

2nd. Alan Hatherly: 1:24:19

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:24:20

4th. Thomas Griot: 1:24:20

5th. David Valero Serrano: 1:24:44



U23 Women



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:12:42

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:12:53

3rd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:13:31

4th. Ginia Caluori: 1:13:49

5th. Zoe Cuthbert: 1:14:49

U23 Men



1st. Dario Lillo: 1:12:58

2nd. Carter Woods: 1:13:00

3rd. Adrien Boichis: 1:13:10

4th. Brayden Johnson: 1:13:16

5th. Luca Martin: 1:13:30



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Where is the Third Round?

What's the Track Like?

XCO Course Map:

XCC Course Map:

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

What Happened Last Time in Leogang?

Elite Women (5 Laps)



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:15:42

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: +1:13

3rd. Laura Stiger: +1:28

4th. Sina Frei: +1:41

5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:10



Elite Men (6 Laps)



1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:15:31

2nd. Nino Schurter: +6

3rd. Alan Hatherly: +39

4th. Vlad Dascalu: +45

5th. Maxime Marotte: +1:09





U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:04:41

2nd. Line Burquier: 1:04:43

3rd. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:11

4th. Sofie Pedersen: 1:06:39

5th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:07:31



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:06:54

2nd. Simone Avondetto: 1:07:13

3rd. Filippo Fontana: 1:07:28

4th. Luca Schätti: 1:08:23

5th. Janis Baumann: 1:08:42





Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men

2012//Worlds:

2020//Worlds:

2021:

2022:

Elite Women

2012//Worlds:

2020//Worlds:

2021:

2022:

How to Follow the Racing?