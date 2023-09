Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110

4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Sixth Round?

What's the Track Like?



Aimi Kenyon takes you down last year's World Championship course in Les Gets. Track Stats:

Length: 2.4km

Descent: 614m

First World Cup Appearance: 2021



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, September 6

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, September 6

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:53.857

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:54.763

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:57.304

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:58.062

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:59.570

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:20.478

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:23.059

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.864

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:24.388

5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.529



Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:28.324

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:34.240

3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:36.021

4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:36.044

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:37.777



How to Follow the Racing?

After the hectic racing in Loudenvielle riders are staying in France for another race weekend as the World Cup series heads to its final European stop at the classic venue of Les Gets. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's sixth round in France.The first time in Loudenveille brought plenty of incredible racing action as the Elite riders delivered some of the best riding we have seen all year. It's a shame we couldn't see the Junior riders take on the course, hopefully, the weather will play fair this week and they will get to go head-to-head in Les Gets.Vali Höll completed a perfect weekend in France as she went fastest in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Conditions remained loose and greasy for finals with light rain threatening through the race. Vali Höll did lose a second in the 2nd split but she gained time from then on to secure the win by 2.84 seconds. Nina Hoffmann couldn't match the speed of the World Champ as she ended the day with 2nd place. Marine Cabirou completed the top three as she went five seconds off the pace on home soil.Loic Bruni secured his first win in 2023 as he sought redemption after his disappointment in Andorra. As the track continued to dry through the men's racing it was Loic Bruni who bested the conditions that took out many of the top riders. Dakotah Norton secured his best World Cup result as he stormed into 2nd place, only 0.777 back. Laurie Greenland wrapped the top three riders and was the only other rider within a second of Loic Bruni.After the fifth round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Ryan Pinkerton, Vali Höll and Loic Bruni who lead the overall standings.For the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup series, Les Gets plays host to the final European round as riders return to one of the fastest tracks on the circuit and one that recently has been dominated by French winners in the Elite Men's racing.The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenAfter back-to-back weather-affected rounds, it's great to see that the currently predicted weather for Les Gets its mostly warm and sunny with very little chance of rain. If this holds we should be in for a great week of racing.Weather forecast as of Monday, September 4 from Accuweather The 2022 downhill World Champs provided some incredible racing in Les Gets. In the Junior racing Jenna Hastings and Jordan Williams came out on top and will take home the rainbow jerseys. The final riders in both races crashed out during their runs with Izabela Yankova not finishing and Jackson Goldstone coming 14th.Vali Höll has become the first Austrian downhill World Champion after an incredible run put her just under a second ahead of Nina Hoffmann. Myriam Nicole couldn't take the win on home soil but still mages to secure the bronze medal. Despite only recently having surgery Camille Balanche crossed the line in fourth place.Five times World Champion Loic Bruni reigned supreme in Les Gets as he dominated the Elite Men's field. Loic is World Champion once again as he now holds the second highest number of Elite Male titles and is only the fourth rider to have ever won the rainbow jersey on home soil. The French didn't just take the gold as Amaury Pierron took the silver and Loris Vergier secured the bronze medal.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Les Gets coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.