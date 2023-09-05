Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110

4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Sixth Round?

What's the Track Like?



Aimi Kenyon takes you down last year's World Championship course in Les Gets.

Aimi Kenyon takes you down last year's World Championship course in Les Gets. Track Stats:

Length: 2.4km

Descent: 614m

First World Cup Appearance: 2021



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, September 6

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, September 6

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:53.857

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:54.763

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:57.304

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:58.062

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:59.570

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:20.478

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:23.059

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.864

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:24.388

5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.529



Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:28.324

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:34.240

3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:36.021

4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:36.044

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:37.777



How to Follow the Racing?