Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

After the hectic racing in Loudenvielle riders are staying in France for another race weekend as the World Cup series heads to its final European stop at the classic venue of Les Gets. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's sixth round in France.
What happened at the Last Round?
The first time in Loudenveille brought plenty of incredible racing action as the Elite riders delivered some of the best riding we have seen all year. It's a shame we couldn't see the Junior riders take on the course, hopefully, the weather will play fair this week and they will get to go head-to-head in Les Gets.
Vali Höll completed a perfect weekend in France as she went fastest in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Conditions remained loose and greasy for finals with light rain threatening through the race. Vali Höll did lose a second in the 2nd split but she gained time from then on to secure the win by 2.84 seconds. Nina Hoffmann couldn't match the speed of the World Champ as she ended the day with 2nd place. Marine Cabirou completed the top three as she went five seconds off the pace on home soil.
Loic Bruni secured his first win in 2023 as he sought redemption after his disappointment in Andorra. As the track continued to dry through the men's racing it was Loic Bruni who bested the conditions that took out many of the top riders. Dakotah Norton secured his best World Cup result as he stormed into 2nd place, only 0.777 back. Laurie Greenland wrapped the top three riders and was the only other rider within a second of Loic Bruni.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141
5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110
4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the fifth round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Ryan Pinkerton, Vali Höll and Loic Bruni who lead the overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Where is the Sixth Round?
For the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup series, Les Gets plays host to the final European round as riders return to one of the fastest tracks on the circuit and one that recently has been dominated by French winners in the Elite Men's racing.
What's the Track Like?
Aimi Kenyon takes you down last year's World Championship course in Les Gets.
Track Stats:
Length: 2.4km
Descent: 614m
First World Cup Appearance: 2021
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTWednesday, September 6
• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors OnlyThursday, September 7
• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B
• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A
• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior MenFriday, September 8
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women
• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women
• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite MenSaturday, September 9
• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women
• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men
• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women
• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men
• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After back-to-back weather-affected rounds, it's great to see that the currently predicted weather for Les Gets its mostly warm and sunny with very little chance of rain. If this holds we should be in for a great week of racing.Wednesday, September 6Partly sunny and very warm // 25°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hThursday, September 7Mostly sunny and very warm // 25°C // 5% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, September 8Very warm with sunshine and patchy clouds // 25°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, September 9Partly sunny and very warm // 25°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, September 4 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?
The 2022 downhill World Champs provided some incredible racing in Les Gets. In the Junior racing Jenna Hastings and Jordan Williams came out on top and will take home the rainbow jerseys. The final riders in both races crashed out during their runs with Izabela Yankova not finishing and Jackson Goldstone coming 14th.
Vali Höll has become the first Austrian downhill World Champion after an incredible run put her just under a second ahead of Nina Hoffmann. Myriam Nicole couldn't take the win on home soil but still mages to secure the bronze medal. Despite only recently having surgery Camille Balanche crossed the line in fourth place.
Five times World Champion Loic Bruni reigned supreme in Les Gets as he dominated the Elite Men's field. Loic is World Champion once again as he now holds the second highest number of Elite Male titles and is only the fourth rider to have ever won the rainbow jersey on home soil. The French didn't just take the gold as Amaury Pierron took the silver and Loris Vergier secured the bronze medal.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:53.857
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:54.763
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:57.304
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:58.062
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:59.570
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:20.478
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:23.059
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.864
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:24.388
5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.529
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.541
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:20.411
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.485
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:38.146
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:38.572
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:28.324
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:34.240
3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:36.021
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:36.044
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:37.777
How to Follow the Racing?
.
He's one of those riders who make me wonder why he hasn't won a World Cup race yet. Bernard Kerr is another.
Who are other riders that you think should have had that one special finals run and got a first by now, but just haven't managed to break through? Coulanges? Hatton (no WC wins)? Someone else?