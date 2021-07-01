Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets Downhill World Cup 2021

The World's Best Return to Les Gets
A Revamped Classic
For the second round of this year's downhill World Cup, racers will return to the classic venue on Mont Chery to put it all out there on a new, techy track. Leogang did not disappoint as an exciting first round, and we can't wait to see what these riders, especially some of the rising stars like Vali Holl, have in store for us this next.
The Track
The Les Gets downhill track has seen a few iterations of racing, from the late '90s and early 2000s World Cup races and the iconic Steve Peat vs. Fabien Barel battle at the 2004 World Champs, to a few years of Crankworx Les Gets, before the World Cup's return in 2019. For this year, Les Gets has put together an almost entirely new track, using the general layout of the old one but with reroutes on almost the whole thing, sending riders through some extremely steep and slick woods rather than the wide-open turns that we're used to seeing at Les Gets.
Aside from the beginning and end, the track is mostly in the woods. It will take a wide range of skills to succeed on this course.
While it may not have all the rowdy, nostalgic appeal of the old versions of the course, the new features and scary steeps will be more than enough to make it an epic race. Les Gets has done well with this one, maybe too well.
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
2019 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA
2018 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS
2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS
2016 // Remi THIRION // FRA
2004 // Fabien BAREL // FRA*
2002 // Steve PEAT // GBR
2000 // David VASQUEZ LOPEZ // ESP
1999 // Steve PEAT // GBR
1998 // Christian TAILLEFER // FRA
ELITE WOMEN
2019 // Tracy HANNAH // AUS
2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2016 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA
2004 // Vanessa QUIN // NZL*
2002 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
2000 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
1999 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
1998 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
Note that * denotes a World Championship race and italics denote a Crankworx race.
What Happened in 2019?
Tracey Hannah edged out Marine Cabirou by less than a second, followed by Mariana Salazar. In the juniors, Vali Holl was the fastest woman of the day, going more than a second faster than Tracey Hannah and winning her category by a wide margin. Amaury Pierron took the win on the men's side, followed by Loic Bruni and Laurie Greenland. Thibaut Daprela, now a podium threat in the elites, took the win in the junior men's race.
Elite Men
1st. Amaury PIERRON // 2:57.008
2nd. Loic BRUNI // 2:59.360 // +2.352
3rd. Laurie GREENLAND // 3:00.458
4th. Troy BROSNAN // 3:01.145 // +4.137
5th. Loris VERGIER // 3:01.514 // +4.506
Elite Women
1st. Tracey HANNAH // 3:27.600
2nd. Marine CABIROU // 3:28.277 // +0.677
3rd. Mariana SALAZAR // 3:29.771 // +2.171
4th. Eleonora FARINA // 3:33.680 // +6.080
5th. Nina HOFFMAN // 3:34.057 // +6.457
Season Standings After Round 1
At Round 1
, we saw Camille Balanche once again take the win in Leogang, backing up her World Champs victory here last year, and Troy Brosnan returned to the top with a phenomenal run.
ELITE MEN
1st // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 250
2nd // Thibaut DAPRELA // FRA // 190
3rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 140
4th // Reece WILSON // GBR // 137
5th // Danny HART // GBR // 135
6th // Benoit COULANGES // FRA // 121
7th // Dakotah NORTON // USA // 105
8th // Remi THIRION // FRA // 103
9th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 90
10th // Ed MASTERS // NZL // 86
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 220
2nd // Vali HOLL // AUT // 210
3rd // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 156
4th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 155
5th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 122
6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 120
7th // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 110
8th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 80
9th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 70
10th // Raphaela RICHTER // GER // 55
Weather Forecast
With the ground already saturated and possible showers in the forecast, it wouldn't be surprising for this weekend to turn into another muddy affair.
Thursday, July 1
- TrainingVariable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 19°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h Friday, July 2
- QualifyingTimes of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 21°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h Saturday, July 3
- FinalsSpotty showers in the morning; otherwise, variable cloudiness // 19°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h
Weather forecast as of Wednesday, June 30 from Accuweather
.
The ScheduleThursday, July 11
• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, July 12
• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, July 13
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 3 at 12:30pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Les Gets DHI Women: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CEST (3:30am PDT, 6:30am EDT, 10:30am GMT, 10:30pm NZST)
Les Gets DHI Men: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CEST (4:45am PDT, 7:45am EDT, 11:45am GMT, 11:45pm NZST)(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before Friday! Participating is way more fun than watching from the sidelines.
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.
1 Comment
Post a Comment