Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets Downhill World Cup 2021

The World's Best Return to Les Gets

A Revamped Classic

The Track

This is the real deal, and the camera angle doesn't do it justice.

The start is the most bike parky section and will challenge riders with a big step-down right off the bat.

Line choice will be crucial.

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2019 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2018 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2016 // Remi THIRION // FRA

2004 // Fabien BAREL // FRA*

2002 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2000 // David VASQUEZ LOPEZ // ESP

1999 // Steve PEAT // GBR

1998 // Christian TAILLEFER // FRA



ELITE WOMEN

2019 // Tracy HANNAH // AUS

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2016 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA

2004 // Vanessa QUIN // NZL*

2002 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

2000 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1999 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1998 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA



Les Gets is really lovely when the sun is out.

What Happened in 2019?

Elite Men



1st. Amaury PIERRON // 2:57.008

2nd. Loic BRUNI // 2:59.360 // +2.352

3rd. Laurie GREENLAND // 3:00.458

4th. Troy BROSNAN // 3:01.145 // +4.137

5th. Loris VERGIER // 3:01.514 // +4.506





Elite Women



1st. Tracey HANNAH // 3:27.600

2nd. Marine CABIROU // 3:28.277 // +0.677

3rd. Mariana SALAZAR // 3:29.771 // +2.171

4th. Eleonora FARINA // 3:33.680 // +6.080

5th. Nina HOFFMAN // 3:34.057 // +6.457



Season Standings After Round 1

ELITE MEN

1st // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 250

2nd // Thibaut DAPRELA // FRA // 190

3rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 140

4th // Reece WILSON // GBR // 137

5th // Danny HART // GBR // 135

6th // Benoit COULANGES // FRA // 121

7th // Dakotah NORTON // USA // 105

8th // Remi THIRION // FRA // 103

9th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 90

10th // Ed MASTERS // NZL // 86



ELITE WOMEN

1st // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 220

2nd // Vali HOLL // AUT // 210

3rd // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 156

4th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 155

5th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 122

6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 120

7th // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 110

8th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 80

9th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 70

10th // Raphaela RICHTER // GER // 55



Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 1 - Training

Variable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 19°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Friday, July 2 - Qualifying

Times of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 21°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, July 3 - Finals

Spotty showers in the morning; otherwise, variable cloudiness // 19°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast as of Wednesday, June 30 from

The Schedule

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.