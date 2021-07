Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets Downhill World Cup 2021

The World's Best Return to Les Gets

A Revamped Classic

The Track

This is the real deal, and the camera angle doesn't do it justice.

The start is the most bike parky section and will challenge riders with a big step-down right off the bat.

Line choice will be crucial.

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2019 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2018 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2016 // Remi THIRION // FRA

2004 // Fabien BAREL // FRA*

2002 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2000 // David VASQUEZ LOPEZ // ESP

1999 // Steve PEAT // GBR

1998 // Christian TAILLEFER // FRA



ELITE WOMEN

2019 // Tracy HANNAH // AUS

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2016 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA

2004 // Vanessa QUIN // NZL*

2002 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

2000 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1999 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1998 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA



Les Gets is really lovely when the sun is out.

What Happened in 2019?

Elite Men



1st. Amaury PIERRON // 2:57.008

2nd. Loic BRUNI // 2:59.360 // +2.352

3rd. Laurie GREENLAND // 3:00.458

4th. Troy BROSNAN // 3:01.145 // +4.137

5th. Loris VERGIER // 3:01.514 // +4.506





Elite Women



1st. Tracey HANNAH // 3:27.600

2nd. Marine CABIROU // 3:28.277 // +0.677

3rd. Mariana SALAZAR // 3:29.771 // +2.171

4th. Eleonora FARINA // 3:33.680 // +6.080

5th. Nina HOFFMAN // 3:34.057 // +6.457



Season Standings After Round 1

ELITE MEN

1st // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 250

2nd // Thibaut DAPRELA // FRA // 190

3rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 140

4th // Reece WILSON // GBR // 137

5th // Danny HART // GBR // 135

6th // Benoit COULANGES // FRA // 121

7th // Dakotah NORTON // USA // 105

8th // Remi THIRION // FRA // 103

9th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 90

10th // Ed MASTERS // NZL // 86



ELITE WOMEN

1st // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 220

2nd // Vali HOLL // AUT // 210

3rd // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 156

4th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 155

5th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 122

6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 120

7th // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 110

8th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 80

9th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 70

10th // Raphaela RICHTER // GER // 55



Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 1 - Training

Variable cloudiness with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 19°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Friday, July 2 - Qualifying

Times of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 21°C // 40% precipitation // wind 7km/h



Saturday, July 3 - Finals

Spotty showers in the morning; otherwise, variable cloudiness // 19°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast as of Wednesday, June 30 from

The Schedule

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.

For the second round of this year's downhill World Cup, racers will return to the classic venue on Mont Chery to put it all out there on a new, techy track. Leogang did not disappoint as an exciting first round, and we can't wait to see what these riders, especially some of the rising stars like Vali Holl, have in store for us this next.The Les Gets downhill track has seen a few iterations of racing, from the late '90s and early 2000s World Cup races and the iconic Steve Peat vs. Fabien Barel battle at the 2004 World Champs, to a few years of Crankworx Les Gets, before the World Cup's return in 2019. For this year, Les Gets has put together an almost entirely new track, using the general layout of the old one but with reroutes on almost the whole thing, sending riders through some extremely steep and slick woods rather than the wide-open turns that we're used to seeing at Les Gets.Aside from the beginning and end, the track is mostly in the woods. It will take a wide range of skills to succeed on this course.While it may not have all the rowdy, nostalgic appeal of the old versions of the course, the new features and scary steeps will be more than enough to make it an epic race. Les Gets has done well with this one, maybe too well.Note that * denotes a World Championship race and italics denote a Crankworx race.Tracey Hannah edged out Marine Cabirou by less than a second, followed by Mariana Salazar. In the juniors, Vali Holl was the fastest woman of the day, going more than a second faster than Tracey Hannah and winning her category by a wide margin. Amaury Pierron took the win on the men's side, followed by Loic Bruni and Laurie Greenland. Thibaut Daprela, now a podium threat in the elites, took the win in the junior men's race.At Round 1 , we saw Camille Balanche once again take the win in Leogang, backing up her World Champs victory here last year, and Troy Brosnan returned to the top with a phenomenal run.With the ground already saturated and possible showers in the forecast, it wouldn't be surprising for this weekend to turn into another muddy affair.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 3 at 12:30pm CEST.Les Gets DHI Women: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CEST (3:30am PDT, 6:30am EDT, 10:30am GMT, 10:30pm NZST)Les Gets DHI Men: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CEST (4:45am PDT, 7:45am EDT, 11:45am GMT, 11:45pm NZST)