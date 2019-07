Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets World Cup DH

Round Four, Chery Picked

Back to a classic in the French Alps.

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2018 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2016 // Remi THIRION // FRA

2004 // Fabien BAREL // FRA*

2002 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2000 // David VASQUEZ LOPEZ // ESP

1999 // Steve PEAT // GBR

1998 // Christian TAILLEFER // USA



ELITE WOMEN

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2016 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA

2004 // Vanessa QUIN // NZL*

2002 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

2000 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1999 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA

1998 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA





What Happened in 2018

Elite Men



1st. BROSNAN Troy 2:59.15

2nd. PIERRON Amaury 3:00.12 +0.97

3rd. VERGIER Loris 3:01.19 +2.04

4th. ESTAQUE Thomas 3:02.41 +3.26

5th. BLENKINSOP Sam 3:03.02 +3.87





Elite Women



1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:22.96

2nd. NICOLE Myriam 3:26.21 +3.25

3rd. HANNAH Tracey 3:26.48 +3.52

4th. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 3:32.85 +9.89

5th. BROWN Casey 3:32.93 +9.97



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st BRUNI Loic 4:11.055

2nd VERGIER Loris +0.423

3rd BROSNAN Troy +1.202

4th PIERRON Amaury +2.948

5th HART Danny +5.595





Elite Women



1st ATHERTON Rachel 5:00.622

2nd CABIROU Marine +2.497

3rd HANNAH Tracey +7.131

4th SIEGENTHALER Emilie +12.859

5th FARINA Eleonora +15.098





The Standings

ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Thursday, July 11 - Timed Training

Partly sunny // 20°C // 1% precipitation, 20mm // wind 9km/h



Friday, July 12 - Qualifying

A shower and t-storm around // 20°C // 61% precipitation, 6mm // wind 9km/h



Saturday, July 13 - Finals

A shower and t-storm around // 17°C // 40% precipitation // wind 11km/h



Weather forecast from the

The Schedule

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

We're on to our second returning classic of the year and after Maribor's explosive start to the season, it's Les Gets' time to reclaim its place on the World Cup circuit. We'll be coming back here for at least another two years with a second World Cup scheduled next year and a World Champs in 2022.French crowds have been large and loud at both Lourdes and La Bresse in recent years. Les Gets' race will be run on the weekend of Bastille Day, the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille, a turning point of the French Revolution, it's a big day in the French calendar so expect a sizable, partisan, patriotic crowd lining the race to make for one hell of an atmosphere.We've been warming up for these World Cup races with three visits here on the Crankworx World Tour. The track follows the same contours as the classic from the turn of the millennium and even includes Peaty's infamous corner . It's made up of a minute's worth of flat, grassy turns in the open that drop into steeper, more technical woods sections then a flat out sprint to the line.The first time we returned here in 2016 it was a total wash out and didn't tell us much of anything but the past two years have revealed one of the fastest tracks on the international circuit that allows riders to grip it and rip it from top to bottom. It may not be much of a puzzler but the riders seem to love the high-speed, loose nature.Note, Italics denotes a Crankwrox race, * denotes a World Championship.A lot of the top riders turned up for the 2018 Crankworx race making it feel like a mini-World Cup. Troy Brosnan took his second successive win on the track and marked himself out as a potential favorite for the World Cup here. He led out Pierron, Vergier and Estaque on their home soil and make no mistake, the French will be fired up to charge again on their home track this weekend.In the women's race, Rachel Atherton made a rare Crankworx visit to take the win with Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah hot on her heels.A baking weekend in Vallnord saw deep, dusty conditions that caught out unwary riders. Both Rachel Atherton and Loic Bruni pulled most of their time on the top section and then kept in touch through the woods to secure the victories. Bruni's third win of the year takes him to the top of the overall standings while Rachel lies just 60 points behind Tracey Hannah,1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 7652nd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 7003rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 6054th // Danny HART // GBR // 5655th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 4826th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 3967th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 3438th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 3229th // Matt WALKER // GBR // 27910th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 2731st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 7902nd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 7303rd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 6404th // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 5855th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 4076th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 3787th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 2788th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 2769th // Carina CAPPELLARI // SUI // 25110th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // SUI // 230There's a mixed forecast for Les Gets this weekend with warm, sunny days and rainy nights.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the third round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, July 13 at 12:30pm CEST.Les Gets DHI Women: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CESTLes Gets DHI Men: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the winning team from Fort William here