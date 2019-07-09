Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets World Cup DH

Round Four, Chery Picked
Back to a classic in the French Alps.
We're on to our second returning classic of the year and after Maribor's explosive start to the season, it's Les Gets' time to reclaim its place on the World Cup circuit. We'll be coming back here for at least another two years with a second World Cup scheduled next year and a World Champs in 2022.
French crowds have been large and loud at both Lourdes and La Bresse in recent years. Les Gets' race will be run on the weekend of Bastille Day, the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille, a turning point of the French Revolution, it's a big day in the French calendar so expect a sizable, partisan, patriotic crowd lining the race to make for one hell of an atmosphere.
The Track
We've been warming up for these World Cup races with three visits here on the Crankworx World Tour. The track follows the same contours as the classic from the turn of the millennium and even includes Peaty's infamous corner
. It's made up of a minute's worth of flat, grassy turns in the open that drop into steeper, more technical woods sections then a flat out sprint to the line.
The first time we returned here in 2016 it was a total wash out
and didn't tell us much of anything but the past two years have revealed one of the fastest tracks on the international circuit that allows riders to grip it and rip it from top to bottom. It may not be much of a puzzler but the riders seem to love the high-speed, loose nature.
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
2018 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS
2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS
2016 // Remi THIRION // FRA
2004 // Fabien BAREL // FRA*
2002 // Steve PEAT // GBR
2000 // David VASQUEZ LOPEZ // ESP
1999 // Steve PEAT // GBR
1998 // Christian TAILLEFER // USA
ELITE WOMEN
2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2016 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA
2004 // Vanessa QUIN // NZL*
2002 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
2000 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
1999 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
1998 // Anne CAROLINE CHAUSSON // FRA
Note, Italics denotes a Crankwrox race, * denotes a World Championship.
What Happened in 2018
A lot of the top riders turned up for the 2018 Crankworx race making it feel like a mini-World Cup. Troy Brosnan took his second successive win on the track and marked himself out as a potential favorite for the World Cup here. He led out Pierron, Vergier and Estaque on their home soil and make no mistake, the French will be fired up to charge again on their home track this weekend.
In the women's race, Rachel Atherton made a rare Crankworx visit to take the win with Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah hot on her heels.
Elite Men
1st. BROSNAN Troy 2:59.15
2nd. PIERRON Amaury 3:00.12 +0.97
3rd. VERGIER Loris 3:01.19 +2.04
4th. ESTAQUE Thomas 3:02.41 +3.26
5th. BLENKINSOP Sam 3:03.02 +3.87
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:22.96
2nd. NICOLE Myriam 3:26.21 +3.25
3rd. HANNAH Tracey 3:26.48 +3.52
4th. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 3:32.85 +9.89
5th. BROWN Casey 3:32.93 +9.97
What Happened at the Last Round?
A baking weekend in Vallnord saw deep, dusty conditions that caught out unwary riders. Both Rachel Atherton and Loic Bruni pulled most of their time on the top section and then kept in touch through the woods to secure the victories. Bruni's third win of the year takes him to the top of the overall standings while Rachel lies just 60 points behind Tracey Hannah,
Elite Men
1st BRUNI Loic 4:11.055
2nd VERGIER Loris +0.423
3rd BROSNAN Troy +1.202
4th PIERRON Amaury +2.948
5th HART Danny +5.595
Elite Women
1st ATHERTON Rachel 5:00.622
2nd CABIROU Marine +2.497
3rd HANNAH Tracey +7.131
4th SIEGENTHALER Emilie +12.859
5th FARINA Eleonora +15.098
The Standings
ELITE MEN
1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 765
2nd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 700
3rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 605
4th // Danny HART // GBR // 565
5th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 482
6th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 396
7th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 343
8th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 322
9th // Matt WALKER // GBR // 279
10th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 273
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 790
2nd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 730
3rd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 640
4th // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 585
5th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 407
6th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 378
7th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 278
8th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 276
9th // Carina CAPPELLARI // SUI // 251
10th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // SUI // 230
Weather Forecast
There's a mixed forecast for Les Gets this weekend with warm, sunny days and rainy nights.
Thursday, July 11
- Timed TrainingPartly sunny // 20°C // 1% precipitation, 20mm // wind 9km/hFriday, July 12
- QualifyingA shower and t-storm around // 20°C // 61% precipitation, 6mm // wind 9km/hSaturday, July 13
- FinalsA shower and t-storm around // 17°C // 40% precipitation // wind 11km/h
Weather forecast from the Accuweather
as of Tuesday, July 9.
The ScheduleThursday, July 11
• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, July 12
• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, July 13
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
Follow Along
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the third round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv
. The live broadcast starts on Saturday, July 13 at 12:30pm CEST. Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Les Gets LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Les Gets DHI Women: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CEST
Les Gets DHI Men: June 9 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CEST(all times CEST, replay available immediately following the races)
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the winning team from Fort William here
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
