Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:09

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +34

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:28

4th. Loana Lecomte: +1:34

5th. Evie Richards: +1:40

Elite Men



1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:28:03

2nd. Thomas Griot: +23

3rd. Tom Pidcock: +44

4th. Jordan Sarrou: +54

5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1:17



U23 Women



1st. Noëlle Buri: 59:56

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24

3rd. Noemie Garnier: +58

4th. Samara Maxwell: +1:18

5th. Adéla Holubová: +1:18

U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13

3rd. Luca Martin: +31

4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Where is the Sixth Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

Sunday, September 10

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, September 7

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

Sunday, September 10

What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?

Elite Women



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:08

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:35

3rd. Haley Batten: +2:13

4th. Loana Lecomte: +3:27

5th. Alessandra Keller: +3:46



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:13

2nd. David Valero Serrano: +9

3rd. Luca Braidot: +29

4th. Thomas Pidcock: +1:29

5th. Marcel Guerrini: +1:40



U23 Women



1st. Line Burquier: 1:11:09

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0:43

3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +0:59

4th. Giada Specia: +1:51

5th. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:51



U23 Men



1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:10:35

2nd. Mathis Azzaro: +28

3rd. Luca Schatti: +57

4th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: +1:13

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:36



How to Follow the Racing?