Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

The 2023 XC World Cup season reaches its final European round as riders head to Les Gets. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 XC World Cup's sixth round.
What Happened at the Last Round?
The weather drama didn't end with the downhill racing in Andorra as some last-minute schedule and broadcast changes saw the U23 Men take on the slop first as Riley Amos would give a strong showing to best Adrien Boichis by 13 seconds. Noëlle Buri became the first rider to win a U23 Women's XC World Cup who isn't Sofia Pedersen as she crossed the line 24 seconds up on Ronja Blöchlinger.
Mona Mitterwallner finally takes her first Elite World Cup victory after being a constant race-winning threat. Mona Mittwerwallner powered her way to her first Elite win as she bested Alessandra Keller in the later laps to cross the line 34 seconds in the lead. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was given a big advantage in the initial lap as a crash slowed most of the field but the newly crowned World Champ didn't have the legs to match Mona and Alessandra as she dropped back to third, nearly a minute and a half back.
Mathias Flückiger once again proved he is tough to beat in tricky conditions as he stormed across the line after a dominant performance. The early stages of the race saw a battle between Luca Schwarzbauer and Mathias Flückiger but it was the Swiss rider who continued to push hard as he built a lead on lap two and never looked back. The closing stages of the race saw Thomas Griot ride into the race as the gap got down to 10 seconds. A final push from Mathias carried him across the line 23 seconds ahead. Following 2nd-placed Thomas Griot was the newly crowned World Champ Tom Pidcock who are came good in the second half of the race besting Jordan Sarrou in a final lap fight.
Elite Women
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:09
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +34
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:28
4th. Loana Lecomte: +1:34
5th. Evie Richards: +1:40
Elite Men
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:28:03
2nd. Thomas Griot: +23
3rd. Tom Pidcock: +44
4th. Jordan Sarrou: +54
5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1:17
You can view the full Elite results here.
U23 Women
1st. Noëlle Buri: 59:56
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24
3rd. Noemie Garnier: +58
4th. Samara Maxwell: +1:18
5th. Adéla Holubová: +1:18
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14
2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13
3rd. Luca Martin: +31
4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the fifth round of the 2023 season, it is Puck Pieterse and Nino Schurter leading the Elite overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Where is the Sixth Round?
The final stop of the European World Cup rounds heads to Haute Savoie of the French Alps and the classic location of Les Gets that played host to last year's World Championships.
What's the Track Like?Rob Warner hops on his eMTB for a lap of last year's World Champs course.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, September 7
• 9:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 13:00-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:00-17:00 // Official XCC Training - U23
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 MenFriday, September 8
• 09:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:45-17:45 // Official XCC Training - Elite
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 19:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, September 9
• 09:00-10:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 10:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 11:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - MenSunday, September 10
• 09:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Women
• 11:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Men
• 13:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 15:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After the wet and cold racing in Andorra riders are being treated to almost perfect conditions this week in Les Gets.Thursday, September 7Mostly sunny and very warm // 26°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, September 8Very warm with sunshine and patchy clouds // 26°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, September 9Mostly sunny and very warm // 26°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, September 10Sunny and very warm // 25°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, September 5 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?
The 2022 XC World Champs in Les Gets provided some incredible racing with historic victories in the Elite racing. Pauline Ferrand Prevot took her forth title in the Elite Women's race and become the joint most successful Woman at World Champs. Jolanda Neff fought back throughout the race to take the silver medal with Haley Batten riding strong to bronze.
Nino Schurter continues to be the one to beat as he takes back-to-back World Champ titles and his 10th win. Nino also takes another World Champs title in Les Gets after winning the Junior race in 2004. David Valero Serrano looked like he could take the win for all seven laps but he was bested on the final downhill to the line, David still took a well-deserved silver medal. Luca Braidot wrapped up his race with a bronze medal fighting off an unlucky Thomas Pidcock.
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:08
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:35
3rd. Haley Batten: +2:13
4th. Loana Lecomte: +3:27
5th. Alessandra Keller: +3:46
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:21:13
2nd. David Valero Serrano: +9
3rd. Luca Braidot: +29
4th. Thomas Pidcock: +1:29
5th. Marcel Guerrini: +1:40
U23 Women
1st. Line Burquier: 1:11:09
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +0:43
3rd. Sofie Pedersen: +0:59
4th. Giada Specia: +1:51
5th. Ronja Blochlinger: +1:51
U23 Men
1st. Simone Avondetto: 1:10:35
2nd. Mathis Azzaro: +28
3rd. Luca Schatti: +57
4th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: +1:13
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:36
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Les Gets coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.