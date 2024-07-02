Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

The 2024 XC World Cup season reaches its final round before the Olympics as riders head to Les Gets. For the racers not qualified for Paris, we'll see them next at the World Championships in Andorra on August 28, before the final two rounds in North America.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 XC World Cup's sixth round.
What Happened at the Last Round?
Crans Montana left its mark on the XC World Cup circuit as its first time hosting the series delivered exciting racing and a real challenge for riders that was only made harder by wet weather throughout the week.
Riley Amos continues a perfect XCO season in 2024 as he was unmatched in the tricky conditions. It was five wins in a row for Riley Amos as he mastered the mud to come out on top in Switzerland. After a small mistake from Luca Martin, Bjorn Riley managed to ride back to second place after an incredibly tough race with crashes and mechanical.
Olivia Onesti secured her first World Cup XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud without a dropper post. Onesti powered up the muddy climbs building her lead through the four laps to cross the line over a minute ahead of Madigan Munro. Emilly Johnston follows up on the XCC Short Track win with third place.
Loana Lecomte was unrivalled as she powered around the course to her tenth World Cup victory. After five laps of challenging racing Lecomte ended the weekend with the race win and a dominant show of strength ahead of the Paris Olympics next month. Alessandra Keller tried her best to close the gap early in the race but had to settle for 2nd place, 46 seconds back. Puck Pieterse couldn't match her XCC Short Track win crossing the line third, 1:33 behind Lecomte.
Ahead of the Tour de France, Tom Pidcock took another XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud. Pidcock won again in 2024 as he is yet to be beaten in the XCO races he attends this season making him a formidable rider for the Olympics. Mathias Flückiger proved why he deserved the Swiss Olympic spot as he rode closest to Pidcock ending the day just over a minute behind. In a sprint to the line, Luca Braidot passed Nino Schurter to take third place.
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:17:22
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:18:08 // (+46 )
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:18:55 // (+1:33 )
4th. Laura Stigger: 1:19:40 // (+2:18 )
5th. Evie Richards: 1:21:19 // (+3:57 )
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:26:28
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:38 // (+1:10 )
3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:28:33 // (+2:05 )
4th. Nino Schurter: 1:28:36 // (+2:08 )
5th. Julian Schelb: 1:28:51 // (+2:23 )
You can view the full U23 results here and Elite results here.
U23 Women
1st. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:36
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:41 // (+1:05 )
3rd. Emilly Johnston: 1:09:04 // (+2:28 )
4th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:09:35 // (+2:59 )
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:09:48 // (+3:12 )
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:34
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:09:11 // (+37)
3rd. Luca Martin: 1:09:26 // (+52)
4th. Cole Punchard: 1:09:48 // (+1:14)
5th. Dario Lillo: 1:10:24 // (+1:50)
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the fifth round of the 2024 season in Crans Montana, it is Riley Amos and Kira Bohm leading the U23 standings and Alessandra Keller and Nino Schurter leading the Elite overall standings. There are just three races left to go this season that count towards the overall - Les Gets this weekend, Lake Placid September 27-29, and Mont-Sainte-Anne October 4-6.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Where is the Sixth Round?
The final stop of the European World Cup rounds heads to Haute Savoie of the French Alps and the classic location of Les Gets that played host to the 2022 World Championships and the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup.
Close to the Swiss border, Les Gets is part of the Portes du Soleil ski domain, one of the largest ski areas in the world. It is a year-round resort for outdoor activities: a traditional winter destination and also a mountain biking paradise during the warmer months.
What's the Track Like?Matthew Fairbrother's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
Previous Winners
2019:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Kate Courtney
2021:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Kate Courtney
2022 World Championships:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2023:
Elite Men: Victor Koretzky
Elite Women: Mona Mitterwallner
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With DH, XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, July 4
• 11:00 - 17:00 // Training XCOFriday, July 5
• 15:30 - 16:30 // Training XCC
• 16:45 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - U23 Women XCC
• 17:20 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - U23 Men XCC
• 18:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women Elite XCC
• 18:35 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men Elite XCCSaturday, July 6
• 09:00 - 12:00 // Training XCOSunday, July 7
• 09:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Women U23 XCO
• 11:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Women Elite XCO
• 13:30 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Men Elite XCO
• 15:30 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Men U23 XCONote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After the mud in Crans Montana, riders could face more wet and wild conditions in Les Gets.Thursday, July 4Periods of sun and clouds // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, July 5Nice and warm with a blend of sun and clouds // 22°C // 5% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 6Variable clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 20°C // 70% probability of precipitation // 28% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/hSunday, July 7Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thundershowers // 20°C // 17% probability of precipitation // 55% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, July 1 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?
Mona Mitterwallner dominated in Les Gets. The young Austrian rider proved she is just as fast in the dry as the wet after securing back-to-back World Cup wins. Puck Pieterse didn't have the power to challenge the race winner as she dropped back in the later laps and ended the day 38 seconds off the pace. Pauline Ferrand Prevot put in a heroic effort after being ill this week to still take a 3rd place finish at her home race in France.
France claims another win in Les Gets as Victor Koretzky rides a perfect race to cross the line first. After some close battles throughout the eight laps, Victor Koretzky proved unrivalled on home soil as he secured his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter rode an impressive race as after recovering from an illness earlier in the week he managed to ride back from a rear flat to go only 17 seconds off Victor Koretzky. Vlad Dascalu was charging on the final lap and made up two places to end his week with 3rd place.
Elite Women
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:51
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +38
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:14
4th. Haley Batten: +1:34
5th. Savilia Blunk: +2:28
Elite Men
1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:26:45
2nd. Nino Schurter: +17
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +21
4th. Marcel Guerrini: +26
5th. Joshua Dubau: +31
U23 Women
1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:05:45
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24
3rd. Ginia Caluori: +58
4th. Sofie Pedersen: +1:29
5th. Madigan Munro: +2:18
U23 Men
1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:04:59
2nd. Riley Amos: +23
3rd. Carter Woods: +31
4th. Luca Martin: +54
5th. Luke Wiedmann: +1:35
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.
For details on how to watch the 2024 World Cup Elite broadcasts in your country, take a look at our How to Watch the 2024 World Cup
guide. U23 racing can be viewed on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here
.Elite live broadcast times:
• Women and Men Elite XCC // July 5 18:00 CEST
• Women Elite XCO // Sunday July 7 11am CEST
• Men Elite XCO // Sunday July 7 13:30 CEST