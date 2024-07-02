Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 2, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Joshua Dubau has had one hell of a season so far he takes home another podium here in Les Gets.

The 2024 XC World Cup season reaches its final round before the Olympics as riders head to Les Gets. For the racers not qualified for Paris, we'll see them next at the World Championships in Andorra on August 28, before the final two rounds in North America.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 XC World Cup's sixth round.


What Happened at the Last Round?


Puck Pieterse put on a proper fight until she burnt too many matches trying to stay with the front. She d take third.



Crans Montana left its mark on the XC World Cup circuit as its first time hosting the series delivered exciting racing and a real challenge for riders that was only made harder by wet weather throughout the week.

Riley Amos continues a perfect XCO season in 2024 as he was unmatched in the tricky conditions. It was five wins in a row for Riley Amos as he mastered the mud to come out on top in Switzerland. After a small mistake from Luca Martin, Bjorn Riley managed to ride back to second place after an incredibly tough race with crashes and mechanical.

Olivia Onesti secured her first World Cup XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud without a dropper post. Onesti powered up the muddy climbs building her lead through the four laps to cross the line over a minute ahead of Madigan Munro. Emilly Johnston follows up on the XCC Short Track win with third place.

Loana Lecomte was unrivalled as she powered around the course to her tenth World Cup victory. After five laps of challenging racing Lecomte ended the weekend with the race win and a dominant show of strength ahead of the Paris Olympics next month. Alessandra Keller tried her best to close the gap early in the race but had to settle for 2nd place, 46 seconds back. Puck Pieterse couldn't match her XCC Short Track win crossing the line third, 1:33 behind Lecomte.

Ahead of the Tour de France, Tom Pidcock took another XCO victory with an impressive performance in the mud. Pidcock won again in 2024 as he is yet to be beaten in the XCO races he attends this season making him a formidable rider for the Olympics. Mathias Flückiger proved why he deserved the Swiss Olympic spot as he rode closest to Pidcock ending the day just over a minute behind. In a sprint to the line, Luca Braidot passed Nino Schurter to take third place.


Elite Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:17:22
2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:18:08 // (+46 )
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:18:55 // (+1:33 )
4th. Laura Stigger: 1:19:40 // (+2:18 )
5th. Evie Richards: 1:21:19 // (+3:57 )
Elite Men

1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:26:28
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:38 // (+1:10 )
3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:28:33 // (+2:05 )
4th. Nino Schurter: 1:28:36 // (+2:08 )
5th. Julian Schelb: 1:28:51 // (+2:23 )

U23 Women

1st. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:36
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:41 // (+1:05 )
3rd. Emilly Johnston: 1:09:04 // (+2:28 )
4th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:09:35 // (+2:59 )
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:09:48 // (+3:12 )
U23 Men

1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:34
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:09:11 // (+37)
3rd. Luca Martin: 1:09:26 // (+52)
4th. Cole Punchard: 1:09:48 // (+1:14)
5th. Dario Lillo: 1:10:24 // (+1:50)

Loana Lecomte was on formidable form.
In typical Tom Pidcock fashion Tom Pidcock took to the front and left everyone behind.

Olivia Onesti passed the field and rode without risk to the end.
Riley Amos skipping through the rock gardens.

You can view the full U23 results here and Elite results here.


Who is Leading the Overall?


After the fifth round of the 2024 season in Crans Montana, it is Riley Amos and Kira Bohm leading the U23 standings and Alessandra Keller and Nino Schurter leading the Elite overall standings. There are just three races left to go this season that count towards the overall - Les Gets this weekend, Lake Placid September 27-29, and Mont-Sainte-Anne October 4-6.

Elite Women


Elite Men




Where is the Sixth Round?


Epic views all round here in Les Gets.

The final stop of the European World Cup rounds heads to Haute Savoie of the French Alps and the classic location of Les Gets that played host to the 2022 World Championships and the sixth round of the 2023 World Cup.

Close to the Swiss border, Les Gets is part of the Portes du Soleil ski domain, one of the largest ski areas in the world. It is a year-round resort for outdoor activities: a traditional winter destination and also a mountain biking paradise during the warmer months.

Loana Lecomte leading out the first lap.
What a return to World Cup action for Haley Batten who takes a podium finish.

Charlie Aldridge turning on the style on the first lap.
Jordan Sarrou leads the elite men off the line.


What's the Track Like?

Matthew Fairbrother's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023


Previous Winners

2019:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Kate Courtney
2021:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Kate Courtney


2022 World Championships:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2023:
Elite Men: Victor Koretzky
Elite Women: Mona Mitterwallner



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?


The Elite women s race is a go.

With DH, XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend.

All times CEST

Thursday, July 4
• 11:00 - 17:00 // Training XCO

Friday, July 5
• 15:30 - 16:30 // Training XCC
• 16:45 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - U23 Women XCC
• 17:20 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - U23 Men XCC
• 18:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women Elite XCC
• 18:35 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men Elite XCC

Saturday, July 6
• 09:00 - 12:00 // Training XCO

Sunday, July 7
• 09:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Women U23 XCO
• 11:00 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Women Elite XCO
• 13:30 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Men Elite XCO
• 15:30 - RACE: UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup - Men U23 XCO

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


What's the Weather Expected to be?


After the mud in Crans Montana, riders could face more wet and wild conditions in Les Gets.

Thursday, July 4

Periods of sun and clouds // 17°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Friday, July 5

Nice and warm with a blend of sun and clouds // 22°C // 5% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Saturday, July 6

Variable clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 20°C // 70% probability of precipitation // 28% probability of thunderstorms // wind 9km/h

Sunday, July 7

Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thundershowers // 20°C // 17% probability of precipitation // 55% probability of thunderstorms // wind 7km/h

Weather forecast as of Monday, July 1 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?

Mona Mitterwallner takes the win in Les Gets virtually unchallenged on the final laps.

Mona Mitterwallner dominated in Les Gets. The young Austrian rider proved she is just as fast in the dry as the wet after securing back-to-back World Cup wins. Puck Pieterse didn't have the power to challenge the race winner as she dropped back in the later laps and ended the day 38 seconds off the pace. Pauline Ferrand Prevot put in a heroic effort after being ill this week to still take a 3rd place finish at her home race in France.

France claims another win in Les Gets as Victor Koretzky rides a perfect race to cross the line first. After some close battles throughout the eight laps, Victor Koretzky proved unrivalled on home soil as he secured his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter rode an impressive race as after recovering from an illness earlier in the week he managed to ride back from a rear flat to go only 17 seconds off Victor Koretzky. Vlad Dascalu was charging on the final lap and made up two places to end his week with 3rd place.

Elite Women

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:51
2nd. Puck Pieterse: +38
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:14
4th. Haley Batten: +1:34
5th. Savilia Blunk: +2:28

Elite Men

1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:26:45
2nd. Nino Schurter: +17
3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +21
4th. Marcel Guerrini: +26
5th. Joshua Dubau: +31

U23 Women

1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:05:45
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24
3rd. Ginia Caluori: +58
4th. Sofie Pedersen: +1:29
5th. Madigan Munro: +2:18

U23 Men

1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:04:59
2nd. Riley Amos: +23
3rd. Carter Woods: +31
4th. Luca Martin: +54
5th. Luke Wiedmann: +1:35


How to watch

Koretzky took to the front and held the throttle open as hard as he could.

Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Les Gets this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.

For details on how to watch the 2024 World Cup Elite broadcasts in your country, take a look at our How to Watch the 2024 World Cup guide. U23 racing can be viewed on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here.


Elite live broadcast times:

• Women and Men Elite XCC // July 5 18:00 CEST
• Women Elite XCO // Sunday July 7 11am CEST
• Men Elite XCO // Sunday July 7 13:30 CEST




Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Primer World Cup XC Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,457 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
48643 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
40867 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
40354 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
39921 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
36924 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
34876 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
34801 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
30231 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Can we talk about Eurosport dropping premium services and this will be the last race we can watch through them? Will there be an alternative for the europeans?
  • 1 0
 www.tiz-cycling.io
  • 1 0
 Another weekend of racing? Les Gets it on!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028858
Mobile Version of Website