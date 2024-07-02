Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:17:22

2nd. Alessandra Keller: 1:18:08 // (+46 )

3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:18:55 // (+1:33 )

4th. Laura Stigger: 1:19:40 // (+2:18 )

5th. Evie Richards: 1:21:19 // (+3:57 )

Elite Men



1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:26:28

2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:38 // (+1:10 )

3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:28:33 // (+2:05 )

4th. Nino Schurter: 1:28:36 // (+2:08 )

5th. Julian Schelb: 1:28:51 // (+2:23 )



U23 Women



1st. Olivia Onesti: 1:06:36

2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:41 // (+1:05 )

3rd. Emilly Johnston: 1:09:04 // (+2:28 )

4th. Luisa Daubermann: 1:09:35 // (+2:59 )

5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:09:48 // (+3:12 )

U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 1:08:34

2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:09:11 // (+37)

3rd. Luca Martin: 1:09:26 // (+52)

4th. Cole Punchard: 1:09:48 // (+1:14)

5th. Dario Lillo: 1:10:24 // (+1:50)



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Where is the Sixth Round?

What's the Track Like?

Previous Winners

2019:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Kate Courtney

2021:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Kate Courtney





2022 World Championships:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot

2023:

Elite Men: Victor Koretzky

Elite Women: Mona Mitterwallner





When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

What Happened Last Time in Les Gets?

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:51

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +38

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:14

4th. Haley Batten: +1:34

5th. Savilia Blunk: +2:28



Elite Men



1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:26:45

2nd. Nino Schurter: +17

3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +21

4th. Marcel Guerrini: +26

5th. Joshua Dubau: +31



U23 Women



1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:05:45

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24

3rd. Ginia Caluori: +58

4th. Sofie Pedersen: +1:29

5th. Madigan Munro: +2:18



U23 Men



1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:04:59

2nd. Riley Amos: +23

3rd. Carter Woods: +31

4th. Luca Martin: +54

5th. Luke Wiedmann: +1:35



How to watch

Elite live broadcast times: