Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:21.045

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.427

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.295

4th. Emma Iten: 3:34.662

5th. Sacha Mills: 3:39.681



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:49.099

2nd. Christian Hauser: 2:50.127

3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:50.408

4th. Evan Medcalf: 2:50.763

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.951



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Fifth Round?

What's the Track Like?



Loic Bruni takes a lap of the fresh course at a preview event in July.

Loic Bruni takes a lap of the fresh course at a preview event in July. Track Stats:

Elevation Profile

Length: 2.4km

Descent: 539m

First World Cup Appearance: 2023



Course Map

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

How to Follow the Racing?

Hot off the last round in Andorra the World Cup series kicks off the first of two weekends in France as the world's best downhill racers head to a fresh course in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes. As the only brand-new downhill venue for 2023 the racing this week will provide a new challenge for racers as they get their first taste of what looks to be a very fast course. Check out everything you need to know to get up to speed before the racing kicks off below.The fourth DH World Cup of the year has wrapped up in Andorra. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven backed up her win at Fort William as she lit up the splits to win the fourth round of the 2023 series. The Junior Women faced a flat-out and loose course as they kicked off the Junior racing in Andorra. Current series leader Lisa Bouladou would face some tough competition from Emma Iten but it was the newly crowned World Champ Erive Van Leuven who blew apart the field. Only Valentina Roa Sanchez could come within 13 seconds of the top time as she ended her run 5.3 seconds off the pace.Ryan Pinkerton finally secured his first World Cup win as he kept it all together to come out on top. The speeds were high and the times kept dropping as the Junior Men put on a wild spectacle as the Andorran course produced some of the best racing this year. The French racers looked dominant with Hugo Marini blowing apart the top times before Nathan Pontvianne would best this again by over two seconds. The French would be stopped as Christian Hauser went into the lead by just 0.3 seconds before Ryan Pinkerton dominated to win by over a second.Nina Hoffmann was dominant in Andorra as she battled the steep and loose course to take her first win in 2023. The winning streak of Vali Höll has ended as Nina Hoffmann took a 2.8-second win against the 2023 World Champ. Vali Höll missed out on another win this year as she was the only rider in the top five that did not improve upon their qualifying run. Tahnee Seagrave continued to show she is back on form as she flew into third place.Thibaut Daprela took the win after an electrifying run. As heavy rain began to fall for the top ten racers Thibaut Daprela took the win in Andorra besting Greg Minnaar by 0.121 seconds. Finn Iles wraps up the top three racers, 2.316 back. Loic Bruni deserves plenty of praise as he had the tough job of being last down after the heavy rain and still managed a great finish in 22nd.After the third round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Bodhi Kuhn, Vali Höll and Finn Iles who lead the overall standings.The fifth round of the 2023 downhill series heads to a fresh venue as riders will be taking on a flat-out course in Loudenvielle - Peyragudes. Set in the heart of the French Pyrenees this area has previously hosted two EWS rounds in 2021 and 2022. 2023 sees the area become the first race weekend to host the pairing of downhill and enduro world cups.The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 08:30-11:30 // Training - Group B• 11:30-14:30 // Training - Group A• 14:30-15:00 // Training - Junior Women• 15:00-15:30 // Training - Junior Men• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenAfter the weather-affected racing in Andorra it looks like riders aren't in for a dry week as wet weather and thunderstorms are potentially rolling in for qualifying and finals.Weather forecast as of Monday, August 28 from Accuweather Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Loudenvielle coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.