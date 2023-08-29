Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:21.045

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.427

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.295

4th. Emma Iten: 3:34.662

5th. Sacha Mills: 3:39.681



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:49.099

2nd. Christian Hauser: 2:50.127

3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:50.408

4th. Evan Medcalf: 2:50.763

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.951



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Fifth Round?

What's the Track Like?



Loic Bruni takes a lap of the fresh course at a preview event in July.

Elevation Profile

Length: 2.4km

Descent: 539m

First World Cup Appearance: 2023



Course Map

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

How to Follow the Racing?