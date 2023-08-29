Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Hot off the last round in Andorra the World Cup series kicks off the first of two weekends in France as the world's best downhill racers head to a fresh course in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes. As the only brand-new downhill venue for 2023 the racing this week will provide a new challenge for racers as they get their first taste of what looks to be a very fast course. Check out everything you need to know to get up to speed before the racing kicks off below.
What happened at the Last Round?
The fourth DH World Cup of the year has wrapped up in Andorra. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven backed up her win at Fort William as she lit up the splits to win the fourth round of the 2023 series. The Junior Women faced a flat-out and loose course as they kicked off the Junior racing in Andorra. Current series leader Lisa Bouladou would face some tough competition from Emma Iten but it was the newly crowned World Champ Erive Van Leuven who blew apart the field. Only Valentina Roa Sanchez could come within 13 seconds of the top time as she ended her run 5.3 seconds off the pace.
Ryan Pinkerton finally secured his first World Cup win as he kept it all together to come out on top. The speeds were high and the times kept dropping as the Junior Men put on a wild spectacle as the Andorran course produced some of the best racing this year. The French racers looked dominant with Hugo Marini blowing apart the top times before Nathan Pontvianne would best this again by over two seconds. The French would be stopped as Christian Hauser went into the lead by just 0.3 seconds before Ryan Pinkerton dominated to win by over a second.
Nina Hoffmann was dominant in Andorra as she battled the steep and loose course to take her first win in 2023. The winning streak of Vali Höll has ended as Nina Hoffmann took a 2.8-second win against the 2023 World Champ. Vali Höll missed out on another win this year as she was the only rider in the top five that did not improve upon their qualifying run. Tahnee Seagrave continued to show she is back on form as she flew into third place.
Thibaut Daprela took the win after an electrifying run. As heavy rain began to fall for the top ten racers Thibaut Daprela took the win in Andorra besting Greg Minnaar by 0.121 seconds. Finn Iles wraps up the top three racers, 2.316 back. Loic Bruni deserves plenty of praise as he had the tough job of being last down after the heavy rain and still managed a great finish in 22nd.
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771
4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045
You can view the full elite results here.
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:21.045
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.427
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.295
4th. Emma Iten: 3:34.662
5th. Sacha Mills: 3:39.681
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:49.099
2nd. Christian Hauser: 2:50.127
3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:50.408
4th. Evan Medcalf: 2:50.763
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:50.951
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the third round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Bodhi Kuhn, Vali Höll and Finn Iles who lead the overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Where is the Fifth Round?
The fifth round of the 2023 downhill series heads to a fresh venue as riders will be taking on a flat-out course in Loudenvielle - Peyragudes. Set in the heart of the French Pyrenees this area has previously hosted two EWS rounds in 2021 and 2022. 2023 sees the area become the first race weekend to host the pairing of downhill and enduro world cups.
What's the Track Like?
Loic Bruni takes a lap of the fresh course at a preview event in July.
Track Stats:Length: 2.4kmDescent: 539mFirst World Cup Appearance: 2023
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, August 31
• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors OnlyFriday, September 1
• 08:30-11:30 // Training - Group B
• 11:30-14:30 // Training - Group A
• 14:30-15:00 // Training - Junior Women
• 15:00-15:30 // Training - Junior Men
• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior MenSaturday, September 2
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women
• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women
• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite MenSunday, September 3
• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women
• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men
• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women
• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men
• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After the weather-affected racing in Andorra it looks like riders aren't in for a dry week as wet weather and thunderstorms are potentially rolling in for qualifying and finals.Thursday, August 31Partly sunny and milder // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, September 1Sun through high clouds // 21°C // 7% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSaturday, September 2Cloudy and cooler; a morning thundershower in parts of the area followed by occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon // 16°C // 76% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, September 3Considerable clouds with a little rain // 18°C // 66% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 28 from Accuweather
.
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Loudenvielle coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
A pointless semi-final.
Privateers and small teams will be placed in a pit 4 miles from the factory teams.
ESO will continue their attempt to reduce the field to show more of each run, but you’ll see less of each run and with worse camera angles than before.
Cedric and Ric will miss every split time and the trackside reporter will try and present the winner with a rainbow jersey.
Everyone will complain in the Pink Bike comment section and ESO will deploy their goons, who will say they love the commentary.
Chris Ball will count his cash and laugh at us all.
*second camera angle* "Heading into the finish"
95% of the runs
And who was that presenter who mixed up Tahnee and Nina? haha