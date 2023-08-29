Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

After over two months off it is finally time for the World Cup enduro racers to return to racing as the 2023 EDR series heads to Loudenvielle for the penultimate round. Ahead of this week's busy schedule here is everything you need to know for the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.
What Happened at the Last Round?
It's definitely been a while since we last saw any EDR action so we don't blame you if you don't remember what happened in Val Di Fassa.
In the U21 racing we saw repeat wins from both Emmy Lan and Lisandru Bertini as they remain dominant forces in 2023.
Isabeau Coudurier faced a close battle with fellow French racers Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin with a win on the final stage just pushing her ahead to take the race victory. Morgane Charre fell short of the top spot taking 2nd as Mélanie Pugin had a return to form in 3rd place.
The Elite Men's race saw Matthew Walker storm the final two stages to secure the race win in Italy. Alex Rudeau secured another top-three finish as he ended the day's racing 16 seconds back in 2nd. Richie Rude lost 31 seconds to the race winner on stage four costing him the overall win today, Rude still takes 3rd. Results:
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360
2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530
5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360
Elite Men
1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540
3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980
5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370
You can view the full results here.
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 44:38.970
2nd. Sophie Riva: 45:33.480
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 45:47.920
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 45:53.280
5th. Claire Chabbert: 46:00.130
U21 Men
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:28.130
2nd. Alexis Icardo: 36:50.600
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 37:08.140
4th. Raphaël Giambi: 37:08.460
5th. Jack Piercy: 37:14.410
What Has Happened Since the Last Round?
A lot has happened in the break between EDR World Cups and while many riders have taken the time to get some additional training some have gone back between the tape for some extra race experience. Two of the bigger races in the extended summer break were Jesse Melamed taking a big win at the Canadian Open Enduro
and Richie Rude losing his national Enduro Champ title
to Asa Vermette.
In the time off from EDR racing we also saw Gloria Scarsi and Hattie Harnden attend and race at the downhill World championships at Fort William. Hattie Harnden wouldn't have the best weekend ending the event in 23rd but a charging Gloria Scarsi bested many DH pros as she stormed into 7th place, a very impressive result.
Martin Maes also posted an update this week ahead of the racing saying that he found himself "for the first time in 11 years of professional racing not willing to ride my bike or even less wanting to race." Martin did go on to say that he is back this week with "a big smile on my face riding my bike and looking forward to give it a go this weekend in Loudenvielle!"
Who is Leading the Overall?
After four rounds of wild racing, it is Morgane Charre, Jesse Melamed, Emmy Lan and Sacha Kim who are leading the overall standings heading into the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.Elite Women:Elite Men:U21 Women:U21 Men:
Where is the Fifth Round?
The fifth round of the 2023 EDR series heads back to Loudenvielle-Peyragudes for the third time in three years. Set in the heart of the French Pyrenees this area previously hosted two EWS rounds in 2021 and 2022, with last year's round closing out the season.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, August 31
• 9:00-17:00 // PracticeSaturday, September 2
• 09:00 // Race Start
• 17:30 // Race FinishNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What are the Stages?Courtalets:
2.87km / 460m descent - Stage 1Nabias:
3.7km / 770m descent - Stage 2Val D'Aube:
5.72km / 820m descent - Stage 3Porticou:
1.5km / 385m descent - Stage 4 Kern:
2.4km / 525m descent - Stage 5
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like we are in for another week of mixed weather as rain and thunderstorms are potentially rolling in for the big day of racing on Saturday.Thursday, August 31Partly sunny and milder // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, September 1Sun through high clouds // 21°C // 7% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSaturday, September 2Cloudy and cooler; a morning thundershower in parts of the area followed by occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon // 16°C // 76% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 29 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Loudenvielle?
The Elite Women's racing saw Morgane Charre dominate the final stage to pull ahead of Isabeau Courdurier to end her season with a win. Isabeau Courdurier ended the day in second place but went home with the 2022 overall title. Melanie Pugin wrapped up her season with a solid third place after a tough day of racing on wet and wild stages.
Alex Rudeau had an amazing weekend and managed to hold on to the lead to take the win. Martin Maes seemed to be back on strong form and came second just ahead of Jack Moir in third place. Jesse Melamed closed out the day in sixth but it was more than enough to make sure he took the overall 2022 title.
Elite Women
1st. Morgane Charre: 39:11.860
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:21.290
3rd. Melanie Pugin: 39:50.390
4th. Noga Korem: 39:56.400
5th. Harriet Harnden: 40:18.450
Elite Men
1st. Alex Rudeau: 33:56.640
2nd. Martin Maes: 34:00.510
3rd. Jack Moir: 34:03.570
4th. Charles Murray: 34:25.170
5th. Youn Deniaud: 34:26.020
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 42:13.470
2nd. Helen Weber: 43:59.740
3rd. Sophie Riva: 44:42.350
4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 45:40.230
5th. Lily Planquart: 46:00.400
U21 Men
1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:23.140
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 36:28.800
3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:29.000
4th. Simeon Pleindoux: 36:32.900
5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:43.760
How to Follow the Racing?
As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site
or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9:00 local time on Saturday, September 2 (8:00 BST // 0:00 PDT). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.
We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage, photo epics and race analysis on the site across the weekend.