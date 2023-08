Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

What Happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360

2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530

5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360

Elite Men



1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540

3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 44:38.970

2nd. Sophie Riva: 45:33.480

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 45:47.920

4th. Lia Ladbrook: 45:53.280

5th. Claire Chabbert: 46:00.130

U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:28.130

2nd. Alexis Icardo: 36:50.600

3rd. Johnathan Helly: 37:08.140

4th. Raphaël Giambi: 37:08.460

5th. Jack Piercy: 37:14.410



What Has Happened Since the Last Round?

Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

U21 Women:

U21 Men:

Where is the Fifth Round?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, August 31

Saturday, September 2

What are the Stages?

Courtalets:

Nabias:

Val D'Aube:

Porticou:

Kern:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

What Happened Last Time in Loudenvielle?

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 39:11.860

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:21.290

3rd. Melanie Pugin: 39:50.390

4th. Noga Korem: 39:56.400

5th. Harriet Harnden: 40:18.450

Elite Men



1st. Alex Rudeau: 33:56.640

2nd. Martin Maes: 34:00.510

3rd. Jack Moir: 34:03.570

4th. Charles Murray: 34:25.170

5th. Youn Deniaud: 34:26.020



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 42:13.470

2nd. Helen Weber: 43:59.740

3rd. Sophie Riva: 44:42.350

4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 45:40.230

5th. Lily Planquart: 46:00.400

U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:23.140

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 36:28.800

3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:29.000

4th. Simeon Pleindoux: 36:32.900

5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:43.760



How to Follow the Racing?

After over two months off it is finally time for the World Cup enduro racers to return to racing as the 2023 EDR series heads to Loudenvielle for the penultimate round. Ahead of this week's busy schedule here is everything you need to know for the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.It's definitely been a while since we last saw any EDR action so we don't blame you if you don't remember what happened in Val Di Fassa.In the U21 racing we saw repeat wins from both Emmy Lan and Lisandru Bertini as they remain dominant forces in 2023.Isabeau Coudurier faced a close battle with fellow French racers Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin with a win on the final stage just pushing her ahead to take the race victory. Morgane Charre fell short of the top spot taking 2nd as Mélanie Pugin had a return to form in 3rd place.The Elite Men's race saw Matthew Walker storm the final two stages to secure the race win in Italy. Alex Rudeau secured another top-three finish as he ended the day's racing 16 seconds back in 2nd. Richie Rude lost 31 seconds to the race winner on stage four costing him the overall win today, Rude still takes 3rd.A lot has happened in the break between EDR World Cups and while many riders have taken the time to get some additional training some have gone back between the tape for some extra race experience. Two of the bigger races in the extended summer break were Jesse Melamed taking a big win at the Canadian Open Enduro and Richie Rude losing his national Enduro Champ title to Asa Vermette.In the time off from EDR racing we also saw Gloria Scarsi and Hattie Harnden attend and race at the downhill World championships at Fort William. Hattie Harnden wouldn't have the best weekend ending the event in 23rd but a charging Gloria Scarsi bested many DH pros as she stormed into 7th place, a very impressive result.Martin Maes also posted an update this week ahead of the racing saying that he found himself "for the first time in 11 years of professional racing not willing to ride my bike or even less wanting to race." Martin did go on to say that he is back this week with "a big smile on my face riding my bike and looking forward to give it a go this weekend in Loudenvielle!"After four rounds of wild racing, it is Morgane Charre, Jesse Melamed, Emmy Lan and Sacha Kim who are leading the overall standings heading into the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.The fifth round of the 2023 EDR series heads back to Loudenvielle-Peyragudes for the third time in three years. Set in the heart of the French Pyrenees this area previously hosted two EWS rounds in 2021 and 2022, with last year's round closing out the season.Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 9:00-17:00 // Practice• 09:00 // Race Start• 17:30 // Race Finish2.87km / 460m descent - Stage 13.7km / 770m descent - Stage 25.72km / 820m descent - Stage 31.5km / 385m descent - Stage 42.4km / 525m descent - Stage 5It looks like we are in for another week of mixed weather as rain and thunderstorms are potentially rolling in for the big day of racing on Saturday.Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 29 from Accuweather The Elite Women's racing saw Morgane Charre dominate the final stage to pull ahead of Isabeau Courdurier to end her season with a win. Isabeau Courdurier ended the day in second place but went home with the 2022 overall title. Melanie Pugin wrapped up her season with a solid third place after a tough day of racing on wet and wild stages.Alex Rudeau had an amazing weekend and managed to hold on to the lead to take the win. Martin Maes seemed to be back on strong form and came second just ahead of Jack Moir in third place. Jesse Melamed closed out the day in sixth but it was more than enough to make sure he took the overall 2022 title.As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9:00 local time on Saturday, September 2 (8:00 BST // 0:00 PDT). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage, photo epics and race analysis on the site across the weekend.