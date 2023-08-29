Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

What Happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360

2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530

5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360

Elite Men



1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950

2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540

3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980

5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 44:38.970

2nd. Sophie Riva: 45:33.480

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 45:47.920

4th. Lia Ladbrook: 45:53.280

5th. Claire Chabbert: 46:00.130

U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:28.130

2nd. Alexis Icardo: 36:50.600

3rd. Johnathan Helly: 37:08.140

4th. Raphaël Giambi: 37:08.460

5th. Jack Piercy: 37:14.410



What Has Happened Since the Last Round?

Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

U21 Women:

U21 Men:

Where is the Fifth Round?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, August 31

Saturday, September 2

What are the Stages?

Courtalets:

Nabias:

Val D'Aube:

Porticou:

Kern:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

What Happened Last Time in Loudenvielle?

Elite Women



1st. Morgane Charre: 39:11.860

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:21.290

3rd. Melanie Pugin: 39:50.390

4th. Noga Korem: 39:56.400

5th. Harriet Harnden: 40:18.450

Elite Men



1st. Alex Rudeau: 33:56.640

2nd. Martin Maes: 34:00.510

3rd. Jack Moir: 34:03.570

4th. Charles Murray: 34:25.170

5th. Youn Deniaud: 34:26.020



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 42:13.470

2nd. Helen Weber: 43:59.740

3rd. Sophie Riva: 44:42.350

4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 45:40.230

5th. Lily Planquart: 46:00.400

U21 Men



1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:23.140

2nd. Seth Sherlock: 36:28.800

3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:29.000

4th. Simeon Pleindoux: 36:32.900

5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:43.760



How to Follow the Racing?