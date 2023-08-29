Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

Aug 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Railing one of the many berms on Satge 4.

After over two months off it is finally time for the World Cup enduro racers to return to racing as the 2023 EDR series heads to Loudenvielle for the penultimate round. Ahead of this week's busy schedule here is everything you need to know for the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.


What Happened at the Last Round?


Remi Absalon clearing some dust out of the berms

It's definitely been a while since we last saw any EDR action so we don't blame you if you don't remember what happened in Val Di Fassa.

In the U21 racing we saw repeat wins from both Emmy Lan and Lisandru Bertini as they remain dominant forces in 2023.

Isabeau Coudurier faced a close battle with fellow French racers Morgane Charre and Mélanie Pugin with a win on the final stage just pushing her ahead to take the race victory. Morgane Charre fell short of the top spot taking 2nd as Mélanie Pugin had a return to form in 3rd place.

The Elite Men's race saw Matthew Walker storm the final two stages to secure the race win in Italy. Alex Rudeau secured another top-three finish as he ended the day's racing 16 seconds back in 2nd. Richie Rude lost 31 seconds to the race winner on stage four costing him the overall win today, Rude still takes 3rd.

1st for Isabeau Courdurier
What a day for Matt Walker to take the win in Canazei

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Coudurier: 41:03.360
2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530
5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360
Elite Men

1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540
3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980
5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370

U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 44:38.970
2nd. Sophie Riva: 45:33.480
3rd. Elly Hoskin: 45:47.920
4th. Lia Ladbrook: 45:53.280
5th. Claire Chabbert: 46:00.130
U21 Men

1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:28.130
2nd. Alexis Icardo: 36:50.600
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 37:08.140
4th. Raphaël Giambi: 37:08.460
5th. Jack Piercy: 37:14.410

You can view the full results here.


What Has Happened Since the Last Round?


A lot has happened in the break between EDR World Cups and while many riders have taken the time to get some additional training some have gone back between the tape for some extra race experience. Two of the bigger races in the extended summer break were Jesse Melamed taking a big win at the Canadian Open Enduro and Richie Rude losing his national Enduro Champ title to Asa Vermette.

In the time off from EDR racing we also saw Gloria Scarsi and Hattie Harnden attend and race at the downhill World championships at Fort William. Hattie Harnden wouldn't have the best weekend ending the event in 23rd but a charging Gloria Scarsi bested many DH pros as she stormed into 7th place, a very impressive result.

Martin Maes also posted an update this week ahead of the racing saying that he found himself "for the first time in 11 years of professional racing not willing to ride my bike or even less wanting to race." Martin did go on to say that he is back this week with "a big smile on my face riding my bike and looking forward to give it a go this weekend in Loudenvielle!"


Who is Leading the Overall?


After four rounds of wild racing, it is Morgane Charre, Jesse Melamed, Emmy Lan and Sacha Kim who are leading the overall standings heading into the Loudenvielle Enduro World Cup.

Elite Women:

photo
photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

U21 Women:

photo

U21 Men:

photo
photo
photo


Where is the Fifth Round?


photo

The fifth round of the 2023 EDR series heads back to Loudenvielle-Peyragudes for the third time in three years. Set in the heart of the French Pyrenees this area previously hosted two EWS rounds in 2021 and 2022, with last year's round closing out the season.

Sunny and rainy Loudenvielle France
photo


When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?


Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.

All times CEST

Thursday, August 31
• 9:00-17:00 // Practice

Saturday, September 2
• 09:00 // Race Start
• 17:30 // Race Finish

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


What are the Stages?


photo

Courtalets: 2.87km / 460m descent - Stage 1

Nabias: 3.7km / 770m descent - Stage 2

Val D'Aube: 5.72km / 820m descent - Stage 3

Porticou: 1.5km / 385m descent - Stage 4

Kern: 2.4km / 525m descent - Stage 5


What's the Weather Expected to be?


Dry as to start wet as to finish.

It looks like we are in for another week of mixed weather as rain and thunderstorms are potentially rolling in for the big day of racing on Saturday.

Thursday, August 31

Partly sunny and milder // 20°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Friday, September 1

Sun through high clouds // 21°C // 7% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h

Saturday, September 2

Cloudy and cooler; a morning thundershower in parts of the area followed by occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon // 16°C // 76% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h


Weather forecast as of Tuesday, August 29 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time in Loudenvielle?


The Elite Women's racing saw Morgane Charre dominate the final stage to pull ahead of Isabeau Courdurier to end her season with a win. Isabeau Courdurier ended the day in second place but went home with the 2022 overall title. Melanie Pugin wrapped up her season with a solid third place after a tough day of racing on wet and wild stages.

Alex Rudeau had an amazing weekend and managed to hold on to the lead to take the win. Martin Maes seemed to be back on strong form and came second just ahead of Jack Moir in third place. Jesse Melamed closed out the day in sixth but it was more than enough to make sure he took the overall 2022 title.

Elite Women

1st. Morgane Charre: 39:11.860
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:21.290
3rd. Melanie Pugin: 39:50.390
4th. Noga Korem: 39:56.400
5th. Harriet Harnden: 40:18.450
Elite Men

1st. Alex Rudeau: 33:56.640
2nd. Martin Maes: 34:00.510
3rd. Jack Moir: 34:03.570
4th. Charles Murray: 34:25.170
5th. Youn Deniaud: 34:26.020

U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 42:13.470
2nd. Helen Weber: 43:59.740
3rd. Sophie Riva: 44:42.350
4th. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 45:40.230
5th. Lily Planquart: 46:00.400
U21 Men

1st. Lisandru Bertini: 36:23.140
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 36:28.800
3rd. Jack Piercy: 36:29.000
4th. Simeon Pleindoux: 36:32.900
5th. Alexis Icardo: 36:43.760


How to Follow the Racing?


As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 9:00 local time on Saturday, September 2 (8:00 BST // 0:00 PDT). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.

We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage, photo epics and race analysis on the site across the weekend.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Pinkbike Primer World Cup Enduro Edr Loudenvielle 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,631 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
121212 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60121 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52318 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
36287 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
36266 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
34062 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
32575 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
32430 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044385
Mobile Version of Website