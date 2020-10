Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Lousa World Cup DH 2020

Everyone's a Winner

Elite Men



1. Amaury Pierron - 3:58.864

2. Danny Hart +1.218

3. Gee Atherton +7.829

4. Phil Atwill +8.717

5. Charlie Hatton +8.928

Elite Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 4:35.898

2. Alia Marcellini +23.644

3. Melanie Chappaz +32.195

4. Margarida Bandeira +38.718

5. Mikayla Parton +41.867



Portugal Cup 2018

Elite Men



1. Remi Thirion - 4:13.933

2. Gee Atherton +5.543

3. Brendan Fairclough +6.085

4. Emanuel Pombo +9.295

5. Gaetan Ruffin +10.015

Elite Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 4:56.030

2. Andrea Farais +51.148

3. Maaris Meier +2:00.684



Portugal Cup 2017

Elite Men



1. Remi Thirion - 4:15.870

2. Matt Simmonds +1.261

3. Amaury Pierron +3.095

4. Francisco Pardal +5.934

5. Emmanuel Pombo +7.280

Elite Women



1. Myriam Nicole - 5:33.207

2. Blanca Julia Barthe +48.017

3. Margarida Bandeira +53.643

4. Alix Jacquemart +1:21.840

5. Carolina Costa +1:34.300



Portugal Cup 2012

Elite Men



1. Francisco Pardal - 3:36.198

2. Claudio Costa Loureiro +0.031

3. Antonio Ferriro Pajuelo +3.615

4. Emanuel Pombo +6.427

5. Louis Paulo Vicente Ferreira +6.742

Elite Women



1. Diana Dromondo Vargas - 4:39.714

2. Aurea Cintra Agostinho +51.608

3. Ana Periera Martins +58.011

4. Margarida Bandeira +1:07.547

5. Leonor Cantante Carvalho Bandeira +1:25.205



Maxxis Cup 2011

Elite Men



1. Gee Atherton - 3:30.777

2. Antonio Ferriro Pajuelo +1.769

3. Emmanuel Pombo + 2.049

4. Al Bond +8.068

5. Jorge Aguin Castro +9.348

Elite Women



1. Aurea Cintra Agostinho - 5:24.849

2. Carmen Martinez Perez +5.629

3. Dina Simoes Amaral +57.878

4. Ana Periera Martins +1:36.911

5. Sofia Alexandra Pinto +3:06.466



What Happened at the Last Round?

Round 1

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:43.595

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +6.115

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +7.179

4th. Eleonora Farina: +9.921

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +11.549



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:07.903

2nd. Remi Thirion: +2.652

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.999

4th. Matt Walker: +4.099

5th. Greg Minnaar: +4.949





Round 2

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:38.602

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +1.899

3rd. Eleonora Farina: +4.212

4th. Myriam Nicole: +6.075

5th. Tracey Hannah: +8.875



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:07.771

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.057

3rd. Matt Walker: +0.403

4th. Finn Iles: +0.863

5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.016





The Standings

ELITE MEN

1st // Loris Vergier // 450

2nd // Matt Walker // 317

3rd // Thibaut Daprela // 295

4th // Loic Bruni // 265

5th // Troy Brosnan // 243

6th // Remi Thirion // 228

7th // Greg Minnaar // 202

8th= // Finn Iles // 189

8th= // Angel Suarez // 189

10th // Luca Shaw // 176

ELITE WOMEN

1st // Marine Cabirou // 390

2nd // Myriam Nicole // 375

3rd // Nina Hoffmann // 334

4th // Eleonora Farina // 320

5th // Tracey Hannah // 316

6th // Monika Hrastnik // 249

7th // Tahnee Seagrave // 206

8th // Camille Balanche // 182

9th // Mikayla Parton // 130

10th // Stacey Fisher // 110



Weather Forecast



Wednesday, Oct 28 - Timed Training

Times of clouds and sun // 18°C // 59% precipitation, 1.4mm // wind 7km/h



Thursday, Oct 29 - Qualifying 3

Mostly sunny and pleasant // 21°C // 1% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/h



Friday, Oct 30 - Finals 3

Pleasant with plenty of sunshine // 22°C // 2% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/h



Saturday, Oct 31 - Qualifying 4

Plenty of sunshine // 21°C // 4% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/h



Sunday, Nov 1 - Finals 4

Cloudy with a couple of showers // 20°C // 59% precipitation, 1.4mm // wind 11km/h



Weather forecast from

The Schedule

Wednesday, Oct 28

Thursday, Oct 29

Friday, Oct 30

Saturday, Oct 31

Sunday, Nov 1

Follow Along

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lousa LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek

Itwasn't supposed to be this way, but for the second season in a row, we're ending the year with a new venue. Lousa was originally scheduled to kick off proceedings back in March and now, 7 months later, we finally get a taste of what they've been cooking up in Portugal for us. The track looks like a beast and a lot of work has gone in to making it World Cup worthy, including a new bottom section with big jumps to finish off the runs in style.This is Portugal's first downhill World Cup but it won't be the first time here for most of the riders. Fox bases its winter testing camps here and the Portugal Cups here offer valuable UCI points that riders chasing after a World Cup place will come and snaffle up.Once again, we have a double header to look forward to with a race on Friday and another on Sunday. Racing here also means that the UCI will sanction an overall series and we will have new World Cup overall champions by the end of the weekend. Here's all you need to get up to speed on the new venue.Lousa's DH2 track will be the host for both races this weekend. Much like Maribor, the two races will start and finish in the same place but this time there will be three alternate sections that will be changed between the races on Friday and Sunday. However, the UCI has said this could be increased and we will be told by Friday.A lot of riders have compared the track to Vallnord with a flatter, super-fast top section before the track drops into relentless steeps, but there are also flashes of Val di Sole, Mont-Sainte-Anne, and Pietermaritzburg. In short, it has a bit of everything including lots of fresh loam so it could suit anyone. The riders are frothing to get amongst it and we should see some wild action as videos start to filter in.One thing to note is that this is a 4-minute plus, physical track and with five days of training, qualifying and racing, recovery and fitness could be as important as race skills here.This is the first World Cup we've had here, but there have been a number of National level races here in the past few years that have attracted a strong field of World Cup riders. Here are the results from those.This may be one of the latest World Cups in the year ever, but Portugal's southern European climate should avoid the worst of the rain we've had in Maribor and Leogang.• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremony• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Coimbra this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the third round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, August 3 at 12:30pm CEST.Lousa DHI Women: October 30 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm GMTLousa DHI Men: October 30 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm GMTLousa DHI Women: November 1 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm GMTLousa DHI Men: November 1 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm GMTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the 2 rounds this weekend. We will keep the rosters open until after the first Qualifying event so you can line up the fastest team possible for the two rounds.