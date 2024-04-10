Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Mairiporã World Cup 2024

Brazil will host the first two rounds of the Mountain Bike World Cup this year, with the first round taking place in Mairiporã, Brazil, about an hour's drive north of São Paulo, Brazil's most populous city. From there, racers will head a seven hours drive north to Araxá, Brazil. This will be the first time a country has hosted back-to-back UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country Olympic World Cup (XCO) races at different venues since Canada (Bromont and Mont-Sainte-Anne) in 2009.
These first two World Cups will be important races for athletes who have not yet qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics and for nations that want to improve their UCI rankings during the qualification period. National Olympic Committees (NOCs) ranked one to eight will qualify two athletes, with those ranked nine to 19 qualifying one athlete. There are 68 places up for grabs in Paris, with 34 for women and 34 for men. There is a maximum of two quota places for men and two for women available to each country, down from three at Tokyo 2020. The qualification period ends May 26, 2024. You can read more about the qualification process here
A big change for this event is that we will see the Elite XCC take place on Saturday for the first time, leaving an even shorter recovery period for the riders ahead of the XCO race.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the first round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
The track
Although it's new to the World Cup calendar, Mairiporã has hosted the UCI Class C1 race MTB Festival since 2019 and so the course has seen lots of racing before. It looks to be fast and open, with lots of places for passes along with a technical manufactured rock garden. The cross-country start loop is 3.5km long with 182m of elevation and then the regular lap following that is 4.46km with 231m of elevation.
Last week, some of Switzerland, France and the United States' top racers raced on the XCO course as a part of the 2024 MTB Festival. Savilia Blunk took the win ahead of Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds and Joshua Dubau came out on top ahead of Filippo Colombo and Mathias Fluckiger. You can find a recap in Portuguese of the women's race here
and the men's race here
, including lots of race footage.
Although it doesn't look like any of those top riders competed in the MTB Festival's XCC race, the event was live broadcast on Red Bull and the World Cup XCC will likely be raced on the same course on Saturday. You can watch that race replay with the now retired Henrique Avancini commentating in Portuguese here
. The XCC start loop is 636m long with 44m of elevation and then each lap following that is 1.1km with 47m of elevation.
Last round recap
Last year we saw Mont-Sainte-Anne close out the 2023 season with Loana Lecomte winning the women's race. Incredibly, Lecomte had a rear flat on the first lap, but she rode back from a 53-second deficit to take the lead and best Jenny Rissveds by 15 seconds. Puck Pieterse managed to stay just ahead of Jolanda Neff to complete the top three riders and take the overall World Cup win in her first year racing in the Elite category.
Tom Pidcock took the win in the Elite Men's race in his World Champion jersey, bookending the World Cup season with wins at the first and last rounds. After a close battle with Mathias Flückiger, a second puncture for the Swiss rider left the race open for Tom Pidcock to charge into the lead and build a gap that was impossible to close with only a single lap remaining. Marcel Guerrini made it two Swiss riders inside the top three as he crossed the line behind Mathias Flückiger. Nino Schurter ended the day in 14th, but luckily for him, that was still good enough to secure his ninth overall title.
Both Puck Pieterse and Tom Pidcock will be focusing on road racing this month and won't be competing in Brazil, however they are both planning to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Elite Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:28:09
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:28:24
3rd. Puck Pieterse: 1:29:12
4th. Jolanda Neff: 1:29:27
5th. Martina Berta: 1:30:38
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:26:27
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:26:53
3rd. Marcel Guerrini: 1:27:58
4th. Titouan Carod: 1:28:22
5th. Thomas Litscher: 1:28:44
2023 Overall Standings
WOMEN
1st. Puck Pieterse
2nd. Loana Lecomte
3rd. Mona Mitterwallner
4th. Laura Stigger
5-Alessandra Keller
MEN
1st. Nino Schurter
2nd. Jordan Sarrou
3rd. Mathias Flückiger
4th. Luca Schwarzbauer
5th. Thomas Griot
Weather forecast
It looks like we are in for a wet and warm week of racing in Mairiporã as we see plenty of rain forecasts and a decent chance of thunderstorms. Wet conditions always make for exciting racing and so it should be a great watch for those on the sidelines. We don't know much about the geology of the track so we'll have to wait and see how slippery the grounds and rocks get once the rain falls.
Thursday, April 11
- TrainingRather cloudy and humid; occasional afternoon rain // 27° // 56% chance of rain and a 13% chance of a thunderstormFriday, April 12
- U23 Men and U23 Women Short TrackHumid with some sun, then turning cloudy; occasional afternoon rain // 27° // 75% chance of rain and a 18% chance of a thunderstormSaturday, April 13
- Elite Men and Elite Women XCC / U23 Men XCOHumid with some sun, then turning cloudy; occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 28° // 88% chance of rain and a 48% chance of a thunderstormSunday, April 14
- Elite Men, Elite Women and Women U23 XCOCloudy and humid; a thunderstorm in a couple of spots in the afternoon // 26° // 55% chance of rain and a 33% chance of a thunderstorm
Weather forecast as of April 9. Live updates from Accuweather
ScheduleAll times Brazil Standard Time (GMT-3)Thursday, April 11
• 11:00 - 17:00 // TrainingFriday, April 12
• 09:00 - 16:15 // Training
• 14:00 - 14:35 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women U23 XCC
• 14:35 - 15:30 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men U23 XCCSaturday, April 13
• 08:30 - 14:15 // Training
• 12:00 - 12:35 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women Elite XCC
• 12:35 - 13:05 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men Elite XCC
• 14:30 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men U23 XCOSunday, April 14
• 08:30 - 09:30 // Training XCO
• 10:00 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women U23 XCO
• 12:15 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite XCO
• 14:30 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite XCONote: All times are subject to change by the UCI or event organizer.
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Mairiporã this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.
For details on how to watch the 2024 World Cup Elite broadcasts in your country, take a look at our How to Watch the 2024 World Cup
guide. U23 racing can be viewed on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here
.Elite live broadcast times:
• Women and Men Elite XCC // Saturday April 13 - 12:00pm BST / 8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CEST
• Women Elite XCO // Sunday April 14 - 12:15pm BST / 8:15am PST / 11:15am EST / 5:15pm CEST
• Men Elite XCO // Sunday April 14 - 14:30pm BST / 10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST / 7:30pm CEST