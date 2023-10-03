Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Race Briefing

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655

Elite Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:02.208

2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: 4:08.154

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:09.463

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:10.845

5th. Kale Cushman: 4:15.166



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:16.424

2nd. Evan Medcalf: 3:16.751

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:18.388

4th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:19.158

5th. Dom Platt: 3:20.373



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

What's the Track Like?



Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly head down the revised Mont-Sainte-Anne track last year.

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly head down the revised Mont-Sainte-Anne track last year. Track Stats:

Length: 2.7km

Descent: 557m

Elevation Profile:



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, October 4

Thursday, October 5

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, October 4

Thursday, October 5

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

What Happened Last Time at Mont-Sainte-Anne?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.012

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:59.159

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:00.522

4th. Jess Blewitt: 5:11.908

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:12.210

Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221

4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531

5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766

2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566

3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966



How to Follow the Racing?