Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

The 2023 race season reaches its final stop as the classic venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne closes out this year's racing. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 XC World Cup's eighth and final round.
Race Briefing
After seven hectic rounds of racing, we are finally at the last stop of the 2023 XC World Cup series with riders making the trip from Snowshoe to the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne. With a mixed week of weather, the rocky course is going to provide one final technical challenge in 2023.
Looking back at previous winners here it is Nino Schurter, Jolanda Neff and Catherine Pendrel who have achieved victory more than three times. Nino Schurter is carrying plenty of momentum into this weekend after playing a smart race in Snowshoe where he was able to last a late attack to catch Jordan Sarrou but fell just short in a sprint to take 2nd. Nino's power is clearly there and he is a top performer on this course. Jolanda Neff is another Swiss rider who goes very well here winning in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2022. Jolanda Neff made it into the top five last weekend and will be wanting to end her year with a record-breaking fifth win at MSA.
Heading into the final round the women's elite standings are wrapped up as Puck Pieterse has built an insurmountable lead over Mona Mitterwallner to take the 2023 overall champ title. There is still a close battle for 2nd and with 280 points on the line this weekend six riders are mathematically in the running. The six riders are Mona Mitterwallner, Loana Lecomte, Alessandra Keller, Laura Stigger, Martina Berta and Evie Richards. Pauline Ferrand Prevot is technically in this points range but she is now racing this weekend as she is defending her title at the Gravel World Championships.
The elite men's title is still very much undecided as we have four riders who could potentially clinch the overall lead. Nino Schurter currently holds a healthy lead of 89 points against last weekend's winner Jordan Sarrou but with 280 points on offer and wet weather potentially creating carnage this lead could quickly dispaear. Also with potential for the overall win are Mathias Flückiger and Luca Schwarzbauer. We will be publishing a more in-depth look at who can win and what results are needed later this week.
We hope that helps get you up to speed for this weekend's racing. Keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for round seven of the 2023 XC World Cup series in Mont-Sainte-Anne.
What Happened at the Last Round?
After the spectacle of the downhill racing the U23 and Elite XCO races carried on the hype as we witnessed four incredible races with riders pushing the limits on the greasy Snowshoe course.
The U23 Men kicked off the day of racing as Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis kept the speeds high as they were unmatched at the front of the race. Adrien Boichis tried to topple Carter Woods in the final lap but after two failed attacks it was the Canadian rider who powered ahead to cross the line 15 seconds ahead. Next up was the U23 Women and once again Samara Maxwell delivered a dominant performance taking the lead in lap two and never looking back. Samara piloted her new Rocrider race bike to the top step of the podium with Ronja Blöchlinger crossing the line over a minute back. The top five riders were split by a huge four minutes and 19 seconds.
Laura Stigger was unstoppable in Snowshoe as she created a six-second gap on lap two before riding away from the chasing group to secure her first World Cup XCO win. Laura Stigger rode a near-perfect race to master the tough course and stay ahead of challenges from the world's best. Loana Lecomte tried her best to close the gap with the margin shrinking to just 16 seconds at the mid-point on the final lap, but it would prove just too much as the French racer settled for 2nd place. Martina Berta was at the sharp end for all six laps as she wrapped up the penultimate round of the season in third.
What a ride from Jordan Sarrou as he fended off attacks throughout the race before winning a final showdown against Nino Schurter to win in Snowshoe. Jordan Sarrou played a smart race as he remained close to the front allowing him to charge past Luca Schwarzbauer when he punctured on lap five. Jordan faced a last-lap battle but came out victorious for his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter had a great day in 2nd as he led a trio of Swiss racers filling out the top four.
Elite Women:
1st. Laura Stigger: 1:21:56
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 1:22:19
3rd. Martina Berta: 1:22:28
4th. Savilia Blunk: 1:22:34
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:42
Elite Men:
1st. Jordan Sarrou: 1:18:38
2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:18:39
3rd. Marcel Guerrini: 1:18:41
4th. Mathias Flückiger: 1:18:48
5th. Tom Pidcock: 1:18:51
You can view the full Elite results here.
U23 Women
1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:10:49
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:11:51
3rd. Ginia Caluori: 1:12:27
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:13:30
5th. Emilly Johnston: 1:15:08
U23 Men
1st. Carter Woods: 1:10:27
2nd. Adrien Boichis: 1:10:42
3rd. Riley Amos: 1:11:22
4th. Zabdiel Adair Gutierrez Prieto: 1:11:54
5th. Bjorn Riley: 1:11:51
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the seventh round of the 2023 season, it's Nino Schurter leading the Elite Men's overall standings. Puck Pieterse has already wrapped up the Elite Women's overall in Snowshoe.
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
What's the Track Like?The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes you on a lap of the Mont-Sainte-Anne course last year. We believe there are some big changes for the course this year with a completely new start/finish location to recent years.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times EDTThursday, October 5
• 9:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 13:00-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 15:45-16:45 // Official XCC Training - U23
• 17:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 Women
• 17:50 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 MenFriday, October 6
• 09:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 15:00-16:00 // Official XCC Training - Elite
• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 17:05 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, October 7
• 09:00-10:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 10:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 11:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - MenSunday, October 8
• 09:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Men
• 11:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Women
• 13:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 15:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
The final round of racing looks like it will start with a dry course for the XCC racing before the rain arrives to make things spicy in time for Sunday's XCO races.Wednesday, October 4Partly sunny and very warm // 24°C // 3% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hThursday, October 5Very warm with periods of sun and clouds // 24°C // 1% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hFriday, October 6Remaining warm with clouds and sunny spells // 22°C // 14% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, October 7Cooler with periods of rain // 18°C // 91% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, October 8Cloudy with a shower in places // 13°C // 88% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, October 2 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Mont-Sainte-Anne?
The U23 races were won by familiar faces in Noëlle Buri and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, both taking commanding wins after some early battles. The real twist in the tale was mid-way through the women's race when a storm front passed through, unleashing a deluge on the track and turning things on their head.
It was the perfect storm for Jolanda Neff though who, unsurprisingly, felt at home in the slick conditions and rode to her first World Cup win for four years. Mona Mitterwallner climbed up the rankings from deep in the back after a sprint with Haley Batten over second and third with the Austrian just sneaking ahead, Martina Berta and Haley Batten rounded out the podium places.
The men were faced with a slick but drying track, it would be a hard race to read given the conditions but one man mastered them better than everyone. Titouan Carod took his first World Cup win with a brutally ferocious ride, finishing over a minute and a half ahead of his teammate Filippo Colombo who managed to outfox David Valero Serrano, Luca Braidot, Pierre De Froidmont and Nino Schurter in the final meters.
Elite Women (5 Laps)
1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:53
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:27:49
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:27:49
4th. Martina Berta: 1:28:57
5th. Alessandra Keller: 1:29:02
Elite Men (6 Laps)
1st. Titouan Carod: 1:24:48
2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:26:29
3rd. David Valero Serrano: 1:26:32
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:26:37
5th. Pierre De Froidmont: 1:26:37
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:07:05
2nd. Madigan Munro: 1:07:52
3rd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:08:50
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:10:46
5th. Raquel Queirós: 1:11:40
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:08:31
2nd. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:09:26
3rd. Carter Woods: 1:09:29
4th. Mathias Azzaro: 1:09:55
5th. Luke Wiedmann: 1:10:55
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Mont-Sainte-Anne coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.