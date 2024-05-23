Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

After a break of over a month, XC racers are back between the tape for round three of the 2024 World Cup In Nove Mesto. The classic venue has become a regular stop in recent years as it delivers dramatic racing year-to-year with regular last-lap battles amongst the top racers.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the third round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
The trackPuck Pieterse's 2023 Practice POV
The track at Nove Mesto is a classic on the World Cup circuit and while there have been a few adjustments for this week's racing, riders will be very familiar with the challenges facing them for round three of the 2024 series. XCO Course Map:
XCC Course Map:
XCM Course Map:
What Happened at the Last Round?
Stop two of this year's XC World Cup featured another brand new track although this week it was a far more technical challenge with one of the best courses we have seen in recent years. The tricky tech paired with a flat-out start/finish area produced tight racing bringing riders together every lap creating constant battles for the race lead.
Riley Amos continued his dominance in the 2024 U23 Men's World Cup series as he achieved back-to-back perfect weekends having won both XCC and XCO races in Brazil. The pace was high from the off as the U23 men kicked off the second round of XCO racing closely following the frantic antics of the elite XCC Short Track action.
Riley Amos was a controlling presence throughout the race with an an attack just before the final lap pushing him ahead before he powered to the line with a gap of seven seconds to Finn Treudler. Alex Malacarne rode an incredible race on home soil as he crept into a podium position late in the race riding across the line to wild celebrations from the Brazilian crowds.
The following morning saw the U23 Women kick off the day's racing as another rider continued a perfect season with Kira Böhm remaining unbeaten in 2024. Kira Böhm secured her fourth win across XCC and XCO World Cups this season as she played a clever race always remaining in the leading group. As the leading group began to drop riders Böhm started pushing harder eventually dropping the final contender for the win on her way to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of Emilly Johnston. Valentina Corvi completed the U23 women's podium 36 seconds back.
Haley Batten got redemption after her round one final lap crash as she secured her first elite World Cup win. The women's race saw some close battles before the final lap showdown between Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds brought the race to a thrilling conclusion with a last-minute attack pushing Batten into first by 17 seconds. Matching her position at round one, Savilia Blunk took another 3rd place this season.
Continuing the excitement from the women's racing we saw an incredible 80 minutes of racing from the elite men with a last lap full of drama as Simon Andreassen secured the round two win. Following an attack on lap seven Victor Koretzky's lead looked unmatched until a drivetrain issue saw him drop back to fifth, opening up the lead position with half a lap left. The race ended with a four-way sprint as Simon Andreassen managed to best Victor Koretzky, Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo to the line.
Elite Women:
1st.
Haley Batten: 1:23:042nd.
Jenny Rissveds: 1:23:21 // (+17)3rd.
Savilia Blunk: 1:23:44 // (+40)4th.
Alessandra Keller: 1:24:09 // (+1:05)5th.
Anne Terpstra: 1:24:50 // (+1:46)
Elite Men:
1st.
Simon Andreassen: 1:20:002nd.
Victor Koretzky: 1:20:01 // (+1)3rd.
Alan Hatherly: 1:20:01 // (+1)4th.
Filippo Colombo: 1:20:01 // (+1)5th.
Jordan Sarrou: 1:20:10 // (+10)
U23 Men
1st.
Riley Amos: 1:01:512nd.
Finn Treudler: 1:01:58 // (+7)3rd.
Alex Malacarne: 1:02:10 // (+19 )4th.
Bjorn Riley: 1:02:20 // (+29 )5th.
Luke Wiedmann: 1:03:12 // (+1:21 )
U23 Women
1st.
Kira Böhm: 1:04:532nd.
Emilly Johnston: 1:05:05 // (+12 )3rd.
Valentina Corvi: 1:05:29 // (+36 )4th.
Ginia Caluori: 1:06:23 // (+1:30 )5th.
Olivia Onesti: 1:06:48 // (+1:55 )
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With the World Cup back in Europe and the first round of the Marathon World Cup series, the race schedule sees a shakeup in Nove Mesto. The U23 XCC racing will remain in the Friday afternoon slot before the elite's Short Track race will be shown live on Saturday morning. The full-length XCO races for the U23s will follow in the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday sees both the Marathon racing and the elite XCO races. All times CESTThursday, May 23
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Men Only
• 13:00-15:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 15:00-17:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Women Only
• 17:00-18:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 WomenFriday, May 24
• 09:00-10:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Men Only
• 10:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 11:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Women Only
• 12:45-13:45 // Official XCC Training - U23 Only
• 14:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women U23
• 14:35 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men U23
• 15:30-16:15 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All RidersSaturday, May 25
• 09:15-10:15 // Official XCC Training - Elite Only
• 10:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women Elite
• 11:05 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men Elite
• 12:00-12:45 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 14:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23
• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23Sunday, May 14
• 07:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Marathon - Women
• 08:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Marathon - Men
• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 14:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
After the dry and dusty open Brazilian rounds of the 2024 XC World Cup series riders are back in Europe for round three and with it the first wet weather race week of the season. Thursday, May 23Turning cloudy with a shower in places this afternoon // 20°C // 55% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hFriday, May 24Cloudy with a passing shower or two in the afternoon // 18°C // 70% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, May 25Rather cloudy; a morning shower in spots followed by a little rain in the afternoon // 19°C // 73% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/hSunday, May 26A morning thunderstorm in a couple of spots; otherwise, considerable cloudiness // 21°C // 42% probability of precipitation // wind 13km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, May 23 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Nove Mesto?
Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj, who came third in the XCC, started his 2023 season in a big way taking his first even XCO win. Second-placed Dario Lillo fought hard to make it his day, but a gap built on the fourth full lap was too difficult to overcome. The Swiss rider had to settle for the silver medal at round one. In another heavily contested fight on course, Tom Schellekens pulled a final lap attack to push past Oleksandr Hudyma and secure third.
Next up was the U23 Women, here we saw a very different performance with Sofie Pedersen launching out of the start and never looking back to start off her season in the best possible way. For a while, she did have some race companions with Swiss riders Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blöchlinger following for a short period, a rear wheel mechanical ended Ronja Blöchlinger's chances of a top result. Ginia Caluori was the last rider standing in the way of the win. Ginia Caluori couldn't match the downhill speed of the leader and a gap began to grow that could not be closed, it would build to 30 seconds by the finish line.
The next morning with conditions still dry and dusty, for now, it was the turn of the Elite Women to tackle the Czech roots and rocks. In the early stages of the race, Evie Richards looked dominant building a lead of around 10 seconds after the second full lap. Sadly it was not the British rider's big day as she flatted just short of the tech zone and a long pit stop ruined any chance at joining back with the leading riders. With Evie Richards off the front of the race, it was down to world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and the young multi-discipline talent of Puck Pieterse. The story of the race was set as the two leading riders played a dramatic game of cat and mouse across the closing laps. As the race entered its final lap, it looked like Pauline Ferrand Prevot would take it holding an advantage of seven seconds, but a big push from Puck Pieterse saw this disappear. Not wanting to go into the finish area alongside the current world champion Puck Pieterse launched an all-out attack into the Cannondale BMX section and was able to hold a small lead into the finish area and take a huge first elite XCO victory.
Ensuring that things were not easy for the Elite Men the predicted wet weather rolled in just in time to soak the course making the already slippery rock and roots just a little bit harder. With wins the past two times he has raced the XCO at Nove Mesto all eyes were on Tom Pidcock, this was very much his race to lose after coming from last to first in the XCC racing. Although Tom Pidcock was now starting on the front row, his fellow riders did not make this an easy win. After an incredibly fast start from Luca Schwarzbauer, it only took the start loop and first lap for Tom Pidcock to take his place at the front.
With the rain continuing to fall, Tom Pidcock and Joshua Dubau made the most of the chasing group struggling to stay upright on the rocky Shimano Expert Climb. The pair pushed hard to open up a sizeable gap of 15 seconds after lap two. From here it was very much a battle between these two as Joshua Dubau put down a flawless ride against Tom Pidcock who continued to make mistakes on the wet course and even crashed after taking the wrong line through a corner. For a while, it looked like Joshua Dubau could hold the gap created by the crash, but the Olympic champion caught the leader with two laps to go. In a nail-biting conclusion, Tom Pidcock waited right until the entrance to the final singletrack section to launch an attack creating a small gap to the line and take his third consecutive win in Nove Mesto.
Who has Won here Before?
Nove Mesto has a history of producing first-time winners with Pidcock, Lecomte, Avancini, Andreassen and Van der Poel all breaking their ducks here since 2019. Beyond that, the results list reads like a who's who of 2010s cross country with successes for Pendrel, Neff, Prevot and Kulhavy. Tom Pidcock has won the last three times we visited Nove Mesto and the big question of the weekend is can he make it four in a row after skipping the first two World Cup races of 2024?
2011:
Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy
Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel
2012:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel
2013:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Tanja Zakelj
2014:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2015:
Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy
Elite Women: Jolanda Neff
2016:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Annika Langvad
2017:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Annika Langvad
2018:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Annika Langvad
2019:
Elite Men: Mathieu van der Poel
Elite Women: Kate Courtney
2020 double-header:
Elite Men: Simon Andreassen, Henrique Avancini
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
2021:
Elite Men: Tom Pidcock
Elite Women: Loana Lecomte
2022:
Elite Men: Tom Pidcock
Elite Women: Rebecca Henderson
2023:
Elite Men: Tom Pidcock
Elite Women: Puck Pieterse
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Nove Mesto coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, race analysis and more.
XCC Elite M&W + XCO U23 M&W Saturday
XCO Elite M&W Sunday
Racebook here: ucimtbworldseries.com/content/22592/01HYDSPPZSW7V4D4RQHQ0HMNH2.pdf