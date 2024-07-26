Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Paris Olympics MTB XC

After some incredible World Cup racing so far in 2024, it is now time for the biggest MTB race of the year as some of the top XC racers head to Paris to fight for a gold medal.
The track
The fresh course at Élancourt Hill, southwest of Paris, will produce flat-out racing across the gravel-heavy course. With a mix of wider gravel climbs and some technical man-made features the course designed by Nick Floros, who was behind the previous Olympic tracks in Rio and Tokyo, may not offer the same level of challenge seen at World Cups but it will produce some fast laps from the world's best.
What Happened at the Last World Cup Round?
After the downpour the day before making things slick for the downhill races, the weather in Les Gets for the XC racing was far brighter as the track continued to dry out through the day.
Puck Pieterse secured her first XCO race win in 2024 as started the build-up to the Olympic Games with a dominant performance in France. Pieterse was in the lead from the top of the first climb as she was unrivalled on the ascents and could speed through the muddy off-cambers. Candice Lill had another career-best result as she crossed the line in second place, 2:37 back. Overall series leader Alessandra Keller held third place, a little over three minutes off the winning pace.
Alan Hatherly made it three perfect weekends in Les Gets as he had his first elite World Cup XCO win. Hatherly was strong from the start as he fought off multiple challenges to the lead to cross the line with a one-and-a-half-minute gap to Mathias Flückiger. Flückiger has a great ride as he is building fitness ahead of the Olympic games. Simon Andreassen made it two Cannondale riders in the top five, besting Luca Braidot to the finish in a sprint.
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:29:12
2nd. Candice Lill: 1:31:49 / +2:37
3rd. Alessandra Keller: 1:32:19 / +3:07
4th. Jenny Rissveds: 1:32:50 / +3:38
5th. Anne Terpstra: 1:33:26 / +4:14
Elite Men
1st. Alan Hatherly: 1:23:14
2nd. Mathias Flückiger: 1:24:25 / +1:31
3rd. Simon Andreassen: 1:25:16 / +2:02
4th. Luca Braidot: 1:25:19 / +2:05
5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:25:33 / +2:19
Full results can be found here
.
What Happened at the Test Event
Riders got their first taste of the new Olympic course last September at the official test event. While not every rider would have been going full race-pace we saw a big win for Loana Lecomte in the women's racing securing a 39-second lead. Laura Stigger took 2nd with nearly another 20 seconds back to Pauline Ferrand Prevot who sits alongside Lecomte as one of the favourites this weekend.
In the men's racing, there was another French winner as Victor Koretzky crossed the line one second ahead of Anton Cooper. Nino Schurter crossed the line four seconds back in third place before another ten seconds to fourth-placed Jordan Sarrou.
Women
1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:12:49
2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:13:28
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:13:45
4th. Haley Batten: 1:13:50
5th. Sina Frei: 1:14:02
Men
1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:14:16
2nd. Anton Cooper: 1:14:17
3rd. Nino Schurter: 1:14:20
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:14:30
5th. Gunnar Holmgren: 1:14:41
Women
Men
Previous Olympic Winners
2021:
Elite Men: Tom Pidcock
Elite Women: Jolanda Neff
2016:
Elite Men: Nino Schurter
Elite Women: Jenny Rissveds
2012:
Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavý
Elite Women: Julie Bresset
2008:
Elite Men: Julien Absalon
Elite Women: Sabine Spitz
2004:
Elite Men: Julien Absalon
Elite Women: Gunn-Rita Dahle
2000:
Elite Men: Miguel Martinez
Elite Women: Paola Pezzo
1996:
Elite Men: Bart Brentjens
Elite Women: Paola Pezzo
See the complete entry list for the Paris Olympics here
.
Weather forecast
The weather is looking perfect for the mountain bike racing at the Games with high temperatures and almost no chance of rain to chance things up during the races on Sunday and Monday. Sunday, July 28
- Women's RaceWarmer and less humid with periods of clouds and sun; have your sunglasses handy; great day to be outside // 26°C // 0% precipitation // wind 9km/h Monday, July 29
- Men's RaceVery warm with plenty of sunshine; use sunscreen for extended time outdoors // 29°C // 1% precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, July 25 from Accuweather
.
How to watch
The Olympic XC racing is set to start on Sunday with the women's racing kicking things off before the men take to the course on Monday. Check out the timings and where you can watch below. Sunday, July 28
• 13:10 CEST / 4:10 PDT / 7:10 EDT / 12:10 BST / 23:10 NZST / 21:10 AEST // Women's Olympic XCMonday, July 29
• 13:10 CEST / 4:10 PDT / 7:10 EDT / 12:10 BST / 23:10 NZST / 21:10 AEST // Men's Olympic XCSee what time the events will be taking place in your city using timeanddate.comYou can view a full list of broadcasters here. Velo have a fully detailed breakdown for all the cycling events at this year's Olympic games here.Note: Please check for broadcast times with your local provider.