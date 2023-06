Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup

What happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Bex Baraona: 29:52.010

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 30:00.230

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:17.740

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:40.730

5th. Morgane Charre: 30:41.860

6th. Barbora Prudkova: 30:50.600

7th. Leanna Curtis: 31:02.090

8th. Raphaela Richter: 31:02.730

9th. Katy Winton: 31:04.290

10th. Kate Weatherly: 31:13.240



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 25:52.860

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 26:00.450

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 26:17.910

4th. Jack Moir: 26:21.420

5th. Martin Maes: 26:24.610

6th. Youn Deniaud: 26:28.180

7th. Charlie Murray: 26:29.240

8th. Dan Booker: 26:31.550

9th. Matthew Walker: 26:32.050

10th. Ed Masters: 26:32.090

U21 Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 31:40.050

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 33:16.230

3rd. Lia Ladbrook: 33:17.520

4th. Xanthe Robb: 33:25.240

5th. Emmy Lan: 33:27.140



U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 27:02.420

2nd. Cooper Lowe: 27:09.710

3rd. Lisandru Bertini: 27:12.490

4th. Lief Rodgers: 27:24.410

5th. Harvey Lee: 27:30.520



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 847

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 830

3rd. Ella Conolly: 778

4th. Hattie Harnden: 760

5th. Morgane Charre: 737

6th. Kate Weatherly: 491

7th. Barbora Prudkova: 487

8th. Rae Morrison: 476

9th. Raphaela Richter: 455

10th. Leanna Curtis: 412

11th. Melanie Pugin: 394

12th. Katy Winton: 359

13th. Gloria Scarsi: 351

14th. Florencia Espineira: 312

15th. Chloe Taylor: 290

16th. Vali Höll: 269

17th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 256

18th. Polly Henderson: 256

19th. Lisa Baumann: 252

20th. Amy Morrison: 235

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 782

2nd. Dan Booker: 708

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 689

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 641

5th. Jesse Melamed: 584

6th. Rhys Verner: 528

7th. Connor Fearon: 527

8th. Jack Moir: 489

9th. Youn Deniaud: 485

10th. Ed Masters: 480

11th. Ryan Gilchrist: 473

12th. Martin Maes: 465

13th. Charlie Murray: 431

14th. Matt Walker: 405

15th. Zakarias Johansen: 378

16th. José Borges: 346

17th. Alex Rudeau: 346

18th. Dimitri Tordo: 337

19th. Greg Callaghan: 334

20th. Hugo Pigeon: 320



U21 Women:



1st. Emmy Lan: 256

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 202

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 134

4th. Xanthe Robb: 103

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 81

6th. Sophie Riva: 55

7th. Lily Boucher: 30

8th. Justine Henry: 20

U21 Men:



1st. Sascha Kim: 241

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 219

3rd. Will Hynes: 178

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 168

5th. Jack Piercy: 137

6th. Johnathan Helly: 136

7th. Harvey Lee: 123

8th. Lee Witzerman: 120

9th. Alexis Icardo: 113

10th. Bailey Christie: 109



Where is the Opening Round?

What Happened Last Time We Saw a Race Here?

Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 24:50.36

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 25:04.57

3rd. Morgane Charre: 25:32.41

4th. Estelle Charles: 25:55.33

5th. Morgane Jonnier: 26:12.85



Elite Men



1st. Adrien Dailly: 21:30.49

2nd. Florian Nicolai: 21:51.07

3rd. Jack Moir: 21:53.13

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 21:53.28

5th. Ed Masters: 21:57.65





Full Results:

Elite Women

Top 50 Elite Men

What are the Stages?

Total:

Hiroshima Mon Amour:

Oltrefinale:

Armuin:

Dolcenera:

Spillpietra:

Cuore Di Cervo:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 1 // Practice

Friday, June 2 // E-EDR

Saturday, June 3 // EDR

How to Follow the Racing?

After a two-month break, the Enduro World Cup series is back as it returns to Pietra Ligure for the first time since 2020. Following the opening rounds in Tasmania riders will now kick off the next batch of races in Europe offering a very different challenge to the first two races of the season. The last time we saw international enduro racing visit this venue we were given tight times, unpredictable results, rain and a few injuries across a packed day of racing. Here is everything you need to know before the third round of the Enduro World Cup on Saturday, June 3.The second round of the 2023 World Cup series saw riders take on six stages across 42.5km with 1444 meters of descending. It would end up being a big weekend for the Yeti team as Bex Baraona and Richie Rude took three stages apiece to take the win in Derby.The Yeti riders did not have an easy ride on the granite slabs and boulders of Derby, but consistent stage times kept them at the front of the race and allowed them to secure the top podium spot and shift them into the overall series lead.After the second round of the 2023 World Cup Enduro series Bex Baraona took a big jump in the standings with her win sending her up from fourth place to first. Going into this weekend Bex Baraona holds a 17-point lead against Isabeau Courudrier with Ella Conolly remaining a constant threat in third place.In the Elite Men's 2023 series standings, Richie Rude's Derby victory saw a bump from 7th at round one to the top position with a points advantage of 74. Dan Booker is holding strong in second place after his home races in Tasmania, he was very quick at the opening rounds and is one to watch as racing moves to Europe. Luke Meier-Smith is another Australian rider to watch as he sits in third following a win at the first round before struggling at round two with illness.While it may have only held one big international enduro race with its EWS debut in 2020 Pietra Ligure has been a favorite among the Superenduro series. Nestled just 5km down Italy's Ligurian coast from Finale Ligure it features the same beautiful Italian landscapes of Finale and has plenty of incredible trails for riders to test their skills. Expect the same tricky rocky, tight and dusty trails as Finale as riders have plenty of tech to challenge them for round three of the 2023 season.Pietra Ligure has only ever held one international-level enduro race before when it filled in as a last-minute replacement EWS round during the shortened pandemic affected 2020 season. While it may have been a replacement round in a heavily affected season of racing the venue's EWS debut provided plenty of exciting racing with the French dominating the podiums.56km / 3105m descent / 2070m climb (Riders will have a shuttle to help them around part of the course.)5.07km / 760m descent - Stage 13.9km / 690m descent - Stage 20.85km / 120m descent - Stage 31.02km / 255m descent - Stage 41.88km / 240m descent - Stage 51.28km / 220m descent - Stage 6The weather is looking mixed for this week's racing as while the temperatures are high there is a threat of thunderstorms and rain. Currently, there is a yellow warning for thunderstorms throughout the race weekend that could pose some difficulties for the third round of World Cup enduro racing.Weather forecast as of Thursday, June 1 from Accuweather As with the EWS racing you can follow live timing on the UCI Mtb World Series site or with Pinkbike's own and hopefully coherent live results and updates. We expect racing to kick off at 8 am local time on Saturday, June 3 (9 am GMT Saturday, June 3 // 1 am PDT Saturday, June 3). Highlights are expected to be released on the UCI Mtb World Series YouTube channel.We also have Polygon Factory Racing's Dan Wolfe once again providing trackside updates on our Instagram account. Stay tuned for more coverage, photo epics and race analysis on the site across the weekend.