Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup

What happened at the Last Round?

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Bex Baraona: 29:52.010

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 30:00.230

3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:17.740

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:40.730

5th. Morgane Charre: 30:41.860

6th. Barbora Prudkova: 30:50.600

7th. Leanna Curtis: 31:02.090

8th. Raphaela Richter: 31:02.730

9th. Katy Winton: 31:04.290

10th. Kate Weatherly: 31:13.240



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 25:52.860

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 26:00.450

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 26:17.910

4th. Jack Moir: 26:21.420

5th. Martin Maes: 26:24.610

6th. Youn Deniaud: 26:28.180

7th. Charlie Murray: 26:29.240

8th. Dan Booker: 26:31.550

9th. Matthew Walker: 26:32.050

10th. Ed Masters: 26:32.090

U21 Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 31:40.050

2nd. Elly Hoskin: 33:16.230

3rd. Lia Ladbrook: 33:17.520

4th. Xanthe Robb: 33:25.240

5th. Emmy Lan: 33:27.140



U21 Men



1st. Sascha Kim: 27:02.420

2nd. Cooper Lowe: 27:09.710

3rd. Lisandru Bertini: 27:12.490

4th. Lief Rodgers: 27:24.410

5th. Harvey Lee: 27:30.520



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women:



1st. Bex Baraona: 847

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 830

3rd. Ella Conolly: 778

4th. Hattie Harnden: 760

5th. Morgane Charre: 737

6th. Kate Weatherly: 491

7th. Barbora Prudkova: 487

8th. Rae Morrison: 476

9th. Raphaela Richter: 455

10th. Leanna Curtis: 412

11th. Melanie Pugin: 394

12th. Katy Winton: 359

13th. Gloria Scarsi: 351

14th. Florencia Espineira: 312

15th. Chloe Taylor: 290

16th. Vali Höll: 269

17th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 256

18th. Polly Henderson: 256

19th. Lisa Baumann: 252

20th. Amy Morrison: 235

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 782

2nd. Dan Booker: 708

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 689

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 641

5th. Jesse Melamed: 584

6th. Rhys Verner: 528

7th. Connor Fearon: 527

8th. Jack Moir: 489

9th. Youn Deniaud: 485

10th. Ed Masters: 480

11th. Ryan Gilchrist: 473

12th. Martin Maes: 465

13th. Charlie Murray: 431

14th. Matt Walker: 405

15th. Zakarias Johansen: 378

16th. José Borges: 346

17th. Alex Rudeau: 346

18th. Dimitri Tordo: 337

19th. Greg Callaghan: 334

20th. Hugo Pigeon: 320



U21 Women:



1st. Emmy Lan: 256

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 202

3rd. Elly Hoskin: 134

4th. Xanthe Robb: 103

5th. Lia Ladbrook: 81

6th. Sophie Riva: 55

7th. Lily Boucher: 30

8th. Justine Henry: 20

U21 Men:



1st. Sascha Kim: 241

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 219

3rd. Will Hynes: 178

4th. Lisandru Bertini: 168

5th. Jack Piercy: 137

6th. Johnathan Helly: 136

7th. Harvey Lee: 123

8th. Lee Witzerman: 120

9th. Alexis Icardo: 113

10th. Bailey Christie: 109



Where is the Opening Round?

What Happened Last Time We Saw a Race Here?

Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 24:50.36

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 25:04.57

3rd. Morgane Charre: 25:32.41

4th. Estelle Charles: 25:55.33

5th. Morgane Jonnier: 26:12.85



Elite Men



1st. Adrien Dailly: 21:30.49

2nd. Florian Nicolai: 21:51.07

3rd. Jack Moir: 21:53.13

4th. Dimitri Tordo: 21:53.28

5th. Ed Masters: 21:57.65





Full Results:

Elite Women

Top 50 Elite Men

What are the Stages?

Total:

Hiroshima Mon Amour:

Oltrefinale:

Armuin:

Dolcenera:

Spillpietra:

Cuore Di Cervo:

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 1 // Practice

Friday, June 2 // E-EDR

Saturday, June 3 // EDR

How to Follow the Racing?