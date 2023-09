Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Race Briefing

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Junior Women



1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:07.007

2nd. Sacha Mills: 4:10.405

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:10.550

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:11.448

5th. Sacha Earnest: 4:13.937



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:25.358

2nd. Jon Mozell: 3:29.085

3rd. Evan Medcalf: 3:29.136

4th. Léo Abella: 3:29.858

5th. Kimi Viardot: 3:32.600



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

What's the Track Like?



Ben Cathro, Thibault Laly, and Jackson Connelly head down a wet Snowshoe track last year.

Ben Cathro, Thibault Laly, and Jackson Connelly head down a wet Snowshoe track last year. Track Stats:

Length: 1.9km

Descent: 411m

First World Cup Appearance: 2019

Elevation Profile:



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, September 27

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, September 27

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

What Happened Last Time in Snowshoe?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250

4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013

5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714

4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127

2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452

3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032



How to Follow the Racing?

After six rounds in Europe, the 2023 World Cup series heads across the pond for the first of two North American rounds to close out the season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's seventh round at Snowshoe.After a two-week break since the incredible last round of frantic racing in Les Gets the DH World Cup season has crossed over to North America for the final races of the year with Snowshoe hosting the seventh round. Snowshoe kicks off the first of two back-to-back World Cup rounds in North America with the series moving onto the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne next week. Quickly becoming a modern classic World Cup venue Snowshoe has delivered some of the most exciting racing in recent years and we think the 2023 event will be no different.Since it first appeared on the World Cup circuit in 2019 the American venue has yet to deliver a repeat elite men's winner and with the incredible stats that no elite male rider has won more than once so far in 2023 we could be in for even more unpredictable racing. On the elite women's side, Vali Höll has performed very well here, winning two of the four recent World Cup races here. Vali will be looking for redemption after a crash in the top turns at the last round.Heading into Snowshoe the overall standings are either wide open or very tight at the top. Currently, The Junior Men's overall has Ryan Pinkerton holding a clear lead of 88 points after three race wins in a row. Valentina Roa Sanchez has a tighter lead in the Junior Women's overall title fight as she leads Lisa Bouladou by only 10 points. Moving to the Elite and Loic Bruni still leads the men as he sits ahead of Jackson Goldstone by 57 points. The whole of the top four elite men are split by less than 200 points. Vali Höll is really running away with the elite women's overall title as she is over 400 points clear of Nina Hoffmann and she could wrap up the title this weekend if things go very well for her.During the two-week break after the wild weekend in Les Gets some of the field decided to head over to America one week early and take part in the Fox US Open. In the downhill race, we saw Dakotah Norton and Nina Hoffmann take the top spots on the podium and the $15,000 prize money. Dakotah Norton has been having an amazing back-half of the season and will definitely be a rider to watch as he will be hoping to get another podium finish and maybe a first World Cup win in Snowshoe.We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the penultimate round of DH racing in Snowshoe.Conditions were incredibly loose in Les Gets for the sixth round of the 2023 season as the already dry course was thick with dust. Valentina Roa Sanchez bested the anti-grip as she ended the race 3.398 seconds up on Sacha Mills. Valentina also takes over the series lead into the final two rounds. Lais Bonnaure was the best Junior French rider at home as she crossed the line with a time good enough for third, 3.543 back.Ryan Pinkerton was wild in the French dust as he was unmatched on his way to winning by 3.727 seconds. Sitting behind the back-to-back World Cup winner Jon Mozell secured second place after sitting in the hot seat for most of the racing. Evan Medcalf made it three North American riders in the top three as he went 3.778 back.Marine Cabirou took her first win since the 2020 World Cup season as she was dominant on home soil. With the race favorite Vali Höll crashing out on the first turn Marine Cabirou secured a huge win as she bested Monika Hrastnik by 3.979 seconds. Nina Hoffmann overcame an illness to leave Les Gets with a third-place finish.Les Gets delivered another French elite men's win as Benoit Coulanges finally won his first elite World Cup and made it a perfect weekend. It's been a long time coming but finally, Benoit reached the top of the podium as he beat Andreas Kolb by 0.16 seconds and continued the 2023 trend of a different elite men's winner at every round.After the sixth round of the 2023 season, it is Valentina Roa Sanchez, Ryan Pinkerton, Vali Höll and Loic Bruni who lead the overall standings.The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:30-14:00 // Training - Group B• 14:00-15:30 // Training - Group A• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-16:45 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenFor the penultimate round of the 2023 season, it looks like we are in for some great conditions that will offer a mostly dry week of weather although there could be a few showers to spice up the track in Snowshoe.Weather forecast as of Monday, September 25 from Accuweather In the Junior Racing, Gracey Hemstreet mastered the tough conditions to come out on top by just over three seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line in second place and 2021 World Champion Izabela Yankova finished in third. For the Junior Men, it was once again Jackson Goldstone on the top step of the podium as he found over five seconds on Tegan Cruz. Sebastian Holguin Villa completed the top three, nine seconds off the pace.Camille Balanche backed up her top qualifying run with the win in Snowshoeas she managed to go the whole week without a crash in the slippy conditions. Camille's wild run placed her four seconds up on Myriam Nicole who had a big mistake in the third split. Nina Hoffmann wrapped up the top three, six seconds behind.What a race for the Elite Men, the track was drying but it still wasn't easy for the final riders. After not even thinking he would race Amaury Pierron proved once again why he is the rider to beat this year pulling a first World Cup win away from Bernard Kerr. Mountain biking's fastest vlogger still managed to take his best results in 15 years of racing with 2nd place and only 0.4 seconds back.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Snowshoe coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.