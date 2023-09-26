Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Race Briefing

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Junior Women



1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:07.007

2nd. Sacha Mills: 4:10.405

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:10.550

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:11.448

5th. Sacha Earnest: 4:13.937



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:25.358

2nd. Jon Mozell: 3:29.085

3rd. Evan Medcalf: 3:29.136

4th. Léo Abella: 3:29.858

5th. Kimi Viardot: 3:32.600



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

What's the Track Like?



Ben Cathro, Thibault Laly, and Jackson Connelly head down a wet Snowshoe track last year. Track Stats:

Length: 1.9km

Descent: 411m

First World Cup Appearance: 2019

Elevation Profile:



When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, September 27

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, September 27

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

What Happened Last Time in Snowshoe?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250

4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013

5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714

4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127

2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452

3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032



How to Follow the Racing?