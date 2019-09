Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Snowshoe World Cup DH

The track

Last round recap

Overall Standings

MEN

1st // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 1312

2nd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 1222

3rd // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 1094

4th // Danny HART // GBR // 883

5th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 859

6th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 781

7th // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR // 745

8th // Brook MACDONALD // NZL // 491

9th // David TRUMMER // AUT // 485

10th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 484



WOMEN

1st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 1460

2nd // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 1310

3rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 819

4th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 754

5th // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 730

6th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 689

7th // Emilie SIEGENTHALER // SUI // 612

8th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 610

9th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 576

10th // Mariana SALAZAR // ESA // 528



Weather forecast

Thursday, September 5 - Timed Training

Partly cloudy // 22°C // 30% precipitation // wind 11km/h



Friday, September 6 - Qualification

Mainly sunny // 26°C // 10% precipitation // wind 15km/h



Saturday, September 7 - Finals

Sunny // 23°C // 0% precipitation // wind 15km/h



Weather forecast as of Thursday, September 5. Live updates from

Schedule

Thursday, September 5

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

How to watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Amaury PIERRON

2 // Troy BROSNAN

3 // Loic BRUNI

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Marine CABIROU

2 // Myriam NICOLE

3 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE



It seemed that the champagne had barely stopped flowing at Mont-Sainte-Anne and the athletes were already at the airport in Quebec, headed to the final World Cup race of the season in Snowshoe, West Virginia. It's been over four months since the season kicked off in Maribor and while racers are starting to feel fatigued after a long season, we know they'll put it all on the line once again to try and finish on a high at round 8 on American soil.Vali Höll and Thibaut Daprela have already sealed up the overall 2019 World Cup DH Junior titles, but the overall titles in the Elite categories are still within reach for several athletes. Check out our Who Can Win the Overall Title article to see who the favourites are for the 2019 World Cup titles.Let's take a look at the course, what the weather conditions look like, and who we think the favourites are to take the win on this brand new course.The new Snowshoe track has a little bit of everything, from rock gardens to slopestyle jumps to high-speed grass corners. It's a brand new course designed by Sean Leader and Neko Mulally.World Championships is still fresh on the mind, but what happened at the last stop before Worlds?Marine Cabirou snagged her second-ever World Cup win just ahead of title rival Tracey Hannah after they played a game of split ping pong over the length of the track, Caibrou eventually eeking out a margin of just under 3 tenths. There was then a gap of 7 seconds before the riders came in thick and fast with home hero Emilie Siegenthaler coming in third ahead of Kiwi Kate Weatherly and another Swiss rider in Camille Balanche who got her second podium in as many races. In behind them came Eleonora Farina, Monika Hrastnik, Raphaela Richter, Veronika Widmann, and Sian A'Hern.With the rain halting, the track then proceeded to dry throughout the men's finals with the track conditions improving rider to rider. Last man down Danny Hart just couldn't match his qualifying prowess and faded to 5th, opening the door for Amaury Pierron to take his third win of the season. He and Bruni have taken three apiece with Greenland the only other rider to get in on the number 1 action this season. Greg Minnaar came closest to Pierron just under a second back with overall leader Loic Bruni coming home 3rd, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart rounded out the podium. Laurie Greenland, Dean Lucas, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson, and Florent Payet completed the top ten.The forecast for this weekend is looking perfect for a weekend of bike racing.• 08:30 - 11:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Group B• 12:00 - 15:15 Official Downhill Training >>> Group A• 15:30 - 17:00 Downhill Timed Training Session >>> World Cup Top 60 Men Elite, Top 15 Women Elite, Top 10 Men Juniors and Top 3 Women Juniors• 08:30 - 10:00 Official Downhill Training >>> Group B• 10:15 – 11:45 Official Downhill Training >>> Group A• 12:15 World Cup Downhill - Seeding Run - Women Juniors• 12:30 World Cup Downhill - Qualifying Round Run - Men Juniors• 13:30 World Cup Downhill - Qualifying Round - Women Elite• 14:00 World Cup Downhill - Qualifying Round - Men Elite• 08:15 - 9:15 Official Downhill Training >>> Women Juniors, Men Juniors and Women Elite (outside top 5) qualified for the final• 09:45 World Cup Downhill - Final - Women Juniors• 10:15 World Cup Downhill - Final - Men Juniors• 11:00 - 12:00 Official Downhill Training >>> Top 5 Women Elite and Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 World Cup Downhill - Final - Women Elite• 13:30 World Cup Downhill - Final - Men Elite• Followed by downhill awards ceremony for all categoriesPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Snowshoe this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the eighth round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, September 7 at 12:30pm EST.Snowshoe DHI Women: September 7 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm ESTSnowshoe DHI Men: September 7 Live on Red Bull TV 13:30 pm ESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Friday. Check out our analysis of the season so far here