Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:14:51

2nd. Puck Pieterse: +38

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:14

4th. Haley Batten: +1:34

5th. Savilia Blunk: +2:28

Elite Men



1st. Victory Koretzky: 1:26:45

2nd. Nino Schurter: +17

3rd. Vlad Dascalu: +21

4th. Marcel Guerrini: +26

5th. Joshua Dubau: +31



U23 Women



1st. Noëlle Buri: 59:56

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: +24

3rd. Noemie Garnier: +58

4th. Samara Maxwell: +1:18

5th. Adéla Holubová: +1:18

U23 Men



1st. Riley Amos: 1:01:14

2nd. Adrien Boichis: +13

3rd. Luca Martin: +31

4th. Dario Lillo: +1:01

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:14



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, September 28

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

What Happened Last Time in Snowshoe?

Elite Women (7 Laps)



1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:35

2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:25:12

3rd. Anne Terpstra: 1:25:25

4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:42

5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:59



Elite Men (8 Laps)



1st. David Valero Serrano: 1:25:11

2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:25:16

3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:25:22

4th. Christopher Blevins: 1:25:22

5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:25:31



U23 Women (5 Laps)



1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:26

2nd. Luisa Daubermann: 1:03:09

3rd. Madigan Munro: 1:04:04

4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:04:41

5th. Tamara Wiedmann: 1:05:34



U23 Men (6 Laps)



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:01:33

2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:01:34

3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:01:38

4th. Luca Martin: 1:01:56

5th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:02:11



How to Follow the Racing?