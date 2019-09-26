Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure

Given that enduro was invented in France, it's no surprise that they are the big favorites for both the men's and women's competitions. In the men's race they have the 2nd, 3rd and 4th ranked rider in the world in their team but the biggest indication of the depth of their strength are the names that are missing: Dailly, Oton, Bailly Maitre, Barelli, Lapeyrie and more. Canada's team also looks super strong this year with Remi Gauvin coming off the back of his best-ever season and Jesse Melamed recovering strongly from his mid-season injury. Rhys Verner completes their line up after finishing 34th overall this year. Finally, New Zealand have a great all-round squad with Matt Walker, Keegan Wright and Cole Lucas, how much will they miss Ed Masters after the season of his life though?



In the women's race, France looks strongest on paper again. Courdurier is the woman to beat this year having won 49 stages this season. Morgane Charre has been super consistent all season and finished fourth while Pugin has placed well at all the events she has entered. British women have flooded the top ten this year with Connolly, Winton Baraona and Cook all registering strong results throughout the year. Their consistency and camaraderie should deliver them to a strong overall result this weekend. The Gehrig Twins both picked up their best results of the season Zermatt and they lead the Swiss team alongside World Cup downhiller Carina Cappellari, who should all be fast in Finale.