Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure

Finale Ligure closes the season once again for enduro but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS but as a new competition - the Trophy of Nations. Now that the EWS is affiliated with the UCI, they are able to hand out rainbow jerseys and crown an official World Champion. However, unlike the downhill or XC World Championships, where riders race for National Federations but compete individually, the Trophy of Nations is a team competition with the top 3 ranked riders for each nation competing and all earning a jersey if they win.
Alongside the main event will be a non-national team competition, an individual competition and even an industry competition. All the winners will be crowned in the usual fashion, on the beaches of the Mediterranean on Sunday evening.
Let's get into all the details for the weekend ahead:
The Format
The race will follow a similar format to most enduro races with five stages spread across one day, the big difference here is the team element. Teams are made up of three members selected based on their world ranking as of August 12.
Each team has 1 minute to drop into the stage together, with a 1-minute gap to the next time. The order of the three riders and the gaps they decide on within that minute is up to them decide. The Nations' teams are seeded by their highest-ranked rider. The individual times of each rider in the team on all stages are combined per stage to determine the overall result.
The order of the three riders in the team on all stages are combined per stage to determine the overall result.
.
The CourseTOTAL RACE | 59km | 2300m descentSTAGE 1 | Roller Coaster | 6,39km | 648m descent
Roller Coaster is, without doubt, one of the most important and famous trails of the area. With its turns, compressions and natural bumps, it’s a complete stage. Before the start, the riders will be able to discover an installation made inside the woods by artists like Alessandro Tambresoni, Mario Nebbiolo, Nico Accame, Serfio Olivotti, and Simone Lammardo. STAGE 2 | Kill Bill 2 to Cacciatore | 3,26km | 458m descent
These two trails linked together start at the Church of Madonna della Guardia. Kill Bill 2 is technical in its first part into the chestnuts trees but the riders can still find some flow between the steep and tight sections. The last half of the stage is completely different, with more rocks, a steep section and at least two big rock steps to clear.STAGE 3 | Ivoland | 2,32km | 222m descent
Ivoland's name is a tribute to one of the most active trail builders in this area, Ivo Camilli. Two important pedaling sections connect two completely different trail sections as riders pass under the Cromagnon cliffs, one of the most photographed spots in the world. STAGE 4 | Ruggeta | 2,24km | 208m descent
For the fourth stage of the day, the riders will feel a change of scenery out onto the mountainside. It’s not a technical stage but it will sap the energy. Passing by special places like caves, old walls and constructions, it’s the testimony of the prehistoric occupations of the area. STAGE 5 | DH Men | 2,36km | 281m descent
Is it even necessary to present it? An iconic trail with stunning scenery, packed with spectators, will end the Trophy of Nations race.
What Happened at the Last Round
It was a race for the history books as Sam Hill and Florian Nicolai went mano-a-mano under the Matterhorn. It came down to the Queen Stage where Sam triumphed and ended up taking the title by 40 points. the race itself went to a returning Martin Maes with Richie Rude rounding out the podium.
Isabeau Courdurier completed a perfect season on a prototype Intense bike leading out Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Raphaela Richter.
Pro Men
1st. Martin Maes: 37:37.02
2nd. Sam Hill: 37:49.65
3rd. Richie Rude: 38:14.70
4th. Kevin Miquel: 38:15.35
5th. Florian Nicolai: 38:31.21
Pro Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 43:56.57
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 44:27.92
3rd. Raphaela Richter: 45:26.99
4th. Ines Thoma: 45:33.88
5th. Anita Gehrig: 46:27.88
The Teams
Note: Italics=reserve rider
Australia
Men
·Sam Hill
·Joshua Carlson
·Connor Fearon
Belgium
Men
·Martin Maes
·Bart De Vocht
·Julien Soussigne
·Tom Maes
Brazil
Men
·Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas
·Guilherme Renke
·Ronny Renke
Canada
Men
·Remi Gauvin
·Rhys Verner
·Jesse Melamed
·Mckay Vezina
Women
·Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
·Miranda Miller
·Jennifer McHugh
·Kayla Morin-Blanchette
Chile
Men
·Pedro Burns
·Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil
·Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos
Czech Republic
Men
·Milan Mysik
·Premek Tejchman
·Petr Letak
Women
·Dominika Durcakova
·Andrea Drengubakova
·Misa Pacakova
Denmark
Women
·Jonna Johnsen
·Nina Mezcua-Jensen
·Mette Marie Kronborg
Spain
Men
·Iago Garay
·Gabriel Torralba Garasa
·Edgar Carballo Gonzalez
·Carlos Von Heyden Langelaan
France
Men
·Florian Nicolai
·Kevin Miquel
·Dimitri Tordo
·Adrien Dailly
Women
·Isabeau Courdurier
·Morganne Charre
·Melanie Pugin
·Morgane Jonnier
Great Britain
Men
·Leigh Jonson
·Mathew Stuttard
·Mark Scott
·Elliott Heap
Women
·Becky Cook
·Bex Baraona
·Ella Connolly
·Katy Winton
Germany
Men
·Christian Textor
·Leonhard Putzenlechner
·Christian Derkum
·Leopold Barich
Women
·Ines Thoma
·Sofia Wiedenroth
·Sandra Boerner
Ireland
Men
·Kelan Grant
·Greg Callaghan
·Killiam Callaghan
·Peter Davison
Italy
Men
·Marcello Pesenti
·Mirco Vendemmia
·Erwin Ronzon
·Tommaso Francardo
Women
·Laura Rossin
·Irene Savelli
·Alia Marcellini
Korea
Men
·Sangmok Lim
·Junho Kim
·Minho Jang
Norway
Men
·Espen Johnsen
·Andre Jaksland Aamodt
·Andreas Ohrn
·Anders Guttormson Skarstein
New Zealand
Men
·Matthew Walker
·Cole Lucas
·Keegan Wright
Poland
Men
·Mariusz Jarek
·Michal Makowski
·Lukasz Szymczuk
South Africa
Men
·Matthew Lombardi
·Jason Boulle
·Martin Zietsman
Slovenia
Men
·Vid Persak
·Nejc Huth
·Jan Markic
·Primoz Strancar
Switzerland
Men
·Maxime Chapuis
·Gustav Wildhaber
·Patrick Luthi
·Igor Mueller
Women
·Anita Gehrig
·Carolin Gehrig
·Carina Cappellari
Slovakia
Men
·Martin Knapec
·Lubo Stanos
·Marian Skultety
·Samuel Pivko
Sweden
Men
·Robin Wallner
·Zakarias Blom Johansen
·Alexander Kangas
·Adrian Hornqvist
USA
Men
·Richie Rude
·Shawn Neer
·Cody Kelly
·Peter Ostroski
Women
·Porsha Murdok
·Cooper Ott
·Kathryn Lawrence
·Hannah Bergemann
Weather Forecast
Warm and dry conditions are expected in Finale this weekend.
Friday, September 27
- Training DayTimes of clouds and sun // 21°C // 25% precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, September 28
- Individual and Non-National Team DayTimes of clouds and sun; comfortable // 22°C // 11% precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, September 29
- Trophy of Nations and Industry Race DayPartly sunny // 21°C // 25% precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast from Accuweather
as of September 25.
The ScheduleFriday, September 27
• 08:00-13:00 Training - Stages 1-3
• 13:00-18:00 Training - Stages 4-5Saturday, September 28
• 08:00-17:00 Race - Individual and Non-National Team DaySaturday, September 29
• 08:00-17:00 Race - Industry and Nations Trophy Note: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
Follow Along
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Italy this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from practice and race day, as well as tech bits and news.
Following the Enduro World Series live can be a struggle with remote stages and hundreds of riders tackling trails at the same time. We're lucky to have Polygon rider Dan Wolfe bringing you behind the scenes action from each round LIVE through the Pinkbike Instagram stories this year. Find what's going down on course during training and race day through our Instagram. Be sure to follow @pinkbike
to keep up with the action.
Pinkbike Predictions
|Given that enduro was invented in France, it's no surprise that they are the big favorites for both the men's and women's competitions. In the men's race they have the 2nd, 3rd and 4th ranked rider in the world in their team but the biggest indication of the depth of their strength are the names that are missing: Dailly, Oton, Bailly Maitre, Barelli, Lapeyrie and more. Canada's team also looks super strong this year with Remi Gauvin coming off the back of his best-ever season and Jesse Melamed recovering strongly from his mid-season injury. Rhys Verner completes their line up after finishing 34th overall this year. Finally, New Zealand have a great all-round squad with Matt Walker, Keegan Wright and Cole Lucas, how much will they miss Ed Masters after the season of his life though?
In the women's race, France looks strongest on paper again. Courdurier is the woman to beat this year having won 49 stages this season. Morgane Charre has been super consistent all season and finished fourth while Pugin has placed well at all the events she has entered. British women have flooded the top ten this year with Connolly, Winton Baraona and Cook all registering strong results throughout the year. Their consistency and camaraderie should deliver them to a strong overall result this weekend. The Gehrig Twins both picked up their best results of the season Zermatt and they lead the Swiss team alongside World Cup downhiller Carina Cappellari, who should all be fast in Finale.
ELITE MEN
1 // France
2 // Canada
3 // New Zealand
ELITE WOMEN
1 // France
2 // Great Britain
3 // Switzerland
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your EWS Fantasy team before the race starts on Saturday. If you don't know who to pick, check the Start List
. There are prizes for each round, so if you haven't already, make sure to build your team today! If you've already got a team in the mix you're in the running to win the Grand Prize, so visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the final round.
See the details on how we'll be scoring points for this round in the "Format" section above.
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
