Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Junior Women



1st. Lisa Bouladou: 3:41.640

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:46.724

3rd. Riley Miller: 3:49.225

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:50.530

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:51.468



Junior Men



1st. Léo Abella: 3:11.177

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:13.624

3rd. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:14.076

4th. Henri Kiefer: 3:14.803

5th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:15.575



Who is Leading the Overall?

Where is the Third Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

What Happened Last Time in Val Di Sole?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:21.804

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:25.873

3rd. Vali Höll: 4:28.039

4th. Jess Blewitt: 4:28.643

5th. Camille Balanche: 4:32.441

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:39.774

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:42.782

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:42.903

4th. Aaron Gwin: 3:44.265

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:44.806



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941

2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786

5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079



Who has Won here Before?

ELITE MEN

2022 // Loris VERGIER // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

ELITE WOMEN

2022 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR



How to Follow the Racing?

After a weekend off World Cup racing, riders are heading back between the tape as the 2023 series heads to the always steep and technical Val Di Sole course. This week we will see another packed schedule of racing as the Juniors get a first taste of this year's course on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's third round in Italy.As with the new 2023 schedule the Junior once again kicked off the finals action early on Friday and were given some of the worst conditions of the week as storms rolled in during the Junior Men's race. Both races provided fresh faces at the top as Lisa Bouladou and Léo Abella secure their first wins in 2023.Vali Höll has remained unbeaten in Leogang as she finally took an Elite World Cup win at home. From top to bottom Vali Höll led the race building her lead at every split the Austrian rider crossed the line in first and 4.303 seconds ahead of Camille Balanche. Camille had to settle for second place once again in 2023 as for the first time since 2019 she was not the winner in Leogang. Rachel Atherton backed up her win in Lenzerheide with another great performance as she ended the week in third place.Andreas Kolb fought back from disappointment at round one to make it a clear Austrian domination as remained untouched on the hot seat. Riders tried and failed to topple the Atherton team rider but none could master the final sector and all lost time into the finish arena. Loic Bruni was the closest rider as he crossed the line 0.680 back and just behind the three-minute barrier. Jackson Goldstone continued to impress in his first year of Elite racing taking home third place after a small mistake in the final turn.After the second round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Bodhi Kuhn, Camille Balanche and Loic Bruni who lead the overall standings.The third round of 2023 sees riders head back to another familiar venue as they take on Val Di Sole's infamous 'Black Snake.' Val Di Sole first hosted the 2008 World Champs and has continued to be one of the tougher challenges riders face all season with a course offering a real test of riders' strength and technical ability.Jackson Goldstone's course preview from last year's World Cup round at Val Di Sole.The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenIt looks like are in for a race week of mixed conditions as thunderstorms threaten the first two days. A hot and dry Friday leads into Saturday's potentially wet and thunderous day of racing.Weather forecast as of Monday, June 26 from Accuweather In the Junior Racing Gracey Hemstreet wrapped up the overall with another win. Izabela Yankova threatened the top spot but after losing time at the bottom of the course she ended the day in 2nd. 2022 Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings piloted the rainbow jersey to third. Jordan Williams backed up his World Champs win with another rapid ride in Val di Sole. Ryan Pinkerton came the closest but was still almost ten seconds off the pace. Remy Meier-Smith wrapped up the top three and what must have been a big mistake in the final split took Jackson Goldstone out of contention for the win.The Elite Women's race was a nail-biting conclusion to the 2022 season as Myriam Nicole put down an incredible run to take the win by just over four seconds. Nina Hoffmann ended her season on a high with second place ahead of Vali Höll in third.An incredible run from Loris Vergier took a massive win of over three seconds against Andreas Kolb. Dakotah Norton just edged ahead of teammate Aaron Gwin to end the year with a top-three finish.