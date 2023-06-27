Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

After a weekend off World Cup racing, riders are heading back between the tape as the 2023 series heads to the always steep and technical Val Di Sole course. This week we will see another packed schedule of racing as the Juniors get a first taste of this year's course on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's third round in Italy.
What happened at the Last Round?
As with the new 2023 schedule the Junior once again kicked off the finals action early on Friday and were given some of the worst conditions of the week as storms rolled in during the Junior Men's race. Both races provided fresh faces at the top as Lisa Bouladou and Léo Abella secure their first wins in 2023.
Vali Höll has remained unbeaten in Leogang as she finally took an Elite World Cup win at home. From top to bottom Vali Höll led the race building her lead at every split the Austrian rider crossed the line in first and 4.303 seconds ahead of Camille Balanche. Camille had to settle for second place once again in 2023 as for the first time since 2019 she was not the winner in Leogang. Rachel Atherton backed up her win in Lenzerheide with another great performance as she ended the week in third place.
Andreas Kolb fought back from disappointment at round one to make it a clear Austrian domination as remained untouched on the hot seat. Riders tried and failed to topple the Atherton team rider but none could master the final sector and all lost time into the finish arena. Loic Bruni was the closest rider as he crossed the line 0.680 back and just behind the three-minute barrier. Jackson Goldstone continued to impress in his first year of Elite racing taking home third place after a small mistake in the final turn.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246
4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048
You can view the full elite results here.
Junior Women
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 3:41.640
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:46.724
3rd. Riley Miller: 3:49.225
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:50.530
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:51.468
Junior Men
1st. Léo Abella: 3:11.177
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:13.624
3rd. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:14.076
4th. Henri Kiefer: 3:14.803
5th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:15.575
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the second round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Bodhi Kuhn, Camille Balanche and Loic Bruni who lead the overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Where is the Third Round?
The third round of 2023 sees riders head back to another familiar venue as they take on Val Di Sole's infamous 'Black Snake.' Val Di Sole first hosted the 2008 World Champs and has continued to be one of the tougher challenges riders face all season with a course offering a real test of riders' strength and technical ability.
What's the Track Like?
Jackson Goldstone's course preview from last year's World Cup round at Val Di Sole.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTWednesday, June 28
• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors OnlyThursday, June 29
• 08:30-12:00 // Training - Group B
• 12:00-15:30 // Training - Group A
• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior MenFriday, June 30
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women
• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women
• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite MenSaturday, July 1
• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women
• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men
• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women
• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men
• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like are in for a race week of mixed conditions as thunderstorms threaten the first two days. A hot and dry Friday leads into Saturday's potentially wet and thunderous day of racing. Wednesday, June 28Partly sunny and not as warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 25°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hThursday, June 29Mostly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 26°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hFriday, June 30Humid with clouds and sunshine // 27°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 1Periods of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 26°C // 60% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 26 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Val Di Sole?
In the Junior Racing Gracey Hemstreet wrapped up the overall with another win. Izabela Yankova threatened the top spot but after losing time at the bottom of the course she ended the day in 2nd. 2022 Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings piloted the rainbow jersey to third. Jordan Williams backed up his World Champs win with another rapid ride in Val di Sole. Ryan Pinkerton came the closest but was still almost ten seconds off the pace. Remy Meier-Smith wrapped up the top three and what must have been a big mistake in the final split took Jackson Goldstone out of contention for the win.
The Elite Women's race was a nail-biting conclusion to the 2022 season as Myriam Nicole put down an incredible run to take the win by just over four seconds. Nina Hoffmann ended her season on a high with second place ahead of Vali Höll in third.
An incredible run from Loris Vergier took a massive win of over three seconds against Andreas Kolb. Dakotah Norton just edged ahead of teammate Aaron Gwin to end the year with a top-three finish.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:21.804
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:25.873
3rd. Vali Höll: 4:28.039
4th. Jess Blewitt: 4:28.643
5th. Camille Balanche: 4:32.441
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 3:39.774
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:42.782
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:42.903
4th. Aaron Gwin: 3:44.265
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:44.806
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786
5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079
Who has Won here Before?
ELITE MEN
2022 // Loris VERGIER // FRA
(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR
2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA
2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA
(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR
2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR
2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA
2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR
(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
ELITE WOMEN
2022 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA
2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Leogang coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
2 Comments