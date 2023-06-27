Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Junior Women



1st. Lisa Bouladou: 3:41.640

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:46.724

3rd. Riley Miller: 3:49.225

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:50.530

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:51.468



Junior Men



1st. Léo Abella: 3:11.177

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:13.624

3rd. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:14.076

4th. Henri Kiefer: 3:14.803

5th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:15.575



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Where is the Third Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

What Happened Last Time in Val Di Sole?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:21.804

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:25.873

3rd. Vali Höll: 4:28.039

4th. Jess Blewitt: 4:28.643

5th. Camille Balanche: 4:32.441

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:39.774

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:42.782

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:42.903

4th. Aaron Gwin: 3:44.265

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:44.806



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:42.576

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:46.210

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 4:50.143

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:52.840

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:57.047

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:35.941

2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.766

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:50.305

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.786

5th. Alix Francoz: 3:53.079



Who has Won here Before?

ELITE MEN

2022 // Loris VERGIER // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

ELITE WOMEN

2022 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR



How to Follow the Racing?