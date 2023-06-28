Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

The 2023 XC World Cup season continues to heat up as riders head to the technical and demanding course at Val Di Sole. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 XC World Cup's fourth round in Italy.
What happened at the Last Round?
Once again it was Sofie Pedersen who controlled the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of the first full lap carried her all the way to the finish. The brutal climb at the start of each lap proved crucial for Sofia Pedersen as an overtake against Ronja Blöchlinger at the start of the first full lap saw her build an impressive 33-second lead once she reached the top.
Sofie Pedersen did not show signs of slowing down as by the end of this lap she was ahead by almost 50 seconds. No rider had an answer for her speed as she secured her third XCO win of the 2023 season. Samara Maxwell put down a strong ride to beat Ginia Caluori to the line after a close battle for the silver medal position.
Adrien Boichis played a clever race to stick at the front across every lap before a final lap attack proved to be unbeatable as he went across the line 12 seconds ahead. The speeds were high for the U23 Men as we saw some fierce competition at the front. A third lap push from Dario Lillo and Adrien Boichis saw the pair move into the leading positions and build a gap that couldn't be closed by the chasing racers. The pair headed into the final lap with nothing between them before Adrien Boichis put the power down at the start of one of the course's brutal climbs and pulled away from the Swiss Rider. Adrien Boichis' show of strength was unmatched as he would secure the third-round victory.
Puck Pieterse continued to showcase her incredible talent as she took off from the start and never looked back. After taking a spectacular win at round one it is another World Cup win for the young rider as she storms the course in Austria with a speed that no one could match. Mona Mitterwallner tried her hardest to close the gap and get another Austrian rider on top of the box this weekend but it was not to be as the gap remained around 40 seconds. It was still a great home result with Mitterwallner joined by Laura Stigger on the podium.
The Elite Men's race had no shortage of drama as Lars Forster showed a return to form and took the win by 14 seconds. Lars Forster was the strongest rider up the hills as he pulled away from Luca Schwarzbauer and Ondrej Cink up the first climb on the final lap and created a gap that couldn't be closed. Luca Schwarzbauer fought hard and showed he is becoming more and more of a threat for the win in both XCC and XCO as he ends the week in 2nd. Ondrej Cink fell just short of the top position crossing the line in 3rd, 23 seconds back.
Elite Women
1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:16:38
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +38
3rd. Laura Stigger: +56
4th. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25
5th. Loana Lecomte: +1:54
Elite Men
1st. Lars Forster: !:17:41
2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +14
3rd. Ondrej Cink: +23
4th. Alan Hatherly: +30
5th. Mathias Flückiger: +44
U23 Women
1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:05:09
2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1:08
3rd. Ginia Caluori: +1:10
4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:40
5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:33
U23 Men
1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:06:54
2nd. Dario Lillo: +12
3rd. Luke Wiedmann: +38
4th. Tom Schellekens: +42
5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:18
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the third round of the 2023 season, it is Puck Pieterse and Jordan Sarrou leading the Elite overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Where is the Fourth Round?
Another race season and another stop at the always challenging course at Val Di Sole. The Italian course offers a tricky mix of tough climbs and technical descent with recent years adding even more challenges for riders to overcome each lap. The venue has always been a top location for Nino Schurter so we could just see another historical win from the Swiss rider this weekend.
What's the Track Like?The Pivot Cycles - OTE Team take a lap of the 2022 course.
XCC Course Map:
XCO Course Map:
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With XCC and XC World Cup events all in one weekend it is a pretty stacked schedule, here is what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTThursday, June 29
• 10:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - All Riders
• 14:00-15:30 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:00-17:00 // Official XCC Training - U23
• 17:30-18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 Women
• 18:15-19:00 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - U23 MenFriday, June 30
• 09:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 16:15-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Elite
• 17:45-18:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 18:30-19:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, July 1
• 09:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - All RidersSunday, July 2
• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Women
• 10:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - U23 Men
• 13:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 15:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like are in for a race week of mixed conditions as the racing weekend starts with drier weather before a threat of rain to spice things up on XCO race day.Thursday, June 29Mostly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 26°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hFriday, June 30Humid with clouds and sunshine // 27°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, July 1Periods of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 26°C // 60% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, July 2A blend of sun and clouds with a couple of showers around, mainly later // 28°C // 56% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, June 26 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Val Di Sole?
In the U23 racing, there were big wins for Line Burquier and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann as they also took home the 2022 overall titles.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot dominated the Elite Women's racing with five minutes separating the top five riders. Pauline backed up a perfect World Champs in Les Gets with both the XCC and XC wins in Val di Sole. Loana Lecomte tried to stay on the wheel of Pauline but would drop back and settle for a solid 2nd place. Jolanda Neff finished the day in third.
The Elite Men's race saw another perfect weekend in Italy as Titouan Carod led from the start to take the win by over thirty seconds. Nino Schurter fought back hard on the last lap but he would have to settle for second place.
Elite Women (5 Laps)
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:20:23
2nd. Loana Lecomte: 1:21:50
3rd. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:52
4th. Haley Batten: 1:23:41
5th. Sina Frei: 1:25:34
Elite Men (6 Laps)
1st. Titouan Carod: 1:22:02
2nd. Nino Schurter: +35
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1:08
4th. Victor Koretzky: +1:27
5th. Luca Braidot: +1:36
U23 Women (4 Laps)
1st. Line Burquier: 1:08:36
2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:09:20
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:10:05
4th. Giada Specia: 1:10:29
5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:10:55
U23 Men (5 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:29
2nd. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:11:14
3rd. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: 1:11:19
4th. Mario Bair: 1:11:29
5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:12:27
Who has Won here Before?Elite Men2010:
Nino Schurter2013:
Nino Schurter2015:
Nino Schurter2017:
Nino Schurter2018:
Nino Schurter2019:
Mathieu Van Der Poel2021//Worlds:
Nino Schurter2022:
Titouan CarodElite Women2010:
Maja Wloszczowska2013:
Tanja Zakelj2015:
Annika Langvad2017:
Jolanda Neff2018:
Maja Wloszczowska2019:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot2021//Worlds:
Evie Richards2022:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
How to Follow the Racing?
