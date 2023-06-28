Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:16:38

2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +38

3rd. Laura Stigger: +56

4th. Jenny Rissveds: +1:25

5th. Loana Lecomte: +1:54

Elite Men



1st. Lars Forster: !:17:41

2nd. Luca Schwarzbauer: +14

3rd. Ondrej Cink: +23

4th. Alan Hatherly: +30

5th. Mathias Flückiger: +44



U23 Women



1st. Sofie Pedersen: 1:05:09

2nd. Samara Maxwell: +1:08

3rd. Ginia Caluori: +1:10

4th. Noëlle Buri: 1:40

5th. Sina Van Thiel: +2:33

U23 Men



1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:06:54

2nd. Dario Lillo: +12

3rd. Luke Wiedmann: +38

4th. Tom Schellekens: +42

5th. Bjorn Riley: +1:18



Who is Leading the Overall?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Where is the Fourth Round?

What's the Track Like?

XCC Course Map:

XCO Course Map:

Start Loop Full Lap

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Sunday, July 2

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 29

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Sunday, July 2

What Happened Last Time in Val Di Sole?

Elite Women (5 Laps)



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:20:23

2nd. Loana Lecomte: 1:21:50

3rd. Jolanda Neff: 1:22:52

4th. Haley Batten: 1:23:41

5th. Sina Frei: 1:25:34



Elite Men (6 Laps)



1st. Titouan Carod: 1:22:02

2nd. Nino Schurter: +35

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1:08

4th. Victor Koretzky: +1:27

5th. Luca Braidot: +1:36



U23 Women (4 Laps)



1st. Line Burquier: 1:08:36

2nd. Ronja Blöchlinger: 1:09:20

3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:10:05

4th. Giada Specia: 1:10:29

5th. Noëlle Buri: 1:10:55



U23 Men (5 Laps)



1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:10:29

2nd. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:11:14

3rd. Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira: 1:11:19

4th. Mario Bair: 1:11:29

5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:12:27



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men

2010:

2013:

2015:

2017:

2018:

2019:

2021//Worlds:

2022:

Elite Women

2010:

2013:

2015:

2017:

2018:

2019:

2021//Worlds:

2022:

How to Follow the Racing?