Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

XC racers are back between the tape for round four of the 2024 World Cup at Val di Sole. The iconic venue has become a regular stop in recent years with a technical challenge resting riders with no shortage of roots and rocks.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
What Happened at the Last Round?
The rider and fan-favourite course at Nove Mesto delivered incredible racing once again across the U23 and elite categories.
Isabella Holmgren matched her XCC victory as she rode a faultless race to make it a perfect weekend. Holmgren joins a prestigious list of riders who secured their first wins at Nove Mesto as she was unmatched by the rest of the U23 women's field, crossing the line over two minutes ahead of Madigan Munro. Munro may have had to settle for second place, but her performance will secure important series points against season leader Kira Böhm who finished sixth.
The winning streak continues for Riley Amos as he is unbeaten in 2024 with six wins across every U23 World Cup XCC and XCO race this season. A third perfect weekend wasn't easy for Amos as Luca Martin applied pressure from second place for most of the race, but the unrelenting pace of the US racer forced errors from those trying to follow. After a big effort, Luca Martin ended the day 17 seconds back with Bjorn Riley 34 seconds back in third place.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot delivered a powerful performance as she opened her 2024 World Cup season with a big victory. Ferrand Prevot was unrivalled from the first lap as she took the lead into the first technical descent and kept the pace high. Puck Pieterse was the closest rider to put her lead in danger as she was within 20 seconds of the World Champ for the first two laps. A tough third lap saw Pieterse drop back into the chasing group as a four-way battle began for the remaining podium spots.
Of the four chasing riders, series leader Haley Batten found a burst of speed in the final lap allowing her to close the gap slightly to Ferrand Prevot as she crossed the line just over a minute back. XCC winner Alessandra Keller looked strong the whole race as she rode back from a slower start taking third place ahead of Puck Pieterse and Laura Stigger.
Tom Pidcock made it two wins for the Ineos Grenadiers making history in Nove Mesto with his fourth elite XCO win in a row here. The race was closely fought over the first three laps as the lead was swapped between several riders and the top ten all remained in touch with the leader. One of the deciding moves of the race came from Pidcock who launched a wild attack up the middle climb on lap three opening a huge lead as only Nino Schurter and Victory Koretzky could follow.
Koretzky would fall off the lead leaving a face-off between the XC powerhouses Schurter and Pidcock. The Swiss racer did his best to hang onto the rear wheel of Pidcock, but after repeated attacks, he fell back by 25 seconds. As the race entered its final lap Schurter had a resurgence looking to close the gap to Pidcock, but a final burst of speed from the World Champ saw any chance of a comeback denied. With a huge send clearing the bridge before the finish, Pidcock rode across the line 32 seconds ahead of Schurter. Marcel Guerrini rode a great race as he managed to pull away from the chasing pack on the last lap to secure third place, 44 seconds behind Pidcock.
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
With the XC World Cup series joining up with downhill for the first time in 2024 the schedule sees some big changes to accommodate both disciplines. All categories of the XCC Short Track racing will not take place on Friday evening with the elite going before the U23 racers. The full-length XCO races follow on Sunday with the U23 women starting the day before both elite races and then the U23 men closing out the weekend. All times CESTThursday, June 13
• 11:00-13:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Men Only
• 13:00-15:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 15:00-17:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Women OnlyFriday, June 14
• 09:00-10:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Men Only
• 11:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Women Only
• 16:00-17:00 // Official XCC Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 17:15 // World Cup XCC Short Track - Women Elite
• 17:50 // World Cup XCC Short Track - Men Elite
• 18:40 // World Cup XCC Short Track - Women U23
• 19:15 // World Cup XCC Short Track - Men U23Saturday, June 15
• 09:00-10:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Men Only
• 10:00-11:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite All Riders
• 11:00-12:00 // Official XCO Training - U23/Elite Women OnlySunday, June 16
• 09:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women U23
• 11:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite
• 14:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite
• 16:00 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men U23Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
Following the wet weather at the third round in Nove Mesto, things look mostly dry as riders compete at Vali di Sole across the XCC and XCO races. Thursday, June 13Cooler with clouds and sunny spells; morning showers followed by a shower in spots this afternoon // 20°C // 100% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, June 14Mostly cloudy and warmer // 24°C // 7% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSaturday, June 15Partly sunny and beautiful // 26°C // 4% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hSunday, June 16Rather cloudy // 27°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Weather forecast as of Thursday, May 13 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time in Val di Sole?
The big climbs and rowdy technical descents in Val Di Sole provided no shortage of drama and incredible racing as we saw four amazing performances across the U23 and Elite races.
For the fourth time this year, it was Sofie Pedersen who was unmatched in the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of lap three proved to be too much for the rest of the field. Sofie Pedersen had a slower start than past races this season with Ronja Blöchlinger looking stronger in the early laps. The third lap proved crucial as the series leader's attack saw her take the lead and build a gap that couldn't be closed. Samara Maxwell had an incredible race with a performance that was almost good enough to catch the leader but she ends the fourth round 38 seconds back. Ronja Blöchlinger struggled to find speed in the later laps ending the day in third.
The U23 Men's racing provided plenty of drama as Luca Martin looked unstoppable before a final lap double flat allowed Carter Woods to take the double win in Val Di Sole. Carter Woods had a great ride as he stayed calm and controlled to ride his way into the lead and secure his first XCO win in 2023. Adrien Boichis also showed his strength by staying at the front of the race to take home 2nd. Riley Amos had one of the toughest rides as he had a rear flat in the early laps but fought back from 13th to take home 3rd. Luca Martin crossed the line in 11th.
Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Puck Pieterse as she continues to impress in 2023. From the off Puck Pieterse was looking strong and after the first full lap a gap of 41 seconds was created that proved impossible to close even with a final lap mistake. Martina Berta couldn't quite secure a win at home but she still ends the weekend with a 2nd place finish. Rebecca Henderson looks to be back on form as she powered her way to 3rd place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had another tough weekend as she had a big crash in the woods ending her chances for a podium finish.
Following his worst World Cup finish in Leogang Nino Schurter proved why he is one of the greatest of all time as he took his 35th World Cup win. Nino Schurter showed he was back to business as usual as he looked strong off the start and made sure to watch the rider around him before attacking on lap four to build a lead of over thirty seconds. No one could catch the Swiss rider as he crossed the line 26 seconds ahead of Mathias Flückiger. Newly crowned European champ Vlad Dascalu made his way through to the front and bested Joshua Dubau to the line to secure third place.
Who has Won here Before?Elite Men2010:
Nino Schurter2013:
Nino Schurter2015:
Nino Schurter2017:
Nino Schurter2018:
Nino Schurter2019:
Mathieu Van Der Poel2021//Worlds:
Nino Schurter2022:
Titouan Carod2023:
Nino SchurterElite Women2010:
Maja Wloszczowska2013:
Tanja Zakelj2015:
Annika Langvad2017:
Jolanda Neff2018:
Maja Wloszczowska2019:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot2021//Worlds:
Evie Richards2022:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot2023:
Puck Pieterse
How to Follow the Racing?
