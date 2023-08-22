Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Vallnord DH World Cup 2023

What happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:21.194

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:33.635

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:35.993

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:40.129

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:43.135



Junior Men



1st. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:43.788

2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:44.717

3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:45.622

4th. Lucas Lagneau: 3:46.395

5th. Léo Abella: 3:48.979



What happened at the World Champs?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361

4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721

5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501

Elite Men



1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.599

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.229

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.489

5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.512



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:15.613

2nd. Poppy Lane: +5.208

3rd. Sacha Earnest: +5.625

4th. Aimi Kenyon: +6.709

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7.792



Junior Men



1st. Henri Kiefer: 4:30.727

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: +0.418

3rd. Léo Abella: +3.964

4th. Nathan Pontvianne: +4.209

5th. VLucas Lagneau: +5.176



Who is Leading the Overall?

Where is the Fourth Round?

What's the Track Like?



Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly ride the insanely dusty track at last year's World Cup round.

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly ride the insanely dusty track at last year's World Cup round. Track Stats:

Elevation Profile

Length: 1.6km

Descent: 427m

First World Cup Appearance: 2022



Course Map

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

What Happened Last Time in Vallnord?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.803

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:13.341

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:13.487

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:15.002

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:15.922

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:44.500

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:45.918

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:46.197

4th. Aaron Gwin: 2:46.913

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:47.519



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:16.852

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:22.845

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:24.301

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:25.234

5th. Izabela Yankova: 3:25.239

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.420

2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:45.106

3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:48.190

4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:48.843

5th. Tristan Lemire: 2:49.487



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men



2022: Loris Vergier

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Loris Vergier

2017: Troy Brosnan

2016: Danny Hart

2015//World Champs: Loic Bruni

2013: Rémi Thirion

2009: Steve Peat

2008: Gee Atherton



Elite Women



2022: Vali Höll

2019: Rachel Atherton

2018: Tahnee Seagrave

2017: Myriam Nicole

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015//World Champs: Rachel Atherton

2013: Rachel Atherton

2009: Sabrina Jonnier

2008: Rachel Atherton





