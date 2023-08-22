Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Vallnord DH World Cup 2023

After over a month and a half since the last thrilling World Cup round in Italy, the race season is back this weekend as riders takle the dust and the steep trails of Vallnord. This week we will see another packed schedule of racing as the Juniors get a first taste of this year's course on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup's fourth round in Andorra.
What happened at the Last Round?
In the elite women's racing, we saw a repeat of the top two from Leogang as Vali Höll took back-to-back World Cup wins ahead of 2022 World Cup overall winner Camille Balanche.
Vali Höll looked unmatched in Val Di Sole as she took control of the wild course conditions to power her way to another victory in 2023. Camille Balanche had to settle for her third 2nd place this season as she couldn't find an answer to the hard-charging Austrian. Jess Blewitt had a great performance as she managed to take third place and even pulled back some time against Vali's winning run in the final sector to the finish line.
Some last-minute rain caused an upset for the start of the elite men's race as the first riders had slightly better conditions than the mid-pack riders. By the time the race headed towards its conclusion the sun came out and baked the track allowing Jackson Goldstone to blow the race apart on his way to a first elite World Cup win.
Jackson Goldstone may have made a few mistakes at the top of the course but he quickly got back on pace to master the changing conditions and cross the line in the green. Finn Iles tried to best his fellow Canadian but he couldn't quite match the leading pace and would cross the line 2.224 seconds back. Thibaut Daprela had one of the wildest runs of the day but a big mistake in the lower woods lost him 1.8 seconds and the lead, the French racer ended his weekend in third.
Sacha Earnest was unmatched in the Junior Women's race as she took the lead at the first split and never gave it up, crossing the finish line with a massive lead of 12.441 seconds. Erice Van Leuven came closest to the race winner ending her day in 2nd place ahead of last round's winner Lisa Bouladou.
Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn walked away from Val Di Sole with the Junior Men's race win and overall leaders jersey as he conquered the black snake to top the podium. Fastest qualifier Ryan Pinkerton was on a potentially winning run before a crash slowed him down. Not to be beaten by a small mistake Ryan Pinkerton fought hard to pull back the lost time and a 2nd place finish is still very impressive. Henri Keifer couldn't match the speed of the top two riders and closed out the top three riders, 1.834 seconds off the pace.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121
You can view the full elite results here.
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:21.194
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:33.635
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:35.993
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:40.129
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:43.135
Junior Men
1st. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:43.788
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:44.717
3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:45.622
4th. Lucas Lagneau: 3:46.395
5th. Léo Abella: 3:48.979
What happened at the World Champs?
During the summer break from World Cup racing riders weren't able to relax too much as they headed to the Scottish Highlands in the battle for the 2023 World Champion titles.
In the Elite Women's race, the British riders kicked things off with some stellar runs as Tahnee Seagrave took the hot seat before Louise Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Rachel Atherton made it four UK racers in the top five with just 10 riders left at the top. Marine Cabirou was the first to break up the British racers as she took the lead by seven seconds. Marine's time would tumble as Camille Balanche was after another World title, she led by only 0.3 seconds with only two more riders left.
A rear wheel slide-out ended Germany's chances as Nina Hoffmann couldn't complete a clean run in finals. With just Vali Höll remaining we were guaranteed a repeat World Champion and the Austrian rider delivered a smooth and controlled run to come out on top by two seconds.
After the Women's racing Fort William brought the drama for the Men's title race as the rain picked up and quickly soaked the course making things extra challenging for most of the field. Greg Williamson and Angel Suarez were the early favorites as they came down looking fast and stayed at the front for over 20 riders. Charlie Hatton would be the first to beat these two riders and remained unbeaten against some tough challengers. Only Charlie's teammate Andreas Kolb could come within one second of the British rider's time as he ended the day with the silver medal and 0.599 seconds back. Laurie Greenland secured another medal for the British team leaving Fort William in 3rd place. 2022 World Champion Loic Bruni couldn't back up his top qualifying run and just missed the medals in 4th.
The Junior Women's race saw a domination of the medal positions by New Zealand riders as they picked up 1st, 2nd and 3rd with fastest qualifier Erice Van Leuven taking the top spot. For the Junior Men it was the UK and French riders who looked strong initially but as the final riders made their way down it was Henri Kiefer and Bodhi Kuhn who took control of the race. Henri Kiefer stormed his way down the hill to take the hot seat with one rider remaining and while Bodhi Kuhn challenged the new World Champion the final split would knock him 0.4 seconds back.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242
2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020
3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361
4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721
5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501
Elite Men
1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747
2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.599
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.229
4th. Loic Bruni: +1.489
5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.512
You can view the full elite results here.
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:15.613
2nd. Poppy Lane: +5.208
3rd. Sacha Earnest: +5.625
4th. Aimi Kenyon: +6.709
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7.792
Junior Men
1st. Henri Kiefer: 4:30.727
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: +0.418
3rd. Léo Abella: +3.964
4th. Nathan Pontvianne: +4.209
5th. VLucas Lagneau: +5.176
Who is Leading the Overall?
After the third round of the 2023 season, it is Lisa Bouladou, Bodhi Kuhn, Camille Balanche and Jackson Goldstone who lead the overall standings.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Where is the Fourth Round?
The fourth round of 2023 sees riders head back to another classic World Cup venue, Vallnord. Last year saw a brand new course for the Andorran venue and with a year to settle in it should be even better for this year's racing.
What's the Track Like?
Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly ride the insanely dusty track at last year's World Cup round.
Track Stats:Length: 1.6kmDescent: 427mFirst World Cup Appearance: 2022
When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?
The schedule provides non-stop action and a tough few days for riders with not a lot of time to rest. Here is a look at what you can expect to find happening this weekend. All times CESTWednesday, August 23
• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors OnlyThursday, August 24
• 08:30-11:30 // Training - Group B
• 11:30-14:30 // Training - Group A
• 14:30-15:00 // Training - Junior Women
• 15:00-15:30 // Training - Junior Men
• 15:45-16:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women
• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior MenFriday, August 25
• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B
• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A
• 12:45 // Finals - Junior Women
• 13:15 // Finals - Junior Men
• 14:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women
• 14:40 // Qualifying - Elite MenSaturday, August 26
• 08:30-9:30 // Training - Qualified Women
• 09:30-10:30 // Training - Qualified Men
• 10:45 // Semi-Final - Elite Women
• 11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Men
• 13:00 // Finals - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Finals - Elite MenNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It looks like are in for a race week of mostly dry and very warm conditions. A hot and dry Thursday and Friday lead into Saturday's potentially wet and thunderous day of racing. Wednesday, August 23Mostly cloudy and very warm; a couple of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm // 29°C // 67% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hThursday, August 24Sunny to partly cloudy and very warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 31°C // 40% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/hFriday, August 25Remaining very warm with plenty of sun // 31°C // 2% probability of precipitation // wind 11km/hSaturday, August 26Clouds moving away to leave sunshine with a thunderstorm; not as warm // 24°C // 80% probability of precipitation // wind 9km/h
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 21 from Accuweather
What Happened Last Time in Vallnord?
The fifth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup provided incredible racing on an absolutely flat out course. In the Junior Racing, Phoebe Gale had a rapid run to take the win by almost six seconds. Gracey Hemstreet crossed the line in second with Jenna Hastings wrapping up the top three. For the Junior Men, it was Jackson Goldstone who came out on top again and went just over one and a half seconds faster than Jordan Williams. Jackson managed to find over three seconds on Loris Vergier's fastest qualifier. Canada definitely came out on top today with four racers in the top five Junior Men.
Vali Höll finally got a clean run in 2022 and with a ride that looked aggressive, she took the win by a huge three-and-a-half-second margin. Nina Hoffmann crossed the line in second place and third went to Camille Balanche who looked off her usual form. The Elite Men's race had a thrilling conclusion as we saw the times tumble with crazy runs from Finn Iles and Loic Bruni but in the end, Loris Vergier surfed the dust fastest and went into the lead by 1.4 seconds. The fastest time of the week does still go to Junior racer Jackson Goldstone who went almost a second faster than Loris.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.803
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:13.341
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:13.487
4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:15.002
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:15.922
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:44.500
2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:45.918
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:46.197
4th. Aaron Gwin: 2:46.913
5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:47.519
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:16.852
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:22.845
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:24.301
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:25.234
5th. Izabela Yankova: 3:25.239
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.420
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:45.106
3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:48.190
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:48.843
5th. Tristan Lemire: 2:49.487
Who has Won here Before?
Elite Men
2022: Loris Vergier
2019: Loic Bruni
2018: Loris Vergier
2017: Troy Brosnan
2016: Danny Hart
2015//World Champs: Loic Bruni
2013: Rémi Thirion
2009: Steve Peat
2008: Gee Atherton
Elite Women
2022: Vali Höll
2019: Rachel Atherton
2018: Tahnee Seagrave
2017: Myriam Nicole
2016: Rachel Atherton
2015//World Champs: Rachel Atherton
2013: Rachel Atherton
2009: Sabrina Jonnier
2008: Rachel Atherton
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Vallnord coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.
