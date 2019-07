Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Vallnord World Cup DH

Round Four, In Too Steep

The steepest track on the circuit is set to provide another thrilling year.

ELITE MEN

2018 // Loris VERGIER // FRA

2017 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Loic BRUNI // FRA*

2013 // Remi THIRION //FRA

2009 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR



ELITE WOMEN

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR*

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2009 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA

2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR



What Happened in 2018?

Elite Men



1st. VERGIER Loris 04:04.055

2nd. PIERRON Amaury +1.333

3rd. MACDONALD Brook +1.604

4th. GREENLAND Laurie +3.707

5th. ILES Finn +4.579





Elite Women



1st. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 4:49.840

2nd. ATHERTON Rachel +4.829

3rd. HANNAH Tracey +8.692

4th. FARINA Eleonora +14.217

5th. RAVANEL Cecile +14.362



What Happened at the Last Round?



Elite Men



1st. BRUNI Loic - 3:16.132

2nd. MINNAAR Greg +0.324

3rd. BROSNAN Troy +0.746

4th. HART Danny +1.994

5th. GWIN Aaron +2.418





Elite Women



1st. HANNAH Tracey - 3:42.107

2nd. HOFFMANN Nina +2.435

3rd. WEATHERLY Kate +9.360

4th. CABIROU Marine +9.564

5th. WIDMANN Veronika +12.085





ELITE MEN

ELITE WOMEN

Weather Forecast



Thursday, July 4 - Timed Training

Intervals of clouds and sun, a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 25°C // 40% precipitation, 1mm // wind 7km/h



Friday, July 5 - Qualifying

Sunny; very warm // 27°C // 25% precipitation, 0mm // wind 7km/h



Saturday, July 6 - Finals

Plenty of sun; very warm // 27°C // 1% precipitation, 0mm // wind 11km/h



Weather forecast from the

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday July 6

The first double header of the year sees XC and downhill racers alike head to the sheer slopes of the Vallnord Bike Park in Andorra. This is the seventh visit to La Massana and the track still remains a formidable test with a flat out bike park section up top that pulls hard right into relentless steeps for the final 90 seconds. It's an absolute brute of a track and with winning times in excess of 4 minutes riders will have to battle fatigue as well as the terrain if they want to claim glory on Saturday.Here's everything you need to know but if you only take one thing away from this piece then make a note the downhill will be run on thethis weekend so change your alarms if you don't want to miss out.Vallnord simply doesn't fail, over the years we've seen tweaks to the final 200 metres of the track but the rest of it is set in stone. The top half of the track is a flat out bike park with jumps, big berms and not much to challenge the riders other than a temptation to feather the brakes. It's the bottom half of this track that really comes alive though as chute follows chute and riders cascade down the mountainside towards the finish. It's a relentless assault on the mind and the body that leaves brakes and arms cooked by the bottom.Testament to this track's difficulty is the range of winners we've had here. From legends to first time winners, it doesn't seem to suit anyone in particular but a rider who can produce some magic on the day could take the top spot.Note, * denotes a race that was a World Championship.In the men's race Amaury Pierron was three wins into his streak but he would be unable to make it four as Loris Vergier stepped up to claim his maiden win. Pierron wasn't much off the pace though and completed a French 1-2 within spitting distance of the border. Finn Iles also produced a great result for his first ever podium.In the women's race, Tahnee Seagravce was fastest on the day but was chased hard by Rachel Atherton who was only 5 seconds back despite blowing off track in the open turns section.Leogang again provided super-tight racing and a thrilling finish to set up the rest of the season. Loic took his second win of the season but a resurgent Greg Minnaar was just 0.3 behind. Troy Brosnan came third and retained his overall lead but he has just 5 points grace over Bruni in the race for the number 1 plate.The women's race saw an emotional fourth ever World Cup win for Tracey Hannah. This was the first time she had won when Rachel was in the start gate and it had clearly been a big goal of hers for a long time. Nina Hoffmann announced herself as the fastest privateer on the circuit and she will no doubt have teams circling come the off season on the back of her second placed performance. Rachel Atherton crashed near the top and handed over the leader's jersey to Hannah.1st // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 5202nd // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 5153rd // Amaury PIERRON // FRA // 4504th // Danny HART // GBR // 4355th // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 3216th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 2977th // Matt WALKER // GBR // 2748th // Mark WALLACE // CAN // 2639th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 26210th // Charlie HARRISON // USA // 2441st // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 6502nd // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR // 5003rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 4754th // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 4405th // Veronika WIDMANN // ITA // 3076th // Kate WEATHERLY // NZL // 2697th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 2308th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 2269th // Carina CAPPELLARI // SUI // 20110th // Mariana Salazar // ESA // 196It's going to be plain sailing in Vallnord with wall to wall sunshine expected for the racersNote, as this is the first double head of the year the race is being broadcast on• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 12:00-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:30-10:00 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Women• 10:15 // Final - Junior Men• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by Awards ceremonyPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Vallnord this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the fourth round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, July 6 at 12:30pm CEST.Vallnord DHI Women: July 6 Live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CESTVallnord DHI Men: July 6 Live on Red Bull TV 1:45pm CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the winning team from Fort William here