Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Vallnord World Cup XC

The track

Previous winners

2013:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Sabine Spitz



2016:

Elite Men: Julien Absalon

Elite Women: Jolanda Neff





2017:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Yana Belomoina



2018:

Elite Men: Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Elite Women: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa





2015 World Championships:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Last round recap

Weather forecast

Friday, July 5 - Short Track

Sunny // 25°C // 1% precipitation // wind 6km/h // 9km/h gusts



Saturday, July 6 - Practice

Sunny // 22°C // 25% precipitation // wind 11km/h // 18km/h gusts



Sunday, July 7 - Under 23 Men, Under 23 Women, Elite Men, Elite Women

A thunderstorm in the area // 20°C // 55% precipitation // wind 11km/h // 26km/h gusts



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, July 2. Live updates from

Schedule

Thursday July 4

Friday July 5

Saturday July 6

Sunday July 7

How to watch

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Nino SCHURTER

2 // Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER

3 // Henrique AVANCINI

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Jolanda NEFF

2 // Kate COURTNEY

3 // Yana BELOMOINA



Fantasy League

For the third round of the 2019 World Cup XC season, we return to Vallnord. This venue always throws up some of the best racing because of its unique challenge, riding at altitude. The track which sits 1900m above sea level puts a strain on the riders as they push the red line throughout the race. Some opt to stay at altitude for the week before the race to acclimatise and others arrive as close to the race as possible to limit the effects. Either way, you can expect some of the best racing and some very tired riders at the end of the weekend.We aren't expecting many changes to the course in Vallnord but so far this year the course designers have liked to throw in a few changes like the pump track section in Nove Mesto or the controversial wooden sections at Albstadt. For those that prefer a more traditional course with both challenging ascents and descents then Vallnord has it all with plenty of rock features and some of the toughest climbs riders will face all year.Vallnord has been featured on the World Cup circuit since 2013 with it missing a year in 2014 before hosting the World Championships. Since 2015 it has been in every World Cup season with Nino Schurter being the only rider to appear dominant at the venue.Nino SchurterPauline Ferrand PrevotThe forecast for this weekend is mixed and it's looking quite likely that we might see some wet conditions on the track.• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women• 16:300-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men• 09:30-11:30 // Official XCO Training - Women• 11:00-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Under 23• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Under 23• 12:20 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite - Followed by Awards• 14:50 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite - Followed by AwardsPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Andorra this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech.All the elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv Schedule:- Vallnord XCC Women and Men: Friday, July 5 - 5:20pm (7:20am PDT, 10:20am EDT, 4:20pm GMT, 02:20am NZST)- Vallnord XCO Women: Sunday, May 26 - 11:00am (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am GMT, 9:00pm NZST)- Vallnord XCO Men: Sunday, May 26 - 1:30pm (4:30am PDT, 7:30am EDT, 12:30pm GMT, 11:30pm NZST)Don't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before racing kicks off. If you don't know who to pick, check out last round's results for Short Track and Olympic for some idea as to who's going fast.