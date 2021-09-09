Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before EWS Crans-Montana

The Venue

Crans-Montana was the setting for Emilie Siegenthaler's and Morgane Charre's video 'Devotion' that came out earlier this year.

Wet weather made for tough racing last week.

Entry List

What Happened Last Round?

Race 1:

Elite Women



1st. Harriet Harnden: 30:41.84

2nd. Melanie Pugin: 30:53.40

3rd. Noga Korem: 30:54.04

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:58.22

5th. Katy Winton: 31:49.40



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 26:40.45

2nd. Richie Rude: 26:52.53

3rd. Kevin Miquel: 27:03.49

4th. Martin Maes: 27:07.50

5th. Theo Galy: 27:08.34





Race 2:

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 39:17.65

2nd. Morgane Charre: 39:28.05

3rd. Melanie Pugin: 39:35.74

4th. Noga Korem: 39:37.84

5th. Ella Conolly: 39:38.71



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 33:59.90

2nd. Richie Rude: 34:12.64

3rd. Kevin Miquel: 34:32.24

4th. Kasper Woolley: 34:48.51

5th. Matt Walker: 34:50.53





Pinkbike Predictions

Hattie Harnden is on a tear. Can she take another win?

ELITE MEN

1 // Jack MOIR

2 // Richie RUDE

3 // Jesse MELAMED

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Hattie HARNDEN

2 // Isabeau COURDURIER

3 // Melanie PUGIN



Fantasy League

