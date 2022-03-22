Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before the 2022 DH World Cup Season Begins at Lourdes

Here we go!
Is it the start of an actual, full, and complete year of racing? Quite possibly, for the first time in a few years, and we're feeling antsy with anticipation for the start of the World Cup season this weekend in Lourdes, France. The last time these riders all came together for a World Cup race, it was at the highly-charged, incredibly dramatic Snowshoe double-header last fall
. We can expect that Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela will come charging into this weekend with some unfinished business after each of them gave up the overall title
right at the end of last season, and we'll have a whole new batch of first-year elites to mix things up at the sharp end of the field.
There have been some big team changes since the end of last season, and some of the racers may be entering the arena with a bit of extra fire: the Syndicate received a major facelift (not that it's ever needed one) with the additions of Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffmann, and Jackson Goldstone
, while Luca Shaw has gone the other direction to the Canyon Collective
. Even for the riders who stuck with their sponsorship programs from last year, nothing stays the same: Vali Holl seems to have found a groove for the season finale races in Snowshoe last year and we look forward to seeing if she can carry that momentum forward to jumpstart her season.
Nestled into the French Pyrenees, Lourdes is a pilgrimage destination for an estimated 200 million people who have visited the reportedly holy town since 1860, and the spring water from Grotto of Massabielle is said to have healing properties. The pilgrimage season begins right about now, so the World Cup racers making their own journeys to the hallowed region will be joined by thousands of others, some of whom will likely join the crowd to help cheer on their compatriots.
Whether it's the holy water or some other special sauce, the French riders will once again be a force out on the track, having taken six of the fourteen World Cup and World Champs victories in 2021. Given that the French will be riding on home soil to kick off the season, we expect spirits to be high and eyes to be on the prize.
The Track
Five years ago, Lourdes was a rider favorite with its rough and raw character, in stark contrast to some of the more manicured courses on the circuit. It will be interesting to see what the organizers have in store this time around, as the track probably won't be rock-for-rock identical to in 2017, but it'll still use the same steep, slick, and relentless terrain.
After the (extremely scenic) start ramp, the track opens up into a fast jump section before dropping the riders into the infamous steeps, where they'll have a multitude of line choices and some high-consequence moves to make. Then, it's back into the woods, where 2017 saw some new, raw sections of trail, littered with slick roots and unforgiving rocks, and we expect more of the same in 2022. The physical course stays mainly in the woods - and rough - as it becomes tighter and more off-camber before finally sending riders off a final drop to the finish line.
The organizers have also been teasing some new sections on Instagram:
Previous Races
While not particularly recent, we do have three back-to-back years of racing at Lourdes to draw from in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
2017
Elite Men
1. Alex Fayolle: 2:52.758
2. Mark Wallace +3.326
3. Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas +3.441
4. Florent Payet +3.798
5. Connor Fearon +4.206
Elite Women
1. Rachel Atherton: 3:21.430
2. Tracey Hannah +2.579
3. Tahnee Seagrave +2.735
4. Myriam Nicole +6.356
5. Manon Carpenter +8.591
2016
Elite Men
1. Aaron Gwin: 3:09.131
2. Steve Smith +2.471
3. Danny Hart +2.686
4. Troy Brosnan +4.150
5. Amaury Pierron +4.309
Elite Women
1. Rachel Atherton: 3:50.383
2. Tahnee Seagrave +4.472
3. Manon Carpenter +10.258
4. Tracey Hannah +13.591
5. Emilie Siegenthaler +21.808
2015
Elite Men
1. Aaron Gwin: 2:58.691
2. Loic Bruni +3.955
3. Michael Jones +6.405
4. Danny Hart +6.886
5. Sam Dale +7.139
Elite Women
1. Emmeline Ragot: 3:32.625
2. Rachel Atherton +2.060
3. Myriam Nicole +2.508
4. Manon Carpenter +7.906
5. Tracey Hannah +10.126
What Happened at the Last Round? Race 1
Race 2
Elite Women
1st. Vali Holl: 3:40.233
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:44.850
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:45.928
4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:50.128
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:50.647
Elite Men
1. Reece Wilson - 3:10.066
2. Loic Bruni +0.032
3. Loris Vergier +0.580
4. Finn Iles +1.289
5. Mark Wallace +1.332
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.379
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.800
3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:14.010
4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:14.154
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:14.707
2021 Final Standings
ELITE MEN
1st // Loic Bruni // 877
2nd // Thibaut Daprela // 752
3rd // Loris Vergier // 713
4th // Troy Brosnan // 666
5th // Reece Wilson // 637
6th // Amaury Pierron // 552
7th // Laurie Greenland // 549
8th // Benoit Coulanges // 538
9th // Danny Hart // 535
10th // Angel Suarez Alonso // 465
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Vali Holl // 1125
2nd // Myriam Nicole // 1079
3rd // Camille Balanche // 1065
4th // Tahnee Seagrave // 936
5th // Marine Cabirou // 691
6th // Eleonora Farina // 658
7th // Monika Hrastnik // 587
8th // Mille Johnset // 515
9th // Nina Hoffmann // 333
10th // Emilie Siegenthaler // 320
Weather Forecast
After some rain through the weekend, it's set to clear up this week and, fingers crossed, may remain sunny for the race this weekend, which would be a welcome change compared to the deluge in 2017.
Thursday, March 24
- Track WalkSunshine and patchy clouds // 16°C // 2% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/hFriday, March 25
- TrainingIntervals of clouds and sunshine // 16°C // 1% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/hSaturday, March 26
- QualifyingIntervals of clouds and sunshine // 16°C // 3% precipitation, 0mm // wind 9km/hSunday, March 27
- FinalsTimes of clouds and sun // 16°C // 25% precipitation, 0mm // wind 4km/h
Weather forecast from Accuweather
as of Thursday, March 17.
The ScheduleThursday, March 24
• 09:30 - 10:30 // On Foot Course Inspection - Elite teams
• 10:30 - 16:00 // On Foot Course Inspection - All ridersFriday, March 25
• 08:45 - 11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15 - 12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Groups A & B
• 12:45 - 15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30 - 17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session - World Cup top 60 Elite Men, top 15 Elite Women, top 10 Junior Men, top 3 Junior Women
• 17:00 - 17:45 // On Foot Course Inspection - Riders & TeamsSaturday, March 26
• 08:45 - 10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15 - 11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders & TeamsSunday, March 27
• 08:15 - 09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50 - 11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Elite Women
• 11:05 - 12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Elite Men
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men followed by awards ceremonyNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
Follow Along
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team in Lourdes this week. Tune in to catch photo epics, videos and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech coverage and news - plus all the latest from our new team, Pinkbike Racing.
You can also watch the first round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live or on demand on redbull.tv
. The live broadcast starts on Sunday, March 27 at 12:25 CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lourdes LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Lourdes DHI Women: March 27 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CEST
Lourdes DHI Men: March 27 Live on Red Bull TV 13:25 CESTAll times CEST and subject to change. The replay will become available immediately following the races.
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the first round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized
