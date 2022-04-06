Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2021

Coming less than two weeks after the 2022 DH World Cup opened in Lourdes
, XC racing is back with a fresh new venue in Brazil. Petrópolis is the host for this year's first race of the season and it kicks off a bumper year with nine World Cup rounds and World Championships in Les Gets. While this is the first time the World Cup has come to this venue it is not the first time we have headed to Brazil with Balneário Camboriú hosting the DH and XC in 2005, followed by the 2016 Olympics at the Centro de Mountain Bike in Rio. It's great to see a new venue on the circuit and a trip outside of the usual European venues of the past few years.
The off-season this year has seen some big team moves with Loana Lecomte moving to Canyon
, Vlad Dascalu Joining Trek Factory Racing
, Mona Mitterwallner signing with Cannondale
and the retirement of Lea Davison
. The opening round will be the first time we have seen all of the top riders together between the tape this season and we can't wait to see how things turn out.
Check out all the details you need to know for the first round below.
The track
There isn't a whole lot of information about the new course but thanks to a quick lap by the Pivot Cycles - OTE team we have a pretty good look at what we can expect the riders to be tackling on race day. With that said the course looks great for a first-time venue with plenty of technical challenges to test the rider's skill although it is going to be tight for overtaking.
Last round recap
Last year we saw Snowshoe close out the 2021 season with Evie Richards once again proving why she is the XC World Champion as she dominated the Elite Women's field and took the win in by one and a half minutes. This was her third big win in a row after taking the rainbow jersey and then winning in Lenzerheide. Evie Richards also completed a perfect weekend as she also won the XCC Short Track race. Rebecca McConnell was the only rider who looked like she could beat Evie, but a front flat in the first laps took her out of contention for the win. Rebecca fought back and still took a well deserved second place.
It was a historic day in the Elite Men's race as Christopher Blevins took his first Elite win and the first US Elite male XC World Cup winner since 1994. Vlad Dascalu also managed to take his best results with a second place, nine seconds back. Ondrej Cink completes the top three after a dramatic final lap that saw punctures from Nino Schurter and Henrique Avancini.
Elite Women (6 Laps)
1st. Evie Richards: 1:14:53
2nd. Rebecca McConnell: +1:31
3rd. Anne Tauber: +1:54
4th. Sina Frei: +2:10
5th. Anne Terpstra: +2:31
Elite Men
1st. Christopher Blevins: 1:15:14
2nd. Vlad Dascalu: +9
3rd. Ondrej Cink: +20
4th. Nino Schurter: +34
5th. Luca Braidot: +39
2021 Overall Standings
WOMEN
1-Loana Lecomte
2-Evie Richards
3-Jenny Rissveds
4-Rebecca McConnell
5-Sina Frei
MEN
1-Mathias Flückiger
2-Victor Koretzky
3-Ondrej Cink
4-Nino Schurter
5-Jordan Sarrou
Weather forecast
It looks like we are in for a wet and warm week of racing in Petrópolis as we see plenty of rain forecasts and a decent chance of thunderstorms. Riders will have a tricky start to the season but it should be a great watch for those of us watching from the sidelines. We don't know much about the geology of the track but from the looks of this weekend's warm up race, it gets even trickier in the wet.
Thursday, April 7
- TrainingCloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 26° // 64% chance of rain and a 20% chance of a thunderstormFriday, April 8
- Short TrackClouds and sun; a shower in spots in the morning followed by a couple of thunderstorms around in the afternoon // 29° // 72% chance of rain and a 43% chance of a thunderstormSaturday, April 9
- Under 23 Men and Under 23 WomenCloudy; occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the morning followed by a couple of thunderstorms around in the afternoon // 25° // 83% chance of rain and a 50% chance of a thunderstormSunday, April 10
- Elite Men and Elite WomenCloudy with showers in the afternoon // 27° // 84% chance of rain and a 24% chance of a thunderstorm
Weather forecast as of April 3. Live updates from Accuweather
.
ScheduleAll times BRTThursday, September 2
• 12:00-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 13:30-15:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 15:00-17:00 // Official XCO Training - All ridersFriday, September 3
• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders
• 14:45-15:30 // Official XCC Training - Women
• 15:30-16:15 // Official XCC Training - Men
• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women
• 17:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - MenSaturday, September 4
• 12:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 15:00 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Under 23
• 16:30 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Under 23Sunday, September 5
• 9:00-10:30 // Official XCO Training - Women and Men
• 11:20 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite
• 14:35 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men EliteNote: All times are subject to change by the UCI or event organizer.
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Petrópolis this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.
All the elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv
.
Schedule:All times in CEST, replay available immediately following the races
- Petrópolis XCC Women and Men: Friday, April 8 - 21:20pm (12:20pm PST, 15:20pm EST, 20:20pm BST)
- Petrópolis XCO Women: Sunday, April 10 - 16:00pm (7:00am PST, 10:00am EST, 15:00am BST)
- Petrópolis XCO Men: Sunday, April 10 - 19:15pm (10:15am PST, 13:15pm EST, 18:15pm BST)Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
9 Comments
Post a Comment