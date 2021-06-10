Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before World Cup DH Racing Finally Starts

World Cup DH is Back
The racers are ready for fast times in the Austrian Alps
After a delayed start to the downhill World Cup season, we're back to the standard(ish) programming this weekend with Leogang kicking off the 2021 five-stop downhill season. This weekend will be packed with both downhill and cross country on the schedule, so keep your eyes peeled for all the content to follow.
Watch below for a quick 2021 season intro from Red Bull Bike.
The Track
The high-speed track in Leogang lends itself to extremely tight racing, and while some riders and fans love to hate the bike-park-style berms and wide-open straightaways, the race will no doubt be an exciting one. The bike park mixed things up in 2020 with some surprisingly raw, treacherous additions, including a section called Vali's Hell (translated), named for Vali's nasty ankle injury at her elite World Champs debut. The course now has its fair share of techy woods sections, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities for punishing, time-consuming mistakes alongside the need for finesse and precise line choice on all sections of the course.
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
2020 // Reece WILSON // GBR*
2019 // Loic BRUNI // FRA
2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA
2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2016 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2014 // Josh BRYCELAND //GBR
2013 // Steve SMITH // CAN
2012 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA*
2011 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2010 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
ELITE WOMEN
2020 // Camille BALANCHE // SUI*
2019 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS
2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2014 // Manon CARPENTER // GBR
2013 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
2012 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA*
2011 // Floriane PUGIN // FRA
2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA
Note that * denotes a World Championship race.
What Happened in 2020
The 2020 World Championship race in Leogang was pure chaos. Torrential rain made the technical sections more or less unrideable for mere mortals, and even the most straightforward sections were transformed into unpredictable slop. Unpredictable results followed too. Many of the usual suspects crashed themselves out of podium contention or even out of being able to race, as Vali Holl did when she came up short on a big gap, leading to her injury. In the end, Camille Balanche and Reece Wilson came out on top.
Elite Men
1st. Reece WILSON // 3:51.243
2nd. David TRUMMER // 3:54.440 // +3.197
3rd. Remi THIRION // 3:57.196 // +5.953
4th. Mark WALLACE // 3:57.898 // +6.655
5th. Bernard KERR // 3:58.446 // +6.655
Elite Women
1st. Camille BALANCHE // 5:08.426
2nd. Myriam NICOLE // 5:11.556 // +3.130
3rd. Monika HRASTNIK // 5:25.392 // +16.966
4th. Tracey HANNAH // 5:28.438 // +20.012
5th. Mikayla PARTON // 5:31.590 // +23.164
2020 Season Standings
ELITE MEN
1st // Matt WALKER // GBR // 687
2nd // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 677
3rd // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 627
4th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 551
5th // Thibaut DRAPELA // FRA // 516
6th // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 453
7th // Angel SUAREZ ALONSO // ESP // 368
8th // Remi THIRION // FRA // 327
9th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 304
10th // Luca SHAW // USA // 298
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 825
2nd // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 775
3rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 664
4th // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 563
5th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 546
6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 476
7th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 473
8th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 388
9th // Millie JOHNSET // NOR // 211
10th // Mikayla PARTON // GBR // 142
Weather Forecast
We learned last year that at Leogang (or really any race, for that matter), the weather is everything. As of right now, the weather looks worlds better than last year -- as it should, because we're back to the regular June race, rather than a fall event. The forecast this weekend shows pleasant temperature, which should keep the bike park sections of the track intact but the possibility of brief thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, clearing up into the weekend, could leave the bottom woods section wet once again.
Thursday June 10
- TrainingTimes of sun and clouds with a couple of thunderstorms // 19°C // 60% precipitation, 5.1mm // wind 6km/hFriday June 11
- QualifyingTimes of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 60% precipitation, 5.1mm // wind 6km/hSaturday June 12
- FinalsPeriods of clouds and sunshine // 22°C // 2% precipitation // wind 6km/h
Weather forecast from the Accuweather
as of Monday, June 7.
The ScheduleThursday June 10
• 08:15-17:00 // Official Downhill TrainingFriday June 11
• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite MenSaturday June 12
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-12:05 // Official Downhill Training Elite Men and Women
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Leogang this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live broadcast starts on Saturday, June 12 at 12:30pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Leogang DHI Women: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CEST (3:30am PDT, 6:30am EDT, 10:30am GMT, 10:30pm NZST)
Leogang DHI Men: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 1:30pm CEST (4:30am PDT, 7:30am EDT, 11:30am GMT, 11:30pm NZST)(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before Friday! Participating is way more fun than watching from the sidelines.
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.
