Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before World Cup DH Racing Finally Starts

World Cup DH is Back

The racers are ready for fast times in the Austrian Alps

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2020 // Reece WILSON // GBR*

2019 // Loic BRUNI // FRA

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2016 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2014 // Josh BRYCELAND //GBR

2013 // Steve SMITH // CAN

2012 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA*

2011 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2010 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

ELITE WOMEN

2020 // Camille BALANCHE // SUI*

2019 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2018 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2014 // Manon CARPENTER // GBR

2013 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2012 // Morgane CHARRE // FRA*

2011 // Floriane PUGIN // FRA

2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA



Leogang is really lovely when the sun is out.

What Happened in 2020

Elite Men



1st. Reece WILSON // 3:51.243

2nd. David TRUMMER // 3:54.440 // +3.197

3rd. Remi THIRION // 3:57.196 // +5.953

4th. Mark WALLACE // 3:57.898 // +6.655

5th. Bernard KERR // 3:58.446 // +6.655





Elite Women



1st. Camille BALANCHE // 5:08.426

2nd. Myriam NICOLE // 5:11.556 // +3.130

3rd. Monika HRASTNIK // 5:25.392 // +16.966

4th. Tracey HANNAH // 5:28.438 // +20.012

5th. Mikayla PARTON // 5:31.590 // +23.164



Taj's not-unrealistic interpretation of last year's race.

2020 Season Standings

ELITE MEN

1st // Matt WALKER // GBR // 687

2nd // Loic BRUNI // FRA // 677

3rd // Greg MINNAAR // RSA // 627

4th // Loris VERGIER // FRA // 551

5th // Thibaut DRAPELA // FRA // 516

6th // Troy BROSNAN // AUS // 453

7th // Angel SUAREZ ALONSO // ESP // 368

8th // Remi THIRION // FRA // 327

9th // Aaron GWIN // USA // 304

10th // Luca SHAW // USA // 298



ELITE WOMEN

1st // Marine CABIROU // FRA // 825

2nd // Myriam NICOLE // FRA // 775

3rd // Nina HOFFMANN // GER // 664

4th // Tracey HANNAH // AUS // 563

5th // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR // 546

6th // Eleonora FARINA // ITA // 476

7th // Monika HRASTNIK // SLO // 473

8th // Camille BALANCHE // SUI // 388

9th // Millie JOHNSET // NOR // 211

10th // Mikayla PARTON // GBR // 142



Weather Forecast



Thursday June 10 - Training

Times of sun and clouds with a couple of thunderstorms // 19°C // 60% precipitation, 5.1mm // wind 6km/h



Friday June 11 - Qualifying

Times of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 60% precipitation, 5.1mm // wind 6km/h



Saturday June 12 - Finals

Periods of clouds and sunshine // 22°C // 2% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast from the

The Schedule

Thursday June 10

Friday June 11

Saturday June 12

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:

Fantasy League

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in association with Retallack.

After a delayed start to the downhill World Cup season, we're back to the standard(ish) programming this weekend with Leogang kicking off the 2021 five-stop downhill season. This weekend will be packed with both downhill and cross country on the schedule, so keep your eyes peeled for all the content to follow.Watch below for a quick 2021 season intro from Red Bull Bike.The high-speed track in Leogang lends itself to extremely tight racing, and while some riders and fans love to hate the bike-park-style berms and wide-open straightaways, the race will no doubt be an exciting one. The bike park mixed things up in 2020 with some surprisingly raw, treacherous additions, including a section called Vali's Hell (translated), named for Vali's nasty ankle injury at her elite World Champs debut. The course now has its fair share of techy woods sections, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities for punishing, time-consuming mistakes alongside the need for finesse and precise line choice on all sections of the course.Note that * denotes a World Championship race.The 2020 World Championship race in Leogang was pure chaos. Torrential rain made the technical sections more or less unrideable for mere mortals, and even the most straightforward sections were transformed into unpredictable slop. Unpredictable results followed too. Many of the usual suspects crashed themselves out of podium contention or even out of being able to race, as Vali Holl did when she came up short on a big gap, leading to her injury. In the end, Camille Balanche and Reece Wilson came out on top.We learned last year that at Leogang (or really any race, for that matter), the weather is everything. As of right now, the weather looks worlds better than last year -- as it should, because we're back to the regular June race, rather than a fall event. The forecast this weekend shows pleasant temperature, which should keep the bike park sections of the track intact but the possibility of brief thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, clearing up into the weekend, could leave the bottom woods section wet once again.• 08:15-17:00 // Official Downhill Training• 08:30-11:45 // Official Downhill Training• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-12:05 // Official Downhill Training Elite Men and Women• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Leogang this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live broadcast starts on Saturday, June 12 at 12:30pm CEST.Leogang DHI Women: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 12:30pm CEST (3:30am PDT, 6:30am EDT, 10:30am GMT, 10:30pm NZST)Leogang DHI Men: June 12 live on Red Bull TV 1:30pm CEST (4:30am PDT, 7:30am EDT, 11:30am GMT, 11:30pm NZST)Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before Friday! Participating is way more fun than watching from the sidelines.