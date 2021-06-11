Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Before XC Returns to Leogang

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot found success in Leogang last fall to continue her reign as World Champ.

The track

The course is quite technically demanding.

This course has so much going on.

Leogang knocked it out of the park.

The techy spots are nicely balanced with smooth sections, too.

What Happened Last Round?

Previous Winners

2012:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Julie Bresset

2020:

Elite Men: Jordan Sarrou

Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot





A very happy Jordan Sarrou after claiming the rainbow jersey.

Current UCI Rankings

MEN

1. Mathieu VAN DER POEL // NED // 570

2. Thomas PIDCOCK // GBR // 490

3. Victor KORETZKY // FRA // 483

4. Nino SCHURTER // SUI // 435

5. Mathias FLUECKIGER // SUI // 419

6. Jordan SARROU // FRA // 375

7. Ondrej CINK // CZE // 354

8. Anton COOPER // NZL // 340

9. Alan HATHERLY // RSA // 325

10. Henriqu AVANCINI // BRA // 260

WOMEN

1. Loana LECOMTE // FRA // 670

2. Haley BATTEN // USA // 525

3. Pauline FERRAND PREVOT // FRA // 475

4. Linda INDERGAND // SUI // 420

5. Anne TERPSTRA // SUI // 330

6. Sina FREI // SUI //325

7. Rebecca MCCONNELL // AUS //324

8. Kate COURTNEY // USA // 302

9. Evie RICHARDS // GBR // 270

10. Annie LAST // GBR // 253



Weather forecast

Thursday, June 10 - Training

Times of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Friday, June 11 - Training and Short Track

Times of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 20°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Saturday, June 12 - Training

Periods of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21°C // 60% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Sunday, June 13 - U23 and Elite Races

Partial sunshine // 22°C // 25% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast as of Tuesday, June 8 from

Schedule

Thursday, June 10

Friday, June 11

Saturday, June 12

Sunday, June 13

How to watch

Pinkbike Predictions

Loana Lecomte is so strong right now that it would be dumb to bet against her.

ELITE MEN

1 // Mathias FLUECKIGER

2 // Ondrej CINK

3 // Nino SCHURTER

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Loana LECOMTE

2 // Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT

3 // Haley BATTEN



Fantasy League

