Pinkbike Primer: Another Big Weekend of Racing at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

The Venue

The Schedule

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

The Stages

Total:

Ciasates:

Titans:

Mescedoz:

Gluhwein:

Tutti Fruttil:

The Weather

Friday, June 24

Yellow Warning for Thunderstorms



Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?

Race 1

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 31:43.22

2nd. Morgane Charre: 31:57.15

3rd. Melanie Pugin: 31:57.48

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 32:15.75

5th. Noga Korem: 32:31.99



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 27:07.32

2nd. Jack Moir: 27:07.80

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 27:22.08

4th. Matt Walker: 27:30.79

5th. Zak Johansen: 27:38.16



Race 2

Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 33:30.62

2nd. Morgane Charre: 34:06.13

3rd. Harriet Harnden: 34:17.14

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 34:18.59

5th. Ella Conolly: 34:28.56



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 28:22.20

2nd. Richie Rude: 28:36.72

3rd. Charlie Murray: 28:59.67

4th. Jesse Melamed: 29:01.99

5th. Robin Wallner: 29:02.20





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 44:02.660

2nd. Morgane Charre: 44:23.090

3rd. Ella Conolly: 44:47.410

4th. Melanie Pugin: 45:41.480

5th. Bex Baraona: 46:13.740

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 37:55.900

2nd. Richie Rude: 38:10.830

3rd. Jack Moir: 38:11.920

4th. Ed Masters: 38:17.750

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 38:20.420



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 47:46.390

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 51:13.250

3rd. Lily Boucher: 51:48.070

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 39:04.030

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 39:39.220

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 40:11.220

4th. Vojtech Klokocka: 40:42.320

5th. Jack Piercy: 41:00.230



Who is Leading the Overall Standings?

Elite Men

Elite Women

U21 Women

U21 Men

Following last weekend's racing at Petzen-Jamnica riders are back between the tape again for round three in the mountain village of Canazei. Before racing kicks off later this week, here is everything you need to know.Canazei has been on the EWS since 2019 with the ski town in the high-altitude Val di Fassa valley offering a whole range of conditions from wide-open bike park trails to steep, rocky and tight singletrack. It will be a great test of each rider's ability to go consistently fast over the varying terrain.Another week another EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of four stages on Sunday.// EWS Training (Stage 2)// EWS Training (Stage 3)// EWS Training (Stage 4)// EWS Training (Stage 5)// EWS Pro Stage Training// EWS Pro Stage// EWS Race42km / 15.6km Stages / 2,800m Descent1.6km / 205m descent - Stage 1 / Pro Stage3km / 650m descent - Stage 23.5km / 570m descent - Stage 31.7km / 290m descent - Stage 46.2km / 960m descent - Stage 5This week's racing is going to see the threat of thunder and rain hanging over riders as they take on the alpine trails in Italy. Hopefully, we get some good luck and the weather won't upset proceedings.Weather forecast for Canazei as of Thursday, June 23 from Accuweather Last year we saw the round in Canazei kick off the season with a double header race that saw two very different results despite being hosted days apart. The first race saw a big win for Isabeau Courdurier with a narrow victory for Richie Rude over Jack Moir. Days later and the winners were switched up with Jack Moir and Melanie Pugin taking big wins at the second round of the week.Petzen-Jamnica had some massive stages for riders to tackle and this shook things up from the shorter intense racing in the Tweed Valley. The long and rough stages gave Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed their first wins of the season and a big confidence boost going into racing this week in Italy.