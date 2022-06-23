Pinkbike Primer: Another Big Weekend of Racing at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Following last weekend's racing at Petzen-Jamnica riders are back between the tape again for round three in the mountain village of Canazei. Before racing kicks off later this week, here is everything you need to know.
The Venue
Canazei has been on the EWS since 2019 with the ski town in the high-altitude Val di Fassa valley offering a whole range of conditions from wide-open bike park trails to steep, rocky and tight singletrack. It will be a great test of each rider's ability to go consistently fast over the varying terrain.
The Schedule
Another week another EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of four stages on Sunday. Friday, June 2408:00-10:30
// EWS Training (Stage 2)10:30-12:30
// EWS Training (Stage 3)13:00-15:00
// EWS Training (Stage 4)15:00-17:00
// EWS Training (Stage 5)Saturday, June 2511:00-13:00
// EWS Pro Stage Training 14:30-17:30
// EWS Pro StageSunday, June 2609:00-17:00
// EWS Race
The Stages
Total:
42km / 15.6km Stages / 2,800m Descent
Ciasates:
1.6km / 205m descent - Stage 1 / Pro StageTitans:
3km / 650m descent - Stage 2Mescedoz:
3.5km / 570m descent - Stage 3Gluhwein:
1.7km / 290m descent - Stage 4Tutti Fruttil:
6.2km / 960m descent - Stage 5
The Weather
This week's racing is going to see the threat of thunder and rain hanging over riders as they take on the alpine trails in Italy. Hopefully, we get some good luck and the weather won't upset proceedings. Friday, June 24Intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 19°C // 96% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h
Yellow Warning for ThunderstormsSaturday, June 25Partial sunshine with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 16°C // 41% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/hSunday, June 26Partly sunny with widely separated thunderstorms // 19°C // 42% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h
Weather forecast for Canazei as of Thursday, June 23 from Accuweather
.
What Happened Last Time We Were Here?
Last year we saw the round in Canazei kick off the season with a double header race that saw two very different results despite being hosted days apart. The first race saw a big win for Isabeau Courdurier with a narrow victory for Richie Rude over Jack Moir. Days later and the winners were switched up with Jack Moir and Melanie Pugin taking big wins at the second round of the week. Race 1
Race 2
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 31:43.22
2nd. Morgane Charre: 31:57.15
3rd. Melanie Pugin: 31:57.48
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 32:15.75
5th. Noga Korem: 32:31.99
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 27:07.32
2nd. Jack Moir: 27:07.80
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 27:22.08
4th. Matt Walker: 27:30.79
5th. Zak Johansen: 27:38.16
Elite Women
1st. Melanie Pugin: 33:30.62
2nd. Morgane Charre: 34:06.13
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 34:17.14
4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 34:18.59
5th. Ella Conolly: 34:28.56
Elite Men
1st. Jack Moir: 28:22.20
2nd. Richie Rude: 28:36.72
3rd. Charlie Murray: 28:59.67
4th. Jesse Melamed: 29:01.99
5th. Robin Wallner: 29:02.20
What Happened at the Last Round?
Petzen-Jamnica had some massive stages for riders to tackle and this shook things up from the shorter intense racing in the Tweed Valley. The long and rough stages gave Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed their first wins of the season and a big confidence boost going into racing this week in Italy.
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 44:02.660
2nd. Morgane Charre: 44:23.090
3rd. Ella Conolly: 44:47.410
4th. Melanie Pugin: 45:41.480
5th. Bex Baraona: 46:13.740
Elite Men
1st. Jesse Melamed: 37:55.900
2nd. Richie Rude: 38:10.830
3rd. Jack Moir: 38:11.920
4th. Ed Masters: 38:17.750
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 38:20.420
U21 Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 47:46.390
2nd. Tina Smrdel: 51:13.250
3rd. Lily Boucher: 51:48.070
U21 Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 39:04.030
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 39:39.220
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 40:11.220
4th. Vojtech Klokocka: 40:42.320
5th. Jack Piercy: 41:00.230
Who is Leading the Overall Standings?
Elite Men
Elite Women
U21 Women
U21 Men
