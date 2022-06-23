Pinkbike Primer: Another Big Weekend of Racing at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

The Venue

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

What Happened Last Time We Were Here?

Race 1

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 31:43.22

2nd. Morgane Charre: 31:57.15

3rd. Melanie Pugin: 31:57.48

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 32:15.75

5th. Noga Korem: 32:31.99



Elite Men



1st. Richie Rude: 27:07.32

2nd. Jack Moir: 27:07.80

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 27:22.08

4th. Matt Walker: 27:30.79

5th. Zak Johansen: 27:38.16



Race 2

Elite Women



1st. Melanie Pugin: 33:30.62

2nd. Morgane Charre: 34:06.13

3rd. Harriet Harnden: 34:17.14

4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 34:18.59

5th. Ella Conolly: 34:28.56



Elite Men



1st. Jack Moir: 28:22.20

2nd. Richie Rude: 28:36.72

3rd. Charlie Murray: 28:59.67

4th. Jesse Melamed: 29:01.99

5th. Robin Wallner: 29:02.20





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 44:02.660

2nd. Morgane Charre: 44:23.090

3rd. Ella Conolly: 44:47.410

4th. Melanie Pugin: 45:41.480

5th. Bex Baraona: 46:13.740

Elite Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 37:55.900

2nd. Richie Rude: 38:10.830

3rd. Jack Moir: 38:11.920

4th. Ed Masters: 38:17.750

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 38:20.420



U21 Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 47:46.390

2nd. Tina Smrdel: 51:13.250

3rd. Lily Boucher: 51:48.070

U21 Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 39:04.030

2nd. Johnathan Helly: 39:39.220

3rd. Seth Sherlock: 40:11.220

4th. Vojtech Klokocka: 40:42.320

5th. Jack Piercy: 41:00.230



