Pinkbike Primer: Another Big Weekend of Racing at EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Jessie Melamed was flying today until disaster struck - three times. He would pick up the pieces enough for fourth.

Following last weekend's racing at Petzen-Jamnica riders are back between the tape again for round three in the mountain village of Canazei. Before racing kicks off later this week, here is everything you need to know.


The Venue



Canazei has been on the EWS since 2019 with the ski town in the high-altitude Val di Fassa valley offering a whole range of conditions from wide-open bike park trails to steep, rocky and tight singletrack. It will be a great test of each rider's ability to go consistently fast over the varying terrain.

Gloom and doom crept it s way in slowly but surely.
Beautiful loamy dirt made of Friday s Pro Stage... until the rains came

Ella Conolly rounds off the top five.


The Schedule


Isabeau Courdurier couldn t match her form from road 1 and ended up 4th on the second day off racing in Canazei

Another week another EWS race sees the season continue with riders facing the Pro Stage on Saturday before a full-on day of four stages on Sunday.

Friday, June 24

08:00-10:30 // EWS Training (Stage 2)
10:30-12:30 // EWS Training (Stage 3)
13:00-15:00 // EWS Training (Stage 4)
15:00-17:00 // EWS Training (Stage 5)

Saturday, June 25

11:00-13:00 // EWS Pro Stage Training
14:30-17:30 // EWS Pro Stage

Sunday, June 26

09:00-17:00 // EWS Race


The Stages



Total: 42km / 15.6km Stages / 2,800m Descent

Ciasates: 1.6km / 205m descent - Stage 1 / Pro Stage

Titans: 3km / 650m descent - Stage 2

Mescedoz: 3.5km / 570m descent - Stage 3

Gluhwein: 1.7km / 290m descent - Stage 4

Tutti Fruttil: 6.2km / 960m descent - Stage 5






The Weather


Threatening skies just before the first race of round 2

This week's racing is going to see the threat of thunder and rain hanging over riders as they take on the alpine trails in Italy. Hopefully, we get some good luck and the weather won't upset proceedings.

Friday, June 24

Intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 19°C // 96% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Yellow Warning for Thunderstorms

Saturday, June 25

Partial sunshine with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots // 16°C // 41% probability of precipitation // wind 7km/h

Sunday, June 26

Partly sunny with widely separated thunderstorms // 19°C // 42% probability of precipitation // wind 6km/h

Weather forecast for Canazei as of Thursday, June 23 from Accuweather.


What Happened Last Time We Were Here?



Last year we saw the round in Canazei kick off the season with a double header race that saw two very different results despite being hosted days apart. The first race saw a big win for Isabeau Courdurier with a narrow victory for Richie Rude over Jack Moir. Days later and the winners were switched up with Jack Moir and Melanie Pugin taking big wins at the second round of the week.

Race 1

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 31:43.22
2nd. Morgane Charre: 31:57.15
3rd. Melanie Pugin: 31:57.48
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 32:15.75
5th. Noga Korem: 32:31.99

Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 27:07.32
2nd. Jack Moir: 27:07.80
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 27:22.08
4th. Matt Walker: 27:30.79
5th. Zak Johansen: 27:38.16

Race 2

Elite Women

1st. Melanie Pugin: 33:30.62
2nd. Morgane Charre: 34:06.13
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 34:17.14
4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 34:18.59
5th. Ella Conolly: 34:28.56

Elite Men

1st. Jack Moir: 28:22.20
2nd. Richie Rude: 28:36.72
3rd. Charlie Murray: 28:59.67
4th. Jesse Melamed: 29:01.99
5th. Robin Wallner: 29:02.20



What Happened at the Last Round?



Petzen-Jamnica had some massive stages for riders to tackle and this shook things up from the shorter intense racing in the Tweed Valley. The long and rough stages gave Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed their first wins of the season and a big confidence boost going into racing this week in Italy.

Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 44:02.660
2nd. Morgane Charre: 44:23.090
3rd. Ella Conolly: 44:47.410
4th. Melanie Pugin: 45:41.480
5th. Bex Baraona: 46:13.740
Elite Men

1st. Jesse Melamed: 37:55.900
2nd. Richie Rude: 38:10.830
3rd. Jack Moir: 38:11.920
4th. Ed Masters: 38:17.750
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 38:20.420

U21 Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 47:46.390
2nd. Tina Smrdel: 51:13.250
3rd. Lily Boucher: 51:48.070
U21 Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 39:04.030
2nd. Johnathan Helly: 39:39.220
3rd. Seth Sherlock: 40:11.220
4th. Vojtech Klokocka: 40:42.320
5th. Jack Piercy: 41:00.230


Who is Leading the Overall Standings?


Elite Men



Elite Women



U21 Women



U21 Men




