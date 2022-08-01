Pinkbike Primer: After 3 Years the DH World Cup Returns to Mont-Sainte-Anne

We are at the penultimate round of 2022 with multiple series title potentially being decided this weekend. Round seven sees the return of the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne after a three-year break. Check out all the information you need to know before racing kicks off later this week.
The Track
We have no idea what to expect for the return of Mont-Sainte-Anne this year. It could be the same track as always or there could be a few sneaky surprises.
Previous Winners
Elite Men
1996: Tomas Misser
1997: Corrado Herin
1998 // World Champs: Fabien Barel
1999: Steve Peat
2000: Fabien Barel
2001: Chris Kovarik
2002: Steve Peat
2003: Steve Peat
2004: Steve Peat
2005: Fabien Barel
2006: Chris Kovarik
2007: Sam Hill
2008: Greg Minnaar
2009: Sam Hill
2010 // World Champs: Sam Hill
2011: Aaron Gwin
2012: Aaron Gwin
2013: Stevie Smith
2014: Sam Hill
2015: Josh Bryceland
2016: Danny Hart
2017: Aaron Gwin
2018: Loïc Bruni
2019 // World Champs: Loïc Bruni
Elite Women
1996: Leigh Donovan
1997: Missy Giove
1998 // World Champs: Anne-Caroline Chausson
1999: Anne-Caroline Chausson
2000: Missy Giove
2001: Sabrina Jonnier
2002: Anne-Caroline Chausson
2003: Fionn Griffiths
2004: Sabrina Jonnier
2005: Tracy Moseley
2006: Sabrina Jonnier
2007: Sabrina Jonnier
2008: Rachel Atherton
2009: Sabrina Jonnier
2010 // World Champs: Tracy Moseley
2011: Tracy Moseley
2012: Rachel Atherton
2013: Emmeline Ragot
2014: Manon Carpenter
2015: Rachel Atherton
2016: Rachel Atherton
2017: Tahneé Seagrave
2018: Rachel Atherton
2019 // World Champs: Myriam Nicole
What Happened in 2019?
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:05.544
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.581
3rd. Amaury Pierron: +2.549
4th. Danny Hart: +2.805
5th. Greg Minnaar: +3.187
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:53.226
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +1.204
3rd. Marine Cabirou: +1.694
4th. Tracey Hannah: +4.121
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +5.391
Junior Men
1st. Kye A'Hern: 4:17.776
2nd. Antoine Vidal: +1.144
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.294
4th. Lucas Cruz: +1.304
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +1.889
Junior Women
1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.033
2nd. Mille Johnset: +12.928
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.230
4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +38.316
5th. Jordan Scott: +46.863
What Happened at the Last Round?
For the juniors, Gracey Hemstreet mastered the tough conditions to come out on top by just over three seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line in second place, and current World Champion Izabela Yankova finished in third. For the junior men it was once again Jackson Goldstone on the top step of the podium as he found over five seconds on Tegan Cruz. Sebastian Holguin Villa completed the top three, nine seconds off the pace. Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly crossed the line in 22nd.
Camille Balanche backed up her top qualifying run with the win in Snowshoe as she managed to go the whole week without a crash. Camille's wild run placed her four seconds up on Myriam Nicole who had a big mistake in the third split. Nina Hoffmann wrapped up the top three, six seconds behind.
What a race for the elite men, the track was drying but it still wasn't easy for the final riders. After not even thinking he would race this week Amaury Pierron proved once again why he is the rider to beat this year pulling a first World Cup win away from Bernard Kerr. Mountain biking's fastest vlogger still managed to take his best results in 15 years of racing with 2nd place and only 0.4 seconds back. Andreas Kolb is another rider who is on it this year and takes another podium finish in third.
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692
4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250
4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013
5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714
4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032
Overall Standings After Round 6
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Weather Forecast
While the racing week starts off with a little rain it looks like we are in for a great week of sunny racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Thursday, August 4
Morning showers; otherwise, cloudy and humid // 25° // 100% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind
Mostly cloudy and comfortable // 23° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind
Intervals of clouds and sun // 25° // 29% Chance of Precipitation // 4 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather
.
Thursday, August 4
• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)
• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
Friday, August 5
• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
Saturday, August 6
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Mont-Sainte-Anne this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Mont-Sainte-Anne DHI Women: July 30 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 EDT
(All times EDT, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the seventh round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized
