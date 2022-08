Pinkbike Primer: After 3 Years the DH World Cup Returns to Mont-Sainte-Anne

The Track

Elite Men



1996: Tomas Misser

1997: Corrado Herin

1998 // World Champs: Fabien Barel

1999: Steve Peat

2000: Fabien Barel

2001: Chris Kovarik

2002: Steve Peat

2003: Steve Peat

2004: Steve Peat

2005: Fabien Barel

2006: Chris Kovarik

2007: Sam Hill

2008: Greg Minnaar

2009: Sam Hill

2010 // World Champs: Sam Hill

2011: Aaron Gwin

2012: Aaron Gwin

2013: Stevie Smith

2014: Sam Hill

2015: Josh Bryceland

2016: Danny Hart

2017: Aaron Gwin

2018: Loïc Bruni

2019 // World Champs: Loïc Bruni



Elite Women



1996: Leigh Donovan

1997: Missy Giove

1998 // World Champs: Anne-Caroline Chausson

1999: Anne-Caroline Chausson

2000: Missy Giove

2001: Sabrina Jonnier

2002: Anne-Caroline Chausson

2003: Fionn Griffiths

2004: Sabrina Jonnier

2005: Tracy Moseley

2006: Sabrina Jonnier

2007: Sabrina Jonnier

2008: Rachel Atherton

2009: Sabrina Jonnier

2010 // World Champs: Tracy Moseley

2011: Tracy Moseley

2012: Rachel Atherton

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2014: Manon Carpenter

2015: Rachel Atherton

2016: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahneé Seagrave

2018: Rachel Atherton

2019 // World Champs: Myriam Nicole





What Happened in 2019?



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:05.544

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.581

3rd. Amaury Pierron: +2.549

4th. Danny Hart: +2.805

5th. Greg Minnaar: +3.187





Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:53.226

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +1.204

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +1.694

4th. Tracey Hannah: +4.121

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +5.391







Junior Men



1st. Kye A'Hern: 4:17.776

2nd. Antoine Vidal: +1.144

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.294

4th. Lucas Cruz: +1.304

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +1.889





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.033

2nd. Mille Johnset: +12.928

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.230

4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +38.316

5th. Jordan Scott: +46.863





What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:28.585

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:32.730

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:34.692

4th. Vali Höll: 4:44.489

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:45.362

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:34.442

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:34.856

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:36.250

4th. Ronan Dunne: 3:37.013

5th. Greg Minnaar: 3:37.962



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:24.114

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:27.324

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:30.714

4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:38.788

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:39.740

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:50.127

2nd. Tegan Cruz: 3:55.452

3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:59.173

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:02.580

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:04.032



Overall Standings After Round 6

Weather Forecast

Thursday, August 4 - Training

Morning showers; otherwise, cloudy and humid // 25° // 100% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Friday, August 5 - Qualifying

Mostly cloudy and comfortable // 23° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind



Saturday, August 6 - Finals

Intervals of clouds and sun // 25° // 29% Chance of Precipitation // 4 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of Monday, August 1 from

The Schedule

Thursday, August 4

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

We are at the penultimate round of 2022 with multiple series title potentially being decided this weekend. Round seven sees the return of the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne after a three-year break. Check out all the information you need to know before racing kicks off later this week.We have no idea what to expect for the return of Mont-Sainte-Anne this year. It could be the same track as always or there could be a few sneaky surprises.For the juniors, Gracey Hemstreet mastered the tough conditions to come out on top by just over three seconds. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon had an incredible run to cross the line in second place, and current World Champion Izabela Yankova finished in third. For the junior men it was once again Jackson Goldstone on the top step of the podium as he found over five seconds on Tegan Cruz. Sebastian Holguin Villa completed the top three, nine seconds off the pace. Pinkbike Racing's Jackson Connelly crossed the line in 22nd.Camille Balanche backed up her top qualifying run with the win in Snowshoe as she managed to go the whole week without a crash. Camille's wild run placed her four seconds up on Myriam Nicole who had a big mistake in the third split. Nina Hoffmann wrapped up the top three, six seconds behind.What a race for the elite men, the track was drying but it still wasn't easy for the final riders. After not even thinking he would race this week Amaury Pierron proved once again why he is the rider to beat this year pulling a first World Cup win away from Bernard Kerr. Mountain biking's fastest vlogger still managed to take his best results in 15 years of racing with 2nd place and only 0.4 seconds back. Andreas Kolb is another rider who is on it this year and takes another podium finish in third.While the racing week starts off with a little rain it looks like we are in for a great week of sunny racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Mont-Sainte-Anne this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, August 6 at 12:25pm EDT.Mont-Sainte-Anne DHI Women: July 30 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 EDTMont-Sainte-Anne DHI Men: July 30 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 EDTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the seventh round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.