Pinkbike Primer - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

“Nino Schurter didn't win the first round of the World Cup in 2018, but he made a fierce comeback at round two. With three wins in three years in Nove Mesto, it seems likely that recipe is likely to repeat itself and I think he'll be able to come back and take the win at round 2 once again in 2019. Anton Cooper didn't like the Albstadt course and with two flats, his race was obviously a disappointment. I think he'll have something to prove and will finish third in Albstadt behind a powerful Mathieu Van der Poel.



Pinkbike's World Cup Predictor - Sarah Moore