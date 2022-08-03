Pinkbike Primer: Penultimate Race in the Battle for the Overall - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC 2022

We're back for round seven of the 2022 XC World Cup with a stacked weekend of racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Check out all the details you need to know below.
The Track
While the course is largely similar to three years ago, it does look like
the classic "Beatrice" portion of the course has been removed.
Last Time at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:27.05
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +30
3rd. Stephane Tempier: +38
4th. Titouan Carod: +56
5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1:02
6th. Ondrej Cink: +1:34
7th. Victor Koretzky: +1:43
8th. Jordan Sarrou: +1:57
9th. Andri Frischknecht: +2:00
10th. Henrique Avancini: +2:07
Elite Women
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:28.51
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +43
3rd. Rebecca McConnell: +1:17
4th. Anne Terpstra: +2:26
5th. Kate Courtney: +2:42
6th. Annie Last: +2:54
7th. Anne Tauber: +3:12
8th. Tanja Zakelj: +3:40
9th. Emily Batty: +3:59
10th. Linda Indergand: +4:46
Previous Winners Since 2009Elite Men2009:
Julien Absalon2010 // World Champs:
Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos2011:
Jaroslav Kulhavy2012:
Nino Schurter2013:
Julien Absalon2014:
Nino Schurter2015:
Nino Schurter2016:
Julien Absalon2017:
Nino Schurter2018:
Mathias Flückiger2019 // World Champs:
Nino SchurterElite Women2009:
Catharine Pendrel2010 // World Champs:
Maja Wloszczowska2011:
Catharine Pendrel2012:
Catharine Pendrel2013:
Katerina Nash2014:
Jolanda Neff2015:
Jolanda Neff2016:
Catharine Pendrel2017:
Yana Belomoina2018:
Jolanda Neff2019 // World Champs:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
What Happened at the Last Race?
Results:
Elite Women (7 Laps)
1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:35
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:25:12
3rd. Anne Terpstra: 1:25:25
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:42
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:59
Elite Men (8 Laps)
1st. David Valero Serrano: 1:25:11
2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:25:16
3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:25:22
4th. Christopher Blevins: 1:25:22
5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:25:31
U23 Women (5 Laps)
1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:26
2nd. Luisa Daubermann: 1:03:09
3rd. Madigan Munro: 1:04:04
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:04:41
5th. Tamara Wiedmann: 1:05:34
U23 Men (6 Laps)
1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:01:33
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:01:34
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:01:38
4th. Luca Martin: 1:01:56
5th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:02:11
Current Overall Standings
Elite Women
Elite Men
U23 Women
U23 Men
Weather Forecast
After the mud bath of Snowshoe, riders will be glad for the sunny and warm Mont-Sainte-Anne. There is a chance of some rain for the big races on Sunday, but nothing like last weekend.
Thursday, August 4
- TrainingMorning showers; otherwise, cloudy and humid // 25° // 100% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h WindFriday, August 5
- XCCMostly cloudy and comfortable // 23° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h WindSaturday, August 6
- TrainingIntervals of clouds and sun // 25° // 29% Chance of Precipitation // 4 km/h WindSunday, August 7
- XCOMostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower // 27° // 55% Chance of Precipitation // 11 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather
.
ScheduleThursday, August 4
• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and EliteFriday, August 5
• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders
• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women
• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Short Track - Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Short Track - MenSaturday, August 6
• 09:30-11:30 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All ridersSunday, August 7
• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23
• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23
• 12:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite - Followed by U23 awards
• 14:50 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite - Followed by elite awardsNote: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.
How to Watch
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Mont-Sainte-Anne coverage throughout the week.
All the Elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv
.
Schedule:(All times in EDT, replay available immediately following the races)
Mont-Sainte-Anne XCC Short Track: August 5 Live on Red Bull TV 17:20 EDT
Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO Women: August 7 Live on Red Bull TV 12:00 EDT
Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO Men: August 7 Live on Red Bull TV 14:30 EDTNote: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.
