Pinkbike Primer: Penultimate Race in the Battle for the Overall - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC 2022

The mighty Beatrice couldn t slow down Pauline. She was long gone before the rest of the pack showed up.
We're back for round seven of the 2022 XC World Cup with a stacked weekend of racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Check out all the details you need to know below.


The Track


While the course is largely similar to three years ago, it does look like the classic "Beatrice" portion of the course has been removed.


Last Time at Mont-Sainte-Anne




Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:27.05
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +30
3rd. Stephane Tempier: +38
4th. Titouan Carod: +56
5th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: +1:02
6th. Ondrej Cink: +1:34
7th. Victor Koretzky: +1:43
8th. Jordan Sarrou: +1:57
9th. Andri Frischknecht: +2:00
10th. Henrique Avancini: +2:07


Elite Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:28.51
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +43
3rd. Rebecca McConnell: +1:17
4th. Anne Terpstra: +2:26
5th. Kate Courtney: +2:42
6th. Annie Last: +2:54
7th. Anne Tauber: +3:12
8th. Tanja Zakelj: +3:40
9th. Emily Batty: +3:59
10th. Linda Indergand: +4:46



Previous Winners Since 2009



Elite Men

2009: Julien Absalon
2010 // World Champs: Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos
2011: Jaroslav Kulhavy
2012: Nino Schurter
2013: Julien Absalon
2014: Nino Schurter
2015: Nino Schurter
2016: Julien Absalon
2017: Nino Schurter
2018: Mathias Flückiger
2019 // World Champs: Nino Schurter

Elite Women

2009: Catharine Pendrel
2010 // World Champs: Maja Wloszczowska
2011: Catharine Pendrel
2012: Catharine Pendrel
2013: Katerina Nash
2014: Jolanda Neff
2015: Jolanda Neff
2016: Catharine Pendrel
2017: Yana Belomoina
2018: Jolanda Neff
2019 // World Champs: Pauline Ferrand Prevot


What Happened at the Last Race?




Results:

Elite Women (7 Laps)

1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:35
2nd. Jenny Rissveds: 1:25:12
3rd. Anne Terpstra: 1:25:25
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:42
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:26:59

Elite Men (8 Laps)

1st. David Valero Serrano: 1:25:11
2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:25:16
3rd. Luca Braidot: 1:25:22
4th. Christopher Blevins: 1:25:22
5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:25:31

U23 Women (5 Laps)

1st. Noëlle Buri: 1:02:26
2nd. Luisa Daubermann: 1:03:09
3rd. Madigan Munro: 1:04:04
4th. Virág Buzsáki: 1:04:41
5th. Tamara Wiedmann: 1:05:34

U23 Men (6 Laps)

1st. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:01:33
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:01:34
3rd. Mathis Azzaro: 1:01:38
4th. Luca Martin: 1:01:56
5th. David Domingo Campos Motos: 1:02:11


Current Overall Standings


Elite Women



Elite Men



U23 Women



U23 Men



Weather Forecast


After the mud bath of Snowshoe, riders will be glad for the sunny and warm Mont-Sainte-Anne. There is a chance of some rain for the big races on Sunday, but nothing like last weekend.

Nino leads the men off the line.
Thursday, August 4 - Training
Morning showers; otherwise, cloudy and humid // 25° // 100% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind

Friday, August 5 - XCC
Mostly cloudy and comfortable // 23° // 0% Chance of Precipitation // 7 km/h Wind

Saturday, August 6 - Training
Intervals of clouds and sun // 25° // 29% Chance of Precipitation // 4 km/h Wind

Sunday, August 7 - XCO
Mostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower // 27° // 55% Chance of Precipitation // 11 km/h Wind

Weather forecast as of Monday, August 1 from Accuweather.


Schedule

Fifth place finish for Gerhard Kerschbaumer although he was looking at a silver medal before his rear tire decided it had enough of the MSA rocks.

Thursday, August 4
• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite

Friday, August 5
• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite
• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite
• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders
• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women
• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men
• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Short Track - Women
• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Short Track - Men

Saturday, August 6
• 09:30-11:30 // Official XCO Training - Women
• 11:30-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men
• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders

Sunday, August 7
• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Under 23
• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Under 23
• 12:20 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Women Elite - Followed by U23 awards
• 14:50 // World Cup Cross-Country Olympic - Men Elite - Followed by elite awards

Note: All times are local and subject to change by the UCI/event organizer.


How to Watch

Nino played his cards perfectly. tire out the competition and then pounce.

Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Mont-Sainte-Anne coverage throughout the week.

All the Elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv.

Schedule:
(All times in EDT, replay available immediately following the races)

Mont-Sainte-Anne XCC Short Track: August 5 Live on Red Bull TV 17:20 EDT
Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO Women: August 7 Live on Red Bull TV 12:00 EDT
Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO Men: August 7 Live on Red Bull TV 14:30 EDT

Note: These times are subject to change. Please check with your local provider.



