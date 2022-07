Pinkbike Primer: Thundering Into Snowshoe for Round 6 of the 2022 DH World Cup

The Track

Previous Winners

Elite Men



2021: Loic Bruni

2021: Reece Wilson

2019: Danny Hart



Elite Women



2021: Vali Höll

2021: Vali Höll

2019: Marine Cabirou





What Happened in 2021?

Race 1

Elite Women



1st. Vali Holl: 3:40.233

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:44.850

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:45.928

4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:50.128

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:50.647



Elite Men



1. Reece Wilson - 3:10.066

2. Loic Bruni +0.032

3. Loris Vergier +0.580

4. Finn Iles +1.289

5. Mark Wallace +1.332



Junior Women



1st. Izabella Yankova: 4:00.555

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 4:05.768

3rd. Siel van der Velden: 4:11.943

4th. Ella Erickson: 4:24.159

5th. Emma Artz: 4:36.667



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.597

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.141

3rd. Tristan Lemire: 3:22.191

4th. Oliver Davis: 3:23.068

5th. Remy Meier Smith: 3:23.524





Race 2

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:46.236

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:46.948

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.379

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.800

3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:14.010

4th. Amaury Pierron: 3:14.154

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:14.707



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:10.233

2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:14.654

3rd. Ella Erickson: 4:33.782

4th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:48.425

5th. Emma Artz: 5:36.595

Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:20.430

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:20.556

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.300

4th. Tristan Lemire: 3:24.478

5th. Preston Williams: 3:24.505



What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:09.803

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:13.341

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:13.487

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:15.002

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:15.922

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:44.500

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:45.918

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:46.197

4th. Aaron Gwin: 2:46.913

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:47.519



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:16.852

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:22.845

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:24.301

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:25.234

5th. Izabela Yankova: 3:25.239

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:43.420

2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:45.106

3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:48.190

4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:48.843

5th. Tristan Lemire: 2:49.487



Overall Standings After Round 5

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 28 - Training

A couple of showers and a thunderstorm; a thick cloud cover in the morning, then periods of clouds and sun in the afternoon // 23° // 88% Chance of Precipitation // 17 km/h Wind



Friday, July 29 - Qualifying

A thunderstorm; considerable morning cloudiness, then periods of clouds and sun in the afternoon // 21° // 80% Chance of Precipitation // 11 km/h Wind



Saturday, July 30 - Finals

Some sun, then turning cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area // 20° // 40% Chance of Precipitation // 4 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of Monday, July 25 from

- Training- Qualifying- FinalsWeather forecast as of Monday, July 25 from Accuweather

The Schedule

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Leogang LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

We are in the back half of the 2022 World Cup season. Round six sees the traveling circus return to Snowshoe, West Virginia, for what's sure to be an exciting race. Check out all the information you need to know before racing kicks off later this week.Each track this year has received at least a small update, so while we haven't heard of any changes yet from the 2021 course seen above we wouldn't be surprised if the organisers throw some changes at riders this week.The fifth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup provided incredible racing on the absolutely flat-out course. For the junior women, Phoebe Gale had a rapid run to take the win by almost six seconds. Phoebe's race run was also good enough for sixth in the elites. Gracey Hemstreet crossed the line in second with Jenna Hastings wrapping up the top three. Kicking off the day for Pinkbike Racing, Aimi Kenyon ends the day with ninth place.For the junior men, it was Jackson Goldstone who came out on top again and went just over one and a half seconds faster than Jordan Williams. Jackson managed to find over three seconds on Loris Vergier's fastest qualifier. Canada definitely came out on top today with four racers in the top five junior men.Vali Höll finally got a clean run and with a ride that looked aggressive, she took the win by a huge three and a half second margin. Nina Hoffmann crossed the line in second place and third went to Camille Balanche who looked off her usual form today. Pinkbike Racing's Léona Pierrini finished the day in 13th place. The elite men's race had a thrilling conclusion as we saw the times tumble with crazy runs from Finn Iles and Loic Bruni, but in the end Loris Vergier surfed the dust fastest and went into the lead by 1.4 seconds. The fastest time of the week does still go to junior racer Jackson Goldstone who went almost a second faster than Loris. Pinkbike Racing ended the day with Thibault Laly in 46th position.The weather is not looking great for racing this week with a few thunderstorms predicted and run during training and qualifying. Luckily it looks like things do brighten up slightly for finals, although there is still a risk of rain and a thunderstorm. Let's hope this doesn't mess up those final on Saturday.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Snowshoe this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, July 16 at 12:25pm EDT.Snowshoe DHI Women: July 30 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 EDTSnowshoe DHI Men: July 30 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 EDTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the sixth round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.