Pinkbike Primer - The 2022 DH World Cup Wraps up at Val di Sole

The Track

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA

(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR

2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA

2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR

(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

ELITE WOMEN

(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA

2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR



What Happened in 2021?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:06.243

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.827

3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.099

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +9.085

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +9.781

Elite Men



1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:28.963

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.227

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.441

4th. Loris Vergier: +1.166

5th. Danny Hart: +1.850





Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865

2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245

4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153

5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097

2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560

4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848

5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218



What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.012

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:59.159

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:00.522

4th. Jess Blewitt: 5:11.908

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:12.210

Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221

4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531

5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766

2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566

3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463

5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966



Overall Standings After Round 7

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Weather Forecast

Thursday, September 1 - Training

Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21° // 92% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Friday, September 2 - Qualifying

Pleasant with clouds and sunny spells // 21° // 6% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Saturday, September 3 - Finals

Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm // 24° // 55% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind



Weather forecast as of Monday, August 29 from

The Schedule

Thursday, September 1

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

How to Watch

Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Val di Sole LIVE on Red Bull TV:

2022 Fantasy League

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Specialized

World Champs has just wrapped up and as the dust settles from an amazing weekend of racing we are already off to the final World Cup round in Italy. The overall title fights in the Elite Men, Elite Women and Junior Women's racing are still on the line so riders will be hunting for every last point. Check out all the information you need to know before racing kicks off later this week.We haven't heard of any course changes just yet but as we have said at previous rounds it seems every track is being shaken up from previous years so we wouldn't be surprised to see the course designers throw in some fresh sections for riders.In the Junior Men's racing, Jackson Goldstone secured the win on home soil and took the 2022 overall title. Jordan Williams crossed the line just under four seconds back with Bodhi Kuhn completing the top three. Phoebe Gale took the win in the Junior Women's race with a dominant run and a gap of almost seven seconds to Izabela Yankova. Gracey Hemstreet ended the weekend in third and will still be chasing the overall at the final round.Vali Höll had another win this year as she pulled over three seconds ahead of a hard-charging Nina Hoffmann. Eleonora Farina was the only other rider to beat the fastest qualifying run and crossed the line in third. Myriam Nicole was leading even against Vali by over two seconds after split two but a flat tire took away her chance of a win.Finn Iles pushed past unbelievable pressure to take his first World Cup win in Canada. Finn became the first Canadian to win at home since Stevie Smith in 2013 and he didn't have a chain at the end of his run. Laurie Greenland put down a wild run that seemed unbeatable right until the very end.It looks like there will be no shortage of drama for the final round with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday and for finals on Saturday. It is only a 55% chance of thunder for race day so we may get lucky and see the overall wrapped up without changing conditions.• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and Teams• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men• Awards to followPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Val di Sole this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv . The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, September 3 at 12:25pm CEST.Val di Sole DHI Women: September 3 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CESTVal di Sole DHI Men: September 3 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CESTDon't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the final round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.