Pinkbike Primer - The 2022 DH World Cup Wraps up at Val di Sole

World Champs has just wrapped up and as the dust settles from an amazing weekend of racing we are already off to the final World Cup round in Italy. The overall title fights in the Elite Men, Elite Women and Junior Women's racing are still on the line so riders will be hunting for every last point. Check out all the information you need to know before racing kicks off later this week.
The Track
We haven't heard of any course changes just yet but as we have said at previous rounds it seems every track is being shaken up from previous years so we wouldn't be surprised to see the course designers throw in some fresh sections for riders.
Previous Winners
ELITE MEN
(World Champs) 2021 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA
2019 // Laurie GREENLAND // GBR
2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA
2017 // Aaron GWIN // USA
(World Champs) 2016 // Danny HART // GBR
2015 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2013 // Gee ATHERTON //GBR
2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA
2011 // Aaron GWIN// USA
2010 // Marc BEAUMONT // GBR
(World Champs) 2008 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR
ELITE WOMEN
(World Champs) 2021 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2019 // Marine CABIROU // FRA
2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
2017 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR
(World Champs) 2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2012 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
2011 // Myriam NICOLE // FRA
2010 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA
(World Champs) 2008 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR
What Happened in 2021?
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:06.243
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.827
3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.099
4th. Monika Hrastnik: +9.085
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +9.781
Elite Men
1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:28.963
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.227
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.441
4th. Loris Vergier: +1.166
5th. Danny Hart: +1.850
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:30.865
2nd. Kine Haugom: +10.844
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +13.245
4th. Simonka Kuchynkova: +15.153
5th. Delia De Mocogno: +15.512
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:37.097
2nd. Jordan Williams: +1.812
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +3.560
4th. Ethan Craik: +4.848
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: +6.218
What Happened at the Last Round?
In the Junior Men's racing, Jackson Goldstone secured the win on home soil and took the 2022 overall title. Jordan Williams crossed the line just under four seconds back with Bodhi Kuhn completing the top three. Phoebe Gale took the win in the Junior Women's race with a dominant run and a gap of almost seven seconds to Izabela Yankova. Gracey Hemstreet ended the weekend in third and will still be chasing the overall at the final round.
Vali Höll had another win this year as she pulled over three seconds ahead of a hard-charging Nina Hoffmann. Eleonora Farina was the only other rider to beat the fastest qualifying run and crossed the line in third. Myriam Nicole was leading even against Vali by over two seconds after split two but a flat tire took away her chance of a win.
Finn Iles pushed past unbelievable pressure to take his first World Cup win in Canada. Finn became the first Canadian to win at home since Stevie Smith in 2013 and he didn't have a chain at the end of his run. Laurie Greenland put down a wild run that seemed unbeatable right until the very end.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.012
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:59.159
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:00.522
4th. Jess Blewitt: 5:11.908
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:12.210
Elite Men
1st. Finn Iles: 4:11.717
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 4:11.955
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:15.221
4th. Aaron Gwin: 4:17.531
5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:18.100
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:09.223
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:16.084
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:16.805
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:27.466
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:28.439
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:13.766
2nd. Jordan Williams: 4:17.566
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:20.302
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:26.463
5th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:26.966
Overall Standings After Round 7Elite WomenElite MenJunior WomenJunior Men
Weather Forecast
It looks like there will be no shortage of drama for the final round with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday and for finals on Saturday. It is only a 55% chance of thunder for race day so we may get lucky and see the overall wrapped up without changing conditions.
Thursday, September 1
- TrainingVariable cloudiness with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm // 21° // 92% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h WindFriday, September 2
- QualifyingPleasant with clouds and sunny spells // 21° // 6% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h WindSaturday, September 3
- FinalsMostly cloudy with a thunderstorm // 24° // 55% Chance of Precipitation // 9 km/h Wind
Weather forecast as of Monday, August 29 from Accuweather
The ScheduleThursday, September 1
• 08:45-11:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 11:15-12:30 // Official Downhill Training - Group A and B (mixed training)
• 12:45-15:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 15:30-17:00 // Downhill Timed Training Session
• 17:00-17:45 // On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsFriday, September 2
• 08:45-10:15 // Official Downhill Training - Group B
• 10:15-11:45 // Official Downhill Training - Group A
• 12:15 // Seeding Run - Junior Women
• 12:30 // Qualifying Round - Junior Men
• 13:30 // Qualifying Round - Elite Women
• 14:00 // Qualifying Round - Elite Men
• Followed by // 30 minutes On Foot Downhill Course Inspection - Riders and TeamsSaturday, September 3
• 08:15-09:15 // Official Downhill Training - Junior Women, Junior Men, Elite Women
• 09:45 // Final - Junior Men
• 10:30 // Final - Junior Women
• 10:50-11:05 // Official Downhill Training - Women Elite qualified for the final
• 11:05-12:05 // Official Downhill Training - Men Elite qualified for the final
• 12:30 // Final - Elite Women
• 13:30 // Final - Elite Men
• Awards to followNote: All times are local and subject to change by the event organizer.
How to Watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from Val di Sole this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, videos, and results from Timed Training, Practice, Qualifying, and Finals, as well as tech bits and news.
You can also watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on redbull.tv
. The live DH broadcast starts on Saturday, September 3 at 12:25pm CEST.Schedule: Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Val di Sole LIVE on Red Bull TV:
Val di Sole DHI Women: September 3 Live on Red Bull TV 12:25 CEST
Val di Sole DHI Men: September 3 Live on Red Bull TV 13:45 CEST(All times CEST, replay available immediately following the races. Times subject to change at organizers' and Red Bull's discretion.)
2022 Fantasy League
Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team for the final round this weekend, because the fantasy league is a whole lot more fun if you participate in each race.
