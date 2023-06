Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide

Where is the Opening Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

Who Won the 2022 Overall?

Elite Women: Camille Balanche

Elite Men: Amaury Pierron



What Happened Last Time at Lenzerheide?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:11.751

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:16.170

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:20.184

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:21.979

5th. Vali Höll: 3:22.963

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.153

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:48.555

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.858

4th. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.865

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.907



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:28.111

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:29.959

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:33.793

4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:34.886

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.734

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681

4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men



2022: Amaury Pierron

2021: Loris Vergier

2019: Amaury Pierron

2018//Worlds: Loïc Bruni

2017: Greg Minnaar

2016: Danny Hart

2015: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2022: Myriam Nicole

2021: Myriam Nicole

2019: Marine Cabirou

2018//Worlds: Rachel Atherton

2017: Myriam Nicole

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton





How to Follow the Racing?

Continuing a packed month of World Cup racing in June after the flat-out Enduro racing in the Finale Outdoor Region the DH World Cup finally kicks off its 2023 series in Lenzerheide. This weekend will be another test for the new ESO Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery. setup as it gets its first chance to impress with the new DH coverage and race format. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 DH World Cup opening weekend.As a regular venue on the World Cup circuit, Lenzerheide is a known quantity for both riders and fans as it offers a technical high-speed course to test riders' nerves as they make their way down the mountain to finish up their race run with a huge drop into the finish area. With high speeds and tight times, this will be a great opener to the 2023 series.There haven't been many changes to the Lenzerheide course since it first featured on the world circuit, although recent years have seen some fresh wood sections thrown in to mix things. The track has always been flat-out, with riders hitting high speeds before the classic big drop into the finish area.With the XC World Cup also taking place there is no shortage of action, here is the current schedule for the weekend according to the Lenzerheide World Cup website at the time of writing.• 14:00-17:00 // Training - Juniors Only• 09:00-14:00 // Training• 14:45-15:30 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 16:00-17:00 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 09:00-13:00 // Training• 13:15-14:00 // Finals - Junior Women• 14:00-14:45 // Finals - Junior Men• 15:30-16:00 // Qualifying - Elite Women• 16:00-16:45 // Qualifying - Elite Men• 08:30-10:00 // Training• 10:45-11:20 // Semi-Final - Elite Women• 11:20-13:00 // Semi-Final - Elite Men• 13:00-13:00 // Finals - Elite Women• 14:00-15:00 // Finals - Elite MenIt looks like we are in for a thunderous start to the DH World Cup season as rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week. The best day of the event looks to be Saturday for the big day of racing with Semi-Finals in the morning followed by Finals.Weather forecast as of Monday, June 5 from Accuweather Racing doesn't get much better than what we witnessed during the 2022 season. After a dramatic series of races, it was Camille Balanche and Amaury Pierron who came away with the 2022 overall titles.The fourth round of the 2022 downhill World Cup at Lenzerheide saw Gracey Hemstreet lay down a rapid run to pull ahead of the fastest qualifier Phoebe Gale by just under two seconds. Jenna Hastings wrapped up the top three, five seconds back. Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon made a podium appearance in fifth place. For the Junior Men, it was Jackson Goldstone who came out on top and went one and a half seconds faster than Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Jordan Williams was fastest in the first two splits but lost time on the second half of the track and ended the day in third place.Myriam Nicole put together an absolutely wild run on the dusty and blown-out course to secure a massive win of over four seconds. Camille Balanche improved upon her top qualifying run but she just didn't have the speed to match Myriam. Eleonora Farina was the only other rider within nine seconds of the winning run and completed the top three.The Commencal team took a clean sweep of the Elite racing as Amaury Pierron went into the top spot by over 1.4 seconds. Finn Iles had been the man to beat for a large portion of the race but it wasn't enough for the win. Greg Minnaar had a great run to take third place and even beat Amaury in split two.Lenzerheide seems to have a habit of producing repeat winners and seeing the French riders on top. Since it became a World Cup venue in 2015 Rachel Atherton and Myriam Nicole have each won three times with Greg Minnaar and Amaury Pierron taking the top step twice. Sadly Myriam Nicole won't be able to attempt to secure three wins in a row as she is sitting out the first sets of World Cups as she continues to suffer from ongoing concussion symptoms.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Lenzerheide coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more.This weekend is the first test for the new DH broadcast coverage and you can find out all the ways to watch the action here