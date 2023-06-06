Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide

Where is the Opening Round?

What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

Friday, June 9

Saturday, June 10

Who Won the 2022 Overall?

Elite Women: Camille Balanche

Elite Men: Amaury Pierron



What Happened Last Time at Lenzerheide?

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:11.751

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:16.170

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:20.184

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:21.979

5th. Vali Höll: 3:22.963

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.153

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:48.555

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.858

4th. Andreas Kolb: 2:48.865

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.907



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:28.111

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 3:29.959

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:33.793

4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:34.886

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.734

Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:50.072

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:51.585

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:51.681

4th. Davide Cappello: 2:55.771

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:56.074



Who has Won here Before?

Elite Men



2022: Amaury Pierron

2021: Loris Vergier

2019: Amaury Pierron

2018//Worlds: Loïc Bruni

2017: Greg Minnaar

2016: Danny Hart

2015: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2022: Myriam Nicole

2021: Myriam Nicole

2019: Marine Cabirou

2018//Worlds: Rachel Atherton

2017: Myriam Nicole

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton





How to Follow the Racing?