Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 XC & Marathon World Cups Kick Off at Nove Mesto

Where is the Opening Round?

What's the Track Like?

XCO Course Map:

XCC Course Map:

XCM Course Map:

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

Thursday, May 11

Friday, May 12

Saturday, May 13

Sunday, May 14

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Let's hope there isn't too much rain or else these rocks are going to be an even tougher challenge.

Thursday, May 11

Friday, May 12

Saturday, May 13

Sunday, May 14

Who is Racing?

XC

XCM

Who Won the 2022 Overall?

Elite Women: Alessandra Keller

Elite Men: Nino Schurter



What Happened Last Time in Nove Mesto?

Who has Won here Before?

2011:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel



2012:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Catharine Pendrel





2013:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Tanja Zakelj



2014:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Pauline Ferrand Prevot





2015:

Elite Men: Jaroslav Kulhavy

Elite Women: Jolanda Neff



2016:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2017:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad



2018:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad





2019:

Elite Men: Mathieu van der Poel

Elite Women: Kate Courtney



2020 double-header:

Elite Men: Simon Andreassen, Henrique Avancini

Elite Women: Loana Lecomte, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot





2021:

Elite Men: Tom Pidcock

Elite Women: Loana Lecomte

2022:

Elite Men: Tom Pidcock

Elite Women: Rebecca Henderson



How to Follow the Racing?